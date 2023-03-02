Global Renewable Chemicals Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $195.6 Billion by 2030 - Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy Drives Focus on Sustainable Solutions

Mar 02, 2023, 23:45 ET
Global Renewable Chemicals Market to Reach $195.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Renewable Chemicals estimated at US$80.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$195.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$149 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR
The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Fresh Economic Shocks in 2022 as Food & Energy Inflation Spirals on the Back of the Russia-Ukraine War
- Supply Chains Tighten Once Gain, Bracing for the Widening Economic Storm Being Brewed by the Russia-Ukraine War
- A Recap of Five Key Commodities Reeling Under the Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
- Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainability
- Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
- Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy Drives Focus on Sustainable Solutions
- Bio-Based Wave amid COVID-19 Set to be a Silver Lining for Renewable Chemicals
- Players Beef Up Investments in Bio-based Options
- Russia-Ukraine Conflict Reignites 'Food versus Fuel' Debate Surrounding Biofuels
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction
- Applications of Renewable Chemicals
- Select Renewable Chemicals and their Applications
- Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals
- Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies
- Types of Manufacturing Processes
- Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals
- Chemical Industry Transition towards Green Chemicals and the Opportunities Ahead
- Sustainability Commitments on the Rise, Set to Benefit Bio-Based Materials and Chemicals
- Regional Market Analysis
- Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Challenges
- Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver
- Annual Greenhouse Gas Emission Savings by Bio-based Chemical (t CO2/t of product))
- Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels
- Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over Traditional Counterparts
- Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries
- Biorefineries face Disruption Amid the pandemic
- Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth
- Industrial Biotechnology for Developing Renewable Chemicals
- Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource
- Industrially Useful Chemicals that are Best Synthesized from Biomass
- Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with
- Researchers Eye on Conversion of Renewable Biomass to N-Acetylglucosamine
- Lignin A Fast Growing Renewable Feedstocks
- Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin
- Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs
- India Updates Biofuel Policy with New Amendments to Fast-Track Ethanol Blending Goal
- Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver
- A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise
- Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth
- Pandemic Impact on Ethanol Industry
- Mixed Outlook for the US Ethanol
- Unavailability of Reliable, Exclusive Feedstock: A Major Challenge
- Non-Edible Oilseed Crops for Biofuel Production
- Favorable Policies to Augment Demand
- Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock
- Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum
- Coatings: An Emerging Market
- Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical
- Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel
- Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Strong Growth in Demand
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Platform Chemicals Market
- Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals
- Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential
- Growth in Bio-Succinic Acid Market Led by Compelling Attributes
- Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid
- Recent Progress on Bio-Succinic Acid Production from Lignocellulosic Biomass
- Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane
- Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects
- Average Biomass Content in Select Renewable Polymers
- Bioplastics and Biopolymers: The Next Step Forward to Plastics Innovation & Sustainability
- Activity Brewing in Select Biopolymers Space
- Mitigating Issues with Starch-based Biopolymers
- Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics
- Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals
- Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers
- Market Barriers
- END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
- Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption
- Automotive Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
- Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption
- Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up
- Consumer Healthcare Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
- Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock
- Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles
- Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals
- Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 314 Featured)
- Amyris, Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Avantium Technologies
- BASF SE
- Braskem
- Corbion NV
- DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC
- Eastman Chemicals Company
- Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.
- Enerkem, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Genomatica, Inc.
- Gevo, Inc.
- GreenField Global, Inc.
- NatureWorks LLC
- Novamont SpA
- Novozymes A/S
- PureVision Technology Inc.
- Royal DSM NV
- Virent, Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Zea2 LLC
