Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Markets Report 2018: Growing Proliferation of Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Homes, and Home Automation Drive Healthy Market Growth

The "Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Residential Air Purification Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types:
- Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment
- Induct Air Purification Equipment.
The Global market is also analyzed by the following Segments:
- Fume/Smoke Collectors
- Dust Collectors.
Also, the report analyzes the US and Canadian markets by the following Contaminant Removal Features:
- Air Purifiers with Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone, & Induct)
- Air Purifiers without Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone, & Induct).
The report profiles 125 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- Abatement Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Amway Corporation (USA)
- Blueair AB (Sweden)
- Camfil AB (Sweden)
- Camfil Farr, Inc. (USA)
- Carrier Corporation (USA)
- CLARCOR Inc. (USA)
- Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. (USA)
- Coway Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
- Guardian Technologies LLC (USA)
- Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (USA)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Lennox International, Inc. (USA)
- LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)
- MANN+HUMMEL GMBH (Germany)
- Newell Brands Inc. (USA)
- Sunbeam Products, Inc. (USA)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- SANYO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Research Products Corporation (USA)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Sharp Corporation (Japan)
- Steril-Aire, Inc. (USA)
- Trion, Inc. (USA)
- Whirlpool Corporation (USA)
- White-Rodgers Company (USA)
- Xiaomi Inc. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air Quality Concerns and Enabling Well-Being and Greater Good
Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Soar During Summer Season
Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
Key Air Pollution Statistics Worldwide: Important Opportunity Indicators
Air Purifiers Transition from a Symbol of Luxury to an Essential Household Appliance
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries: Dominant Residential Air Purifier Markets
Developing Asian Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Surging Demand for Residential Air Purifiers in China Drives Strong Market Growth
The Apocalypse Year 2013 Marked the Official Beginning of the Air Purifiers Market in the Country
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Offer Significant Market Gains
2. COMPETITION
Induct Air Purification Marketplace: Fragmented in Nature
Popular Air Purifier Models and their Key Features: 2018
List of Leading Smart Air Purifier Vendors Worldwide
Major Competitive Factors in the Marketplace
Innovation
Product Performance
Price
Timely Delivery & Distribution Network
Product Knowledge
Customization
Geographic Coverage
Distribution Network
Product Maintenance
Marketing
Key Factors that Influence Air Purifier Purchase
Functionality
Features
Safety & Certifications
Help & Support
Key Features and Benefits of a Successful Air Purifier
Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation
Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success
Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable
Key Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices
Categorization of Air Purifier Models by Price Range
Affordable Models
Mid-Range Models
High-End Models
Lucrative Opportunities for Residential Air Purifier Manufacturers in Emerging Markets
Manufacturers in Developed Countries Shift Focus to Developing Asian Markets
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Proliferation of Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Homes, and Home Automation Drive Healthy Market Growth
Rising Consumer Interest in Home Automation Boosts Market Demand
Smart Air Purifiers: Increasingly Important for Smart Intelligent Homes
Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand for Air Purifiers
Key WHO Facts on Asthma
Prevalence of Asthma in Children Witness Steady Increase, Bodes Well for Market Demand
Superior Attributes of HEPA Purifiers over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Popular HEPA Purifier Models
Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering Huge Market Potential
Rising Popularity of Eco-Friendly Air Purifiers Lend Traction to Market Growth
Trees and Plants Hold Significant Potential for Improving Health and Well-being through Air Purification
Impact of Indoor Plants on Health and Well-being of Individuals
Evolution of Multiple Technologies for Tackling Different Pollutants: An Important Growth Driver
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Market Growth Opportunities
Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities
Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Condition
Air Purifiers for Reducing Depression Cases: Myth or a Fact?
Ozone Generators/Ionic Air Purifiers Fading out of the Market
Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment
Induct Units Enter the Trading Range
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Growing Middle Class Population
Key Growth Restraining Factors & Challenges
Pricing Pressures
Continued Price Sensitivity Thwart Sales
Low Operating Margins: A Hurdle for New Technology Developments
Lack of Awareness among HVAC Contractors Restrain Growth of Induct Units
Untested & Unsupported Products Whittle Down Consumer Confidence
Lack of Universal Regulations: A Major Pitfall
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Nano Induct Air Purifier
Molekule: Smartphone Controlled Molecular-Air Purifier
Molekule not only Eliminates Indoor Air Pollution, but also Destroys Pollutants
Airocide Filterless Technology from NASA
Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier
Air-Purification-Skroll (APS) Technology
Upco Qr: A Unique PCO In-Duct Air Purifying System
Personal Air Purifiers
Photocatalytic Air Purifier
Advanced Air Purifiers with E2F Filter Technology
HEPASilent Technology by Blueair
Combination Technology-Based Air Purifier
Elimination of Air Pollutants Using Chemical and Physical Methods
Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Air Purifiers Market
5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Sick Building Syndrome
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
American Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)
Criteria for Improved IAQ
Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels
Energy Star Indoor Air Package: A Boon for Builders
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Residential Air Purifiers: A Prelude
History and Evolution of Air Purifiers
1600s
1700s-1800s
1900s
Emergence of the First Air Purifier
Advanced Air Purifiers
Residential Air Purifiers: An Evolutionary Scan
Air Purification Technologies
Filter-based Purification Technology
Photocatalytic Oxidation Technology
Ultra Low Penetration Air Filters
Ionizer Purifiers
a) Liquid Ionizer Purifiers
b) Air Ionizer Purifiers
Plasma Air Purifiers
Ozone Generators
Hydroxyl Radicals
Activated Carbon
Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and Limitations
Types of Air Purifiers
Stand-Alone Purification Equipment
Media Combination Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment
Electrostatic Precipitation Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment
Plasma-Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment
Other Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment
End-Use
Induct Air Purification Equipment
Types of Induct Air Purification Equipment
Media Combinations Based Induct Air Purification Equipment
Ultra Violet Induct Air Purification Equipment
Electrostatic Precipitation Based Induct Air Purification Equipment
Photo Catalytic Oxidation Based Induct Air Purification Equipment
Other' Induct Air Purification Equipment
Air Purification Solutions Adding to Indoor Pollution!
Testing of Ozone-Generating Ionic Air Purifiers Becomes Mandatory
Why Stand-Alone Units and Why Not Induct Units?
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Digital Innovations Launches Blueair Air Purifiers
FunnelWeb Introduces ProLine Air Filter
Swizz Style Launches Stadler Form Air Purifiers
Air Oasis Releases iAdaptAir Purifier & Surface Sanitizer
Blueair to Launch Cabin Air Series
Steelbird Launches New Range of Advanced Air Filters
3 Brand Filtrete Launches Bluetooth-enabled Filtrete Smart Air Filter
Airoshine Launches Airoshine A-016 Mosquito-Repellant Air Purifier
LG Launches LG PuriCare Air Purifier
Samsung Launches Samsung AX7000 & AX3000 Air Purifiers in India
Ulilog Launches SafeAir UV Air Purifiers in South Africa
Zoook Launches ZMT-Pure Sense Car Air Purifier
Sharp Launches Portable Car Purifier IG-GC2
Narvana Being Launches Airgle AG600 Purifier and Airgle AG900 PurePal Clean Room Air Purifier
Blue Sky Lab Introduces Smart Portable Air Purifier ATMOBLUE
Camfil Launches City M Indoor Air Purifier
Whirlpool Launches Purafresh Air Purifiers in India
MANN-FILTER Expand its Filter Range for Mobile Hydraulics
Blueair Launches Air Purifiers in UAE
Aroma International Launches Whirlpool Whispure Air Purifier Line
WIX Filters Launches Senzit Smart Air Filter Monitor
Donaldson Introduces Sterile Air Filters with New P-SRF Line
Honeywell Launches Two New Indoor Air Purifiers in India
SHARP Introduces World's First Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher
FP-FM40E
CosaTron Introduces CosaClean Product Line
Honeywell Introduces Two New High Performance Indoor Air Purifiers in Indonesia
Dyson Announces New Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier
Nuaire Launches IAQ-VALVE Indoor Air Filter
Philips Launches Smart Air Purifiers and Humidifiers in North America
Lux Launches Aeroguard 4S Air Purifier in Germany
Honeywell Launches Honeywell Lite Indoor Air Purifier
Papago Launches AirFresh S10D Hand-Gestured Air Purifier
Eureka Forbes Launches Aeroguard 4s Air Purifier
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
RGF Environmental Group to Acquire Biological Controls
Air Filtration Holdings Acquires RoboVent
Johnson Controls Partners with AtmosAir Solutions to Provide Air Purification Systems
HKW Acquires Protect Plus
Daikin Acquires Airmaster
Drr Group Acquires KBA-CleanAir Section of KBA-MetalPrint GmbH
Serionix Receives a $750,000 Contract from NASA for Development of Filters
Parker Hannifin Acquires Clarcor
AAF Flanders to Expand its Air Filtration Services with the Acquisition of Aire Filter Products
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 125 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries133)
- The United States (65)
- Canada (10)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (13)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (2)
