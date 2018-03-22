Global Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Robots Market 2018-2022 with ABB, FANUC, Midea, OMRON, Stubli & Yaskawa Electric Dominating

DUBLIN, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Robots Market in Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market will grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.
This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global robot's market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing by application (material handling, welding and soldering, assembly, dispensing, and others), by type of robots (articulated robots, cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and delta/parallel robots), and by geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities for companies in this market by solutions.
The material handling segment accounted for the majority market share of the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing during 2017. According to our analysts, the market will witness maximum growth in this segment throughout the estimated period as well.
Articulated robots are increasingly used during the manufacturing process since they suits a variety of applications, including welding, painting, packaging, material handling, and assembly. Our analysts have predicted that the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing will witness steady growth in the articulated robot segment during the forecast period.
Segmentation by application and analysis of the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing
- Material handling
- Welding and soldering
- Assembly
- Dispensing
Segmentation by type of robots and analysis of the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing
- Articulated robots
- Cartesian robots
- SCARA robots
- Delta/parallel robots
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Material handling - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Welding and soldering - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Assembly - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Dispensing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF ROBOTS
- Segmentation by type of robots
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS
- Segmentation by solutions
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Improvements in software capabilities
- Advances in vision systems
- Emergence of cobots
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- Midea Group
- OMRON
- Stubli
- Yaskawa Electric
PART 17: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/phkfz8/global_renewable?w=5
