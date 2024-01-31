Global Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Report 2024 - A US$67 Billion Market - Trends in Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology to Propel the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Respiratory Drug Delivery Market is forecast to surpass US$67 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Launch of Smart/Digital Inhalers Spur Industry Growth



At present, smart inhalers just record the patient's actuation, which is a time and date stamp, during use. Numerous firms are producing devices that can be connected to inhalers that are currently in use. Leading the way in this trend are the American organisations Propeller Health and Adherium, both of which were founded in New Zealand. Data from clinical studies conducted by both firms indicate that patients might gain advantages from utilising their products. In another instance, Innovate UK provided co-funding to Aseptika, a firm that specialises in developing intelligent inhalers for patients with chronic respiratory conditions, in January 2023. With integrated 5G mobile connectivity, the company's third-generation smart inhaler tracker will be developed further with the help of the Smart Award.



Stringent Government Regulations Likely to Challenge Industry Growth



The FDA usually goes through lengthy and laborious processes to approve medical devices, drugs, and drug technology before a product can be sold. This usually poses a challenge to companies that conduct intensive R&D in order to launch new products on the market. Authorities rigorously verify the product's safety and use before making it available for sale to the general public. As a drug-device combination of 97 items, MDIs and DPIs are mixed products subject to the current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements for pharmaceuticals and devices.

In particular, they apply to all MDIs and DPIs that have a device component that is subject to design controls (21 CFR 820.30). Industry guidelines on pharmaceutical development, which are founded on the concepts of quality via design, address the processes of product design and development. Even though quality via 110 design and design controls have the same features and objectives, the Quality System 111 Regulation (21 CFR 820) for devices provides design requirements.

