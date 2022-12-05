Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report 2022-2027: Interoperability and AI Development will Ensure Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Remote Patient Monitoring Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service explores these changes, calculates the current size of the market, and offers predictions about remote patient monitoring over the next 5 years.

Artificial intelligence, interoperability, and transitional/home care are the three areas that represent significant growth opportunities.

Remote patient monitoring is a vital part of patient care, particularly in the treatment of chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and epilepsy.

Technological advances in the RPM space are significant. More reliable connectivity, device interoperability, and smaller, more accurate devices that measure multiple biometrics have made RPM more attractive to patients and clinicians alike.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the uptake of clinical technologies, such as EMR and virtual care, has intensified and pushed funders to develop fee codes and policies to pay for remote monitoring services. This rapid and unexpected growth has changed the outlook of the remote patient monitoring market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

RPM Snapshot

RPM Segmentation

Summary of Opportunity Value

Chronic Care

Critical Care

Transitional Care

RPM Segmentation - Products and Services

Devices

Platforms, Software, and AI

Services

Connected Technologies

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Drivers and Restraints Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Use Case

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Remote Patient Monitoring for Chronic Care

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Remote Patient Monitoring for Transitional Care

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Critical Care Remote Patient Monitoring

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI for Continuous RPM Datasets

Growth Opportunity 2: Interoperability

Growth Opportunity 3: Transitional and Home Care

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xr9724

