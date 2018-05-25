Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Markets Report 2018: Growing Proliferation of Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Homes, and Home Automation Drive Healthy Market Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 125 companies including many key and niche players such as:

3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) Abatement Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Amway Corporation ( USA )

) Blueair AB ( Sweden )

) Camfil AB ( Sweden )

) Camfil Farr, Inc. ( USA )

) Carrier Corporation ( USA )

) CLARCOR Inc. ( USA )

) Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. ( USA )

) Coway Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Daikin Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Guardian Technologies LLC ( USA )

) Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. ( USA )

) Honeywell International Inc. ( USA )

) Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Lennox International, Inc. ( USA )

) LG Electronics Inc. ( South Korea )

) MANN+HUMMEL GMBH ( Germany )

) Newell Brands Inc. ( USA )

) Sunbeam Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) SANYO Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Research Products Corporation ( USA )

) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Sharp Corporation ( Japan )

) Steril-Aire, Inc. ( USA )

) Trion, Inc. ( USA )

) Whirlpool Corporation ( USA )

) White-Rodgers Company ( USA )

) Xiaomi Inc. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air Quality Concerns and Enabling Well-Being and Greater Good

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution

Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Soar During Summer Season

Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Key Air Pollution Statistics Worldwide: Important Opportunity Indicators

Air Purifiers Transition from a Symbol of Luxury to an Essential Household Appliance

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries: Dominant Residential Air Purifier Markets

Developing Asian Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Surging Demand for Residential Air Purifiers in China Drives Strong Market Growth

The Apocalypse Year 2013 Marked the Official Beginning of the Air Purifiers Market in the Country

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Offer Significant Market Gains



2. COMPETITION

Induct Air Purification Marketplace: Fragmented in Nature

Popular Air Purifier Models and their Key Features: 2018

List of Leading Smart Air Purifier Vendors Worldwide

Major Competitive Factors in the Marketplace

Innovation

Product Performance

Price

Timely Delivery & Distribution Network

Product Knowledge

Customization

Geographic Coverage

Distribution Network

Product Maintenance

Marketing

Key Factors that Influence Air Purifier Purchase

Functionality

Features

Safety & Certifications

Help & Support

Key Features and Benefits of a Successful Air Purifier

Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation

Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success

Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable

Key Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices

Categorization of Air Purifier Models by Price Range

Affordable Models

Mid-Range Models

High-End Models

Lucrative Opportunities for Residential Air Purifier Manufacturers in Emerging Markets

Manufacturers in Developed Countries Shift Focus to Developing Asian Markets



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Proliferation of Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Homes, and Home Automation Drive Healthy Market Growth

Rising Consumer Interest in Home Automation Boosts Market Demand

Smart Air Purifiers: Increasingly Important for Smart Intelligent Homes

Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand for Air Purifiers

Key WHO Facts on Asthma

Prevalence of Asthma in Children Witness Steady Increase, Bodes Well for Market Demand

Superior Attributes of HEPA Purifiers over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Popular HEPA Purifier Models

Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering Huge Market Potential

Rising Popularity of Eco-Friendly Air Purifiers Lend Traction to Market Growth

Trees and Plants Hold Significant Potential for Improving Health and Well-being through Air Purification

Impact of Indoor Plants on Health and Well-being of Individuals

Evolution of Multiple Technologies for Tackling Different Pollutants: An Important Growth Driver

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Market Growth Opportunities

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities

Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Condition

Air Purifiers for Reducing Depression Cases: Myth or a Fact?

Ozone Generators/Ionic Air Purifiers Fading out of the Market

Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment

Induct Units Enter the Trading Range

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Growing Middle Class Population

Key Growth Restraining Factors & Challenges

Pricing Pressures

Continued Price Sensitivity Thwart Sales

Low Operating Margins: A Hurdle for New Technology Developments

Lack of Awareness among HVAC Contractors Restrain Growth of Induct Units

Untested & Unsupported Products Whittle Down Consumer Confidence

Lack of Universal Regulations: A Major Pitfall



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Nano Induct Air Purifier

Molekule: Smartphone Controlled Molecular-Air Purifier

Molekule not only Eliminates Indoor Air Pollution, but also Destroys Pollutants

Airocide Filterless Technology from NASA

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier

Air-Purification-Skroll (APS) Technology

Upco Qr: A Unique PCO In-Duct Air Purifying System

Personal Air Purifiers

Photocatalytic Air Purifier

Advanced Air Purifiers with E2F Filter Technology

HEPASilent Technology by Blueair

Combination Technology-Based Air Purifier

Elimination of Air Pollutants Using Chemical and Physical Methods

Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Air Purifiers Market



5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Sick Building Syndrome

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

American Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)

Criteria for Improved IAQ

Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels

Energy Star Indoor Air Package: A Boon for Builders



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Residential Air Purifiers: A Prelude

History and Evolution of Air Purifiers

1600s

1700s-1800s

1900s

Emergence of the First Air Purifier

Advanced Air Purifiers

Residential Air Purifiers: An Evolutionary Scan

Air Purification Technologies

Filter-based Purification Technology

Photocatalytic Oxidation Technology

Ultra Low Penetration Air Filters

Ionizer Purifiers

a) Liquid Ionizer Purifiers

b) Air Ionizer Purifiers

Plasma Air Purifiers

Ozone Generators

Hydroxyl Radicals

Activated Carbon

Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and Limitations

Types of Air Purifiers

Stand-Alone Purification Equipment

Media Combination Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment

Electrostatic Precipitation Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment

Plasma-Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment

Other Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment

End-Use

Induct Air Purification Equipment

Types of Induct Air Purification Equipment

Media Combinations Based Induct Air Purification Equipment

Ultra Violet Induct Air Purification Equipment

Electrostatic Precipitation Based Induct Air Purification Equipment

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Based Induct Air Purification Equipment

Other' Induct Air Purification Equipment

Air Purification Solutions Adding to Indoor Pollution!

Testing of Ozone-Generating Ionic Air Purifiers Becomes Mandatory

Why Stand-Alone Units and Why Not Induct Units?



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Digital Innovations Launches Blueair Air Purifiers

FunnelWeb Introduces ProLine Air Filter

Swizz Style Launches Stadler Form Air Purifiers

Air Oasis Releases iAdaptAir Purifier & Surface Sanitizer

Blueair to Launch Cabin Air Series

Steelbird Launches New Range of Advanced Air Filters

3 Brand Filtrete Launches Bluetooth-enabled Filtrete Smart Air Filter

Airoshine Launches Airoshine A-016 Mosquito-Repellant Air Purifier

LG Launches LG PuriCare Air Purifier

Samsung Launches Samsung AX7000 & AX3000 Air Purifiers in India

Ulilog Launches SafeAir UV Air Purifiers in South Africa

Zoook Launches ZMT-Pure Sense Car Air Purifier

Sharp Launches Portable Car Purifier IG-GC2

Narvana Being Launches Airgle AG600 Purifier and Airgle AG900 PurePal Clean Room Air Purifier

Blue Sky Lab Introduces Smart Portable Air Purifier ATMOBLUE

Camfil Launches City M Indoor Air Purifier

Whirlpool Launches Purafresh Air Purifiers in India

MANN-FILTER Expand its Filter Range for Mobile Hydraulics

Blueair Launches Air Purifiers in UAE

Aroma International Launches Whirlpool Whispure Air Purifier Line

WIX Filters Launches Senzit Smart Air Filter Monitor

Donaldson Introduces Sterile Air Filters with New P-SRF Line

Honeywell Launches Two New Indoor Air Purifiers in India

SHARP Introduces World's First Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher

FP-FM40E

CosaTron Introduces CosaClean Product Line

Honeywell Introduces Two New High Performance Indoor Air Purifiers in Indonesia

Dyson Announces New Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier

Nuaire Launches IAQ-VALVE Indoor Air Filter

Philips Launches Smart Air Purifiers and Humidifiers in North America

Lux Launches Aeroguard 4S Air Purifier in Germany

Honeywell Launches Honeywell Lite Indoor Air Purifier

Papago Launches AirFresh S10D Hand-Gestured Air Purifier

Eureka Forbes Launches Aeroguard 4s Air Purifier



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

RGF Environmental Group to Acquire Biological Controls

Air Filtration Holdings Acquires RoboVent

Johnson Controls Partners with AtmosAir Solutions to Provide Air Purification Systems

HKW Acquires Protect Plus

Daikin Acquires Airmaster

Drr Group Acquires KBA-CleanAir Section of KBA-MetalPrint GmbH

Serionix Receives a $750,000 Contract from NASA for Development of Filters

Parker Hannifin Acquires Clarcor

AAF Flanders to Expand its Air Filtration Services with the Acquisition of Aire Filter Products



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



