Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Markets, 2020-2026 - Adoption of Stringent Regulatory Policies & Massive Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory protective equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2020-2026.

The respiratory protective equipment (RPE) is kind of personal protective equipment (PPE) that protects the wearer from inhaling harmful substances, dust particles and toxic gases in the air.

It consists of various filtering devices, masks and breathing apparatuses, which cover the nose, mouth or the entire face to filter out the contaminants. It also includes half/full mask respirators, helmets, hoods, visors, escape/airline respirators and supplied air respirators.

The global respiratory protective equipment market market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report.

The report presents a clear picture of the global respiratory protective equipment market by segmenting the market based on product type, filter type, end user, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Adoption of Stringent Regulatory Policies

Rising Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Increasing Awareness about Importance of Workplace Safety

Massive Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

Market Challenges

Increased Automation in Various End-Use Industries

High price of Supplied-Air respirators

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2019

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Report's Scope



Product Type Segmentation

Air Purifier Respirator

Unpowered Respirators

Powered Respirators

Escape Respirators

Supplied Air Respirator

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus

Airline Respirators

Loose Fitting Hoods

Filter Type Segmentation

Particle Filter

Gas/Vapour Filter

Combined Filter

End User Segmentation

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Construction

Law Enforcement

Mining

Fire Services

Others

Regional Segmentation

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Company Profiles

3M

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

BERNER International Gmbh

Bullard, Delta Plus

Haberkorn S.R.O.

Honeywell International Inc.

ILC Dover

Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

RSG Safety

Uvex Safety Group

