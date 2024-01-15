Global Renal Denervation Technologies Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $47 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 52.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renal Denervation Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Renal Denervation Technologies Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Renal Denervation Technologies estimated at US$183.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Radiofrequency Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 40.2% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ultrasound Based segment is estimated at 42.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



This report provides insights into the Renal Denervation Technologies market, including Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2022, and categorizes their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The report begins by addressing hypertension as a chronic disease, highlighting the need for effective treatments. It provides a prelude to Renal Denervation and traces its evolution in the medical field.

Different methods of Renal Denervation are discussed, with Radiofrequency Ablation being the dominant approach and Ultrasound expected to register the fastest growth. The report also mentions Micro-Infusion Based Renal Denervation. The regulatory environment for Renal Denervation Technologies is characterized as stringent, posing challenges to market growth. The competitive landscape is assessed, listing approved Renal Denervation Devices and highlighting leaders in the field.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 52.6% CAGR

The global Renal Denervation Technologies market is expected to witness rapid growth, with developed regions dominating and the Asia-Pacific region displaying the fastest growth. Europe is identified as a major market for these technologies.



The Renal Denervation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$249.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 52.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.8% and 37.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38.3% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Hypertension Drives the Market for Renal Denervation Technologies Market

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Ageing Demographics to Propel the Demand for Renal Denervation Devices

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rising Obesity Incidence Spurs the Demand for Renal Denervation Technologies Market

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Regulatory Approvals to Remain a Focal Point

Breakthrough Designations for Renal Denervation Devices

