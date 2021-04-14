Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Markets, 2020-2026 - Adoption of Stringent Regulatory Policies & Massive Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa
The global respiratory protective equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2020-2026.
The respiratory protective equipment (RPE) is kind of personal protective equipment (PPE) that protects the wearer from inhaling harmful substances, dust particles and toxic gases in the air.
It consists of various filtering devices, masks and breathing apparatuses, which cover the nose, mouth or the entire face to filter out the contaminants. It also includes half/full mask respirators, helmets, hoods, visors, escape/airline respirators and supplied air respirators.
The global respiratory protective equipment market market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report.
The report presents a clear picture of the global respiratory protective equipment market by segmenting the market based on product type, filter type, end user, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Adoption of Stringent Regulatory Policies
- Rising Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
- Increasing Awareness about Importance of Workplace Safety
- Massive Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa
Market Challenges
- Increased Automation in Various End-Use Industries
- High price of Supplied-Air respirators
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2019
- Historical Period: 2015-2018
- Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Report's Scope
Product Type Segmentation
- Air Purifier Respirator
- Unpowered Respirators
- Powered Respirators
- Escape Respirators
- Supplied Air Respirator
- Self-contained Breathing Apparatus
- Airline Respirators
- Loose Fitting Hoods
Filter Type Segmentation
- Particle Filter
- Gas/Vapour Filter
- Combined Filter
End User Segmentation
- Healthcare
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical
- Construction
- Law Enforcement
- Mining
- Fire Services
- Others
Regional Segmentation
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Company Profiles
- 3M
- Alpha Pro Tech Limited
- BERNER International Gmbh
- Bullard, Delta Plus
- Haberkorn S.R.O.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ILC Dover
- Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.
- Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company
- RSG Safety
- Uvex Safety Group
