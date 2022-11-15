Global Remote Towers Market Size Expected to Touch USD 1.32 Billion by 2030, at 30.19% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Remote Towers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Operation Type (Single Multiple and Contingency); By System Type (Airport Equipment, Remote Towers Modules, Network Solutions); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research study, the global remote towers market size & share was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach over USD 1.32 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.19% during the forecast period.

What are Remote Towers? How Big is Remote Towers Market Size & Share?

Overview

Remote towers allow air traffic service (ATS) to be performed at an airport and controlled from a remote location. The services use a combination of various innovative technology, such as high-resolution cameras, microphones, sensors, and a local processing system. This live feed is sent to controllers at remote towers centre and is displayed on an array of screens. The purpose of this tower is to provide the traffic control team with an accurate live feed of the airport.

Remote air traffic control tower enables controllers to manage multiple airports, offering significant savings for smaller airports. Other benefits delivered by these towers include efficient airspace management, information & control, better visualization of air traffic, safety, and cost efficiency. These factors are majorly fueling the demand for the remote towers market.

Request Sample Copy of "Remote Towers Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/remote-towers-market/request-for-sample

Our Free Sample Report Includes

Report introduction, overview, and in-depth industry analysis

Breakdown data by regions, type, players, and applications

Competitive landscape and leading competitor market shares

110+ pages research report

Offers chapter-wise instruction on request

Includes market presence across different geographies with share, size, and trends

Updated list of tables and figures

The report covers leading players with their business strategies

Factors and fact research methodology

Some of the Top Companies Covered in this Report Are:

Frequentis Group

Raytheon Technologies

Saab Group

Searidge Technologies

Harris Corporation

Indra Navia AS

Leonard Martin Corporation

Avinor

Thales Group

Indra Sistemas

Kongsberg Gruppen

Northrop Grumman

RETIA AS

L3Harris Technologies

ROHDE & SCHWARZ

For Additional List of Players and Detail Information, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Rising adoption of remote tower services to flourish the market demand

Increasing initiatives to lower the cost of air traffic control, open new airports, and develop existing airports around the world are majorly boosting the remote and virtual tower market growth. Rapidly growing aviation industry due to the increasing number of people traveling by air in many countries is another factor driving the market growth. High adoption of remote tower services by many countries to improve their air traffic management procedure is anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, strict aviation guidelines regarding aircraft safety due to increasing terrorism globally are estimated to accelerate the growth of the market. Rising adoption of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) in both commercial and military applications is expected to create growth opportunities in the market. In addition, rising investments by the government and other private firms to expand airport construction are projected create positive prospects for market expansion over the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/17401

Segmental Analysis

The contingency segment is anticipated to lead the market

On the basis of operation type, the contingency segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the projected period. This can be attributed to increasing air traffic at Tier One airports coupled with the rising adoption of technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to handle management procedures.

Network solution segment generated the largest market share in 2021

In terms of system type, the network solution segment accounted for the major revenue share owing to the rising deployment of virtual and remote control towers to control air traffic. Also, network solutions assist in various operations such as navigation, route assistance, surveillance systems, etc., which is expected to drive the segment growth in the market.

The flight data handling segment is projected to dominate the market

On an application basis, flight data handling is expected to account for the largest CAGR during the study period. The systems have the capability to handle air traffic on several thousand flights. It is expected that developing nations with limited resources will fuel the remote towers in the upcoming years. Thus driving the European market for remote towers.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/remote-towers-market/inquire-before-buying

(Enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Remote Towers Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 191.02 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 86.18 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.46 % from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players ABB (ASEA BROWN BOVERI) Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Fanuc, General Electric Company, Honda, Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Johnson Controls International PLC, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Oracle Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Suzuki, Toyota, Wipro Limited, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation Segments Covered By Component, By Solution, By Industry, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Europe is anticipated to generate the highest market share

Based on the geographic overview, Europe witnessed the largest revenue share and is expected to continue to grow over the predicted period. The rising technological developments in remote tower components, such as high-resolution cameras and panoramic displays, and communication systems, are projected to positively influence the market growth in Europe.

In 2020, Norway opened the world's largest Remote Towers Center. Also, the well-developed framework by businesses is expected to boost the aviation industry, thereby boosting regional growth. In addition, growing digitalization is projected to boost Norway's future and the aviation industry. This factor will further bolster the market expansion.

Browse the Detail Report "Remote Towers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Operation Type (Single Multiple and Contingency); By System Type (Airport Equipment, Remote Towers Modules, Network Solutions); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/remote-towers-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the remote towers market report based on operation type, system type, application, and region:

By Operation Type Outlook

Single

Multiple

Contingency

By System Type Outlook

Airport Equipment

Remote Tower Module

Network Solution

By Application Outlook

Communication

Information & Control

Flight Data Handling

Surveillance

Visualization

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , U.A.E., Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Related Reports:

CBRN Defense Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cbrn-defense-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cbrn-defense-market Small Drone Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/small-drones-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/small-drones-market Drone Analytics Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/drone-analytics-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/drone-analytics-market Air Traffic Management Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/air-traffic-management-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/air-traffic-management-market Law Enforcement Software Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/law-enforcement-software-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research