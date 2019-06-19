Global Renal Cell Cancer (RCC) Disease Forecast and Market 2019-2038: Sutent Continues to be the Most Widely Prescribed Therapy in Locally Advanced and Metastatic RCC

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renal cell cancer (RCC) disease forecast and market analysis to 2038" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a tumor that originates in the renal cortex, the outer part of the kidney between the renal capsule and the renal medulla. Around 85% of all malignant kidney tumors are RCC, with other types including transitional cell carcinoma of the renal pelvis and Wilms tumor (nephroblastoma).

The incidence of RCC is higher in those over the age of 60 years, suggesting that the aging population may play a significant role in current and future disease burden. Overall, RCC incidence rates have been steadily increasing in both men and women in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets since the 1970s.



Market Snapshot

The PD-1/PD-L1 class is set to experience significant growth, with annual sales forecast to reach $3.2bn by 2026.

by 2026. Sutent continues to be the most widely prescribed therapy in locally advanced and metastatic RCC.

Incident cases of RCC are expected to increase by around a quarter during 2018-38.

Numerous therapies will soon experience generic erosion with the expiries of key patents.

PD-1/PD-L1 therapies are set to dominate the first-line treatment of advanced RC

Combination therapies pose challenges for payers.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Afinitor

Product Profile: Avastin

Product Profile (Late Stage): Bavencio

Product Profile (Late Stage): Cb-839

Product Profile: Cabometyx

Product Profile: Fotivda

Product Profile: Inlyta

Product Profile (Late Stage): Keytruda

Product Profile: Lenvima

Product Profile: Nexavar

Product Profile: Opdivo

Product Profile: Sutent

Product Profile (Late Stage): Tecentriq

Product Profile: Torisel

Product Profile: Votrient

Product Profile (Late Stage): Abexinostat



Treatment: Renal Cell Carcinoma (Published On 16 February 2018)

Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends



Epidemiology: Renal Cell Carcinoma (Published On 06 March 2019)

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



Marketed Drugs: Renal Cell Carcinoma (Published On 06 March 2019)

Overview

Product Overview

Product Profile: Afinitor

Product Profile: Avastin

Product Profile: Cabometyx

Product Profile: Fotivda

Product Profile: Inlyta

Product Profile: Lenvima

Product Profile: Nexavar

Product Profile: Opdivo

Product Profile: Sutent

Product Profile: Torisel

Product Profile: Votrient



Renal Cell Cancer Pricing, Reimbursement, And Access (Published On 22 August 2018)

Overview

Regulatory Labels

Global Access Levers

Evidence And Value

Access To Recently Approved And Pipeline Drugs

Pricing

US

Canada

Japan

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Methodology



Pipeline: Renal Cell Carcinoma (Published On 06 March 2019)

Overview

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Bavencio

Product Profile (Late Stage): Cb-839

Product Profile (Late Stage): Keytruda

Product Profile (Late Stage): Tecentriq

Product Profile (Late Stage): Abexinostat



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2og07l





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

