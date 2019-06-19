Global Renal Cell Cancer (RCC) Disease Forecast and Market 2019-2038: Sutent Continues to be the Most Widely Prescribed Therapy in Locally Advanced and Metastatic RCC
Jun 19, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renal cell cancer (RCC) disease forecast and market analysis to 2038" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a tumor that originates in the renal cortex, the outer part of the kidney between the renal capsule and the renal medulla. Around 85% of all malignant kidney tumors are RCC, with other types including transitional cell carcinoma of the renal pelvis and Wilms tumor (nephroblastoma).
The incidence of RCC is higher in those over the age of 60 years, suggesting that the aging population may play a significant role in current and future disease burden. Overall, RCC incidence rates have been steadily increasing in both men and women in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets since the 1970s.
Market Snapshot
- The PD-1/PD-L1 class is set to experience significant growth, with annual sales forecast to reach $3.2bn by 2026.
- Sutent continues to be the most widely prescribed therapy in locally advanced and metastatic RCC.
- Incident cases of RCC are expected to increase by around a quarter during 2018-38.
- Numerous therapies will soon experience generic erosion with the expiries of key patents.
- PD-1/PD-L1 therapies are set to dominate the first-line treatment of advanced RC
- Combination therapies pose challenges for payers.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
