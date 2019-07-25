Global Respiratory Care Medical Devices Market to 2022 - Focus of Market Players to Expand Geographic Presence

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Care Medical Devices Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Respiratory Care Medical Devices Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the global respiratory care medical devices market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value and market share by region, by product-type, and by disorders. An analysis of product analysis has also been provided in the report.



The report includes a brief regional analysis of the U.S. region with their actual and forecasted market size. Increasing aging population and high occurrence of respiratory diseases boosted the growth of the respiratory care devices market in the region.

Over the past few years respiratory diseases are on the rise globally and are becoming one of the major causes of death. Currently, of all the deaths worldwide, one-sixth is caused by respiratory diseases. Some of the major respiratory disease includes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, sleep apnea, pneumonia, respiratory failure, lung cancer etc. Therefore, the rising incidence of respiratory diseases arise the demand for medical devices which help the patients in treatment of respiratory illness.



Respiratory devices primarily helps in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of respiratory disorders. These devices are majorly used in the treatment of obstructive conditions (e.g. sleep apnea), restrictive conditions, vascular diseases (pulmonary disease), and infectious, environmental and other diseases (e.g., pneumonia, tuberculosis, asbestosis etc.). Major respiratory care devices include CPAP machines, portable emergency oxygen systems, oximetry meters, nebulizers etc.



The global respiratory care medical devices market has increased over the years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022, particularly due to increasing incidence of respiratory diseases among all age groups globally.



The global respiratory care medical devices market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing aging population, rising urbanization & pollution level, high prevalence of smoking, unhealthy lifestyle etc. Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: lack of awareness of respiratory conditions, harmful effects of respiratory devices on newborn, stringent regulations and RCP licensing etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global respiratory care medical devices market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Koninklijke Philips NV, ResMed Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare are some of the key players operating in the global respiratory care medical devices market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Respiratory Disorders Overview

2.1.1 Types of Respiratory Disorders

2.2 Respiratory Care Devices Overview

2.2.1 Types of Respiratory Devices



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market by Region

3.1.3 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market by Disorders (Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Others)

3.1.4 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product-Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Monitoring)

3.2 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Respiratory Care Therapeutic Devices Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Respiratory Care Monitoring Devices Market by Value

3.3 Global Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis

3.3.1 Global Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product-Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostic)

3.3.3 Global Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices Market by Value



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 The U.S. Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis

4.1.1 The U.S. Respiratory Care Devices Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Growth in Aging Population

5.1.2 High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

5.1.3 Rising Urbanization and Pollution Level

5.1.4 High Prevalence of Smoking

5.1.5 Increasing Incidence of Pre-Term Births

5.1.6 Unhealthy Lifestyles

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness of Respiratory Conditions

5.2.2 Harmful Effects of Respiratory Devices on Newborn

5.2.3 Stringent Regulations and RCP Licensing

5.2.4 Excise Tax Levied on Devices

5.2.5 Presence of Local Manufacturers

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Devices

5.3.2 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Portable Devices

5.3.3 Technological Advancements in Mechanical Ventilators

5.3.4 Focus of Market Players to Expand Geographic Presence

5.3.5 Advancements in Oxygen Therapy



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global CPAP Mask Market Share by Players

6.2 Global CPAP Devices Market Share by Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Koninklijke Philips NV

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 ResMed Inc.

7.3 Medtronic Plc

7.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3gqiwa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

