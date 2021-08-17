Global Respiratory Health Management Technology Market Report 2021: Opportunities for Companies Developing AI, Machine Learning, and Other Solutions for Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Health Management Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth opportunity-technology report explores innovations and patents in this space and provides more details about notable companies that are making strides in research and development.

It includes explanations about the drivers and restraints that will shape the market through the middle of the decade, and touches on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic related to the demand for devices and further innovations. Technology licensing should be on the radar for pharmaceutical companies offering drugs for respiratory diseases. They can offer their drugs with an innovative inhaler device.

Respiratory diseases are related to the airways and the structures of the lungs. They can affect air sacs, interstitium, blood vessels, pleura, and chest wall. Common respiratory diseases include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pulmonary hypertension, and occupational lung disease. According to the World Health Organization, more than 339 million people have asthma globally (it is common in children). COPD is the cause of more than 3 million deaths around the world every year.

Problems with accuracy, a lack of user-friendly features, and an inability to provide real-time feedback have restrained the use of mobile applications and smart inhalers for respiratory disease management but created opportunities for companies developing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other solutions for diagnostic and therapeutic devices.

2.3 Improving Patient Outcomes with Real-time Feedback via Smart Inhalers and Portable and Lightweight Oxygen Concentrators for Increasing Home-Based Therapy is a Key Growth Opportunity

Clin-e-cal

Cognita Labs

Qure AI

ResApp Health Limited

Zebra Medical Vision

