Global Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Robots Market 2018-2022 with ABB, FANUC, Midea, OMRON, Stubli & Yaskawa Electric Dominating

The market will grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global robot's market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing by application (material handling, welding and soldering, assembly, dispensing, and others), by type of robots (articulated robots, cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and delta/parallel robots), and by geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities for companies in this market by solutions.

The material handling segment accounted for the majority market share of the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing during 2017. According to our analysts, the market will witness maximum growth in this segment throughout the estimated period as well.

Articulated robots are increasingly used during the manufacturing process since they suits a variety of applications, including welding, painting, packaging, material handling, and assembly. Our analysts have predicted that the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing will witness steady growth in the articulated robot segment during the forecast period.



Segmentation by application and analysis of the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing

Material handling

Welding and soldering

Assembly

Dispensing

Segmentation by type of robots and analysis of the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing

Articulated robots

Cartesian robots

SCARA robots

Delta/parallel robots

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Material handling - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Welding and soldering - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Assembly - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Dispensing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF ROBOTS

Segmentation by type of robots

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS

Segmentation by solutions

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Improvements in software capabilities

Advances in vision systems

Emergence of cobots

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

FANUC

Midea Group

OMRON

Stubli

Yaskawa Electric

PART 17: APPENDIX





