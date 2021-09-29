Global Renal Care Management Market Report 2021 - Leveraging on the Hospital-at-home Model for Improved Market Penetration

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Renal Care Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prevalence of CKD is estimated to be about 9% to 10%

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is associated with poor outcomes, mainly due to the high burden of comorbidity. Along with rising aging population, increasing number of CKD patients are suffering from comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, cancer, and mental ill health.

Renal care management has been expanding from the stage of just caring for End Stage Renal Disease (ESKD) patients to prevention of patients from developing chronic kidney diseases. Statistics suggest that approximately 90% of the patients are not even aware that they have a kidney disease, and estimated 38% of ESKD patients eventually require dialysis.

Renal care solution providers understand the importance of managing associated comorbid conditions and are, therefore, offering collaborative solutions that target these conditions. Fresenius has collaborated with Livongo (part of Teladoc) to allow its CKD patients to access Livongo's proven hypertension and diabetes management solutions.

Major participants such as Fresenius and Diaverum are already offering care coordination solutions and exploring the 360-care model for both patients undergoing treatment and the at-risk patient group.

Specialized technology companies such as Cricket Health and Somatus are offering an integrated care model to their partners based on their proprietary data-driven predictive technology.

The adoption of integrated, value-based model is expected to prevent or delay disease progression as well as improve care quality.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Renal Care Management Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Renal Care - Increasing Clinical Burden and Need for Care Innovation

Race to Renal Value Based Care (VBC)

VBC to Provide a Strong Platform for Payer-driven Innovations and Major Industry Disruptions

Patient-centric Approach to Provide Technology Innovation and New Care Model Opportunities

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Renal Care Management

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Renal Care - Increasing Clinical Burden and Need for Care Innovation

COVID-19 to Directly Impact the Demand for Renal Care Solutions

High Economical Burden for Kidney Failure

Dialysis Accessibility Impacted by Affordability, Supply Shortage, Government Polices, as well as Clinical Preference

Growth Drivers for Renal Care Management

Growth Restraints for Renal Care Management

3. Forecast Analysis - Dialysis Products Market

Forecast Assumptions - Dialysis Products Market

Key Growth Metrics for Global Dialysis Products Market

Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Products Market

Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Products Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Global Dialysis Products Market

Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Products Market Regional Insights

4. Forecast Analysis - Dialysis Service Market

Key Growth Metrics for Global Dialysis Service Market

Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Service Market

Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Service Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Global Dialysis Service Market

Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Service Market Regional Insights

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hemodialysis Products

Key Growth Metrics for Hemodialysis Products Segment

Revenue Forecast, Hemodialysis Products Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Hemodialysis Products Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Peritoneal Dialysis Products

Key Growth Metrics for Peritoneal Dialysis Products Segment

Revenue Forecast, Peritoneal Dialysis Products Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Peritoneal Dialysis Products Segment

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, In-center Dialysis Services

Key Growth Metrics for In-center Dialysis Services Segment

Revenue Forecast, In-center Dialysis Services Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, In-center Dialysis Services Segment

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, At-home Dialysis Services Segment

Key Growth Metrics for At-home Dialysis Services Segment

Revenue Forecast, At-home Dialysis Services Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, At-home Dialysis Services Segment

9. Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive Environment - Renal Care Management

Key Competitors in Renal Care Management

Race to Renal Value Based Care (VBC)

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Dialysis Products Market

Revenue Share - Renal Care Management (US Dialysis Service)

Revenue Share - Renal Care Management (Global Dialysis Products)

Revenue Share Analysis - Renal Care Management

10. Growth Potential Assessment - Value-based Renal Care

Need for Focused Care Coordination

Shift to Value-based Care - Prevention and Comprehensive Disease Management

Integrated Value-based Care Coordination Model

Patient-centric Approach to Provide Technology Innovation and New Care Model Opportunities

Highly Positive Clinician and Patient Attitude Towards Home Dialysis and Transplants to Help Drive Value-based Care Adoption

New Regulatory Policies to Transform the US Home Dialysis Space - Need for Robust Support Infrastructure

Virtual Care Platform - Supporting Renal Care Shift to Outside Hospital Settings

AI to be Extensively Used for Improving Workflow Efficiency and Care Delivery

VBC to Drive the Adoption of Supporting Technologies Across Care Continuum

VBC to Provide a Strong Platform for Payer-driven Innovations and Major Industry Disruptions

Recent Strategic Developments

11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Renal Care Management

Growth Opportunity Universe Background

Growth Opportunities Aligned to Timeframe and Growth Potential

Growth Opportunity 1 - Targeting Early Diagnosis Blue Ocean Opportunities in AKI Management

Strong Development Interest in the AKI Space

Growth Opportunity 2 - Leveraging on the Hospital-at-home Model for Improved Market Penetration

Hospital-based Dialysis Could Be Covered Under the Hospital-at-home Model

Growth Opportunity 3 - Enhancing Remote Management Capabilities for Rapid Expansion of Peritoneal and Home Hemodialysis

Remote Management to Improve Access and Better the Outcomes for Renal Care

Growth Opportunity 4 - Strategic Partnering and M&A for Expanding the Service Offerings for Comorbidities

Renal Care Management - Strategic Partnership Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 5 - Using Patient Reported Data to Drive New Product Development

Incorporating Patient-focused Metrics in Value Creation

