Global Restorative Dentistry Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Danaher, Institut Straumann and Ivoclar Vivadent Among Others

The global restorative dentistry market size is expected to reach USD 30.02 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to the improved quality of services provided in dentistry for the large patient pool. The transmission of COVID-19 by the generation of aerosol produced by dental handpieces is possible. To avoid this, the correct clinical protocols must be followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the dental market in 2020. According to the WHO guidelines, viral infection mainly spreads through the eyes, nose, and mouth that makes it difficult for the dentist to operate on patients during such times. The routine cleaning, orthodontic procedures, preventive therapies, and oral examinations that do not involve pain management were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, thus negatively impacting the market.



Technological advancements such as guided tissue regeneration with CAM/CAD software solutions, computer-aided implant dentistry, and digital radiography have improved the accuracy of restorations. The new equipment and composite materials have compelled the patients for treatment and resulted in better health outcomes and higher satisfaction, along with the timeliness of dental treatment. Thus, advanced technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.



The lack of reimbursement may affect market growth. The reimbursement policies for dental structure do not include restorative dentistry. Patients must bear out-of-pocket expenditure that is included with dental procedures, thus patients mainly ignore and delay their dental treatments due to high expenses. Dental procedures such as composite bonding, implants, and cosmetic contouring require high skilled lab technicians and professionals. Thus, dental procedures are very costly in many countries. This factor may hamper market growth.



Restorative Dentistry Market Report Highlights

By product, the restorative materials segment held the largest market share in 2020 due to the rising disposable income and the growing awareness regarding the benefits of good oral health.

Based on the end use, the dental hospitals and clinics segment captured the largest market share in 2020 as the number of standalone clinics is expected to grow due to more dentists in emerging areas.

Europe led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to technological advancements, an increase in patients opting for cosmetic procedures, and rising oral disease burden in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Restorative Dentistry Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Growing number of dental practices with shifting trend towards group practices

3.2.1.2 Advent of digital dentistry

3.2.1.3 Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and implants

3.2.1.4 Growth of dental tourism

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Lack of adequate reimbursement

3.2.2.2 Pricing pressure created by key market players

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Restorative Dentistry: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.4.3 Market SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.4.3.1 Political & legal factors

3.4.3.2 Economic factors

3.4.3.3 Technological factors



Chapter 4 Restorative Dentistry Market: Product Segment Analysis

4.1 Restorative Dentistry: Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Restorative Materials

4.2.1 Restorative Materials market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2.1.1 Direct restorative materials

4.2.1.2 Direct restorative materials market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2.1.3 Composites market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2.1.4 Indirect Restorative Materials

4.2.1.5 Indirect Restorative Materials market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2.1.6 Biomaterials

4.2.1.7 Biomaterials market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2.1.8 Bonding Agents/Adhesives

4.2.1.9 Bonding Agents/Adhesives market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2.1.10 Impression Materials

4.2.1.11 Impression Materials market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.3 Implants

4.3.1 Implants market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.4 Prosthetics

4.4.1 Prosthetics market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.5 Restorative Equipment

4.5.1 Restorative Equipment market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.5.1.1 CAD/CAM Systems

4.5.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Billion)

4.5.1.2 Handpieces

4.5.1.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Billion)

4.5.1.3 Rotary Instruments

4.5.1.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Billion)

4.5.1.4 Light Curing Equipment

4.5.1.4.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Billion)

4.5.1.5 Casting Equipment

4.5.1.5.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Billion)

4.5.1.6 Mixing Equipment

4.5.1.6.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Billion)

4.5.1.7 Articulating Equipment

4.5.1.7.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Billion)

4.5.1.8 Others (Furnaces)

4.5.1.8.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5 Restorative Dentistry Market: End-use Estimates

5.1 Restorative Dentistry: End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Dental Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.1 Dental Hospitals and Clinics market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3 Dental Labs

5.3.1 Dental Labs market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4 Research & Teaching Institutes

5.4.1 Research & Teaching Institutes market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6 Restorative Dentistry Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Strategic Framework

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 3M Company

7.2.1.1 Company overview

7.2.1.2 Financial performance

7.2.1.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.1.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2.2 Dentsply Sirona

7.2.2.1 Company overview

7.2.2.2 Financial performance

7.2.2.3 Product benchmarking

7.2.2.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2.3 Danaher Corporation

7.2.3.1 Company Overview

7.2.3.2 Financial performance

7.2.3.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.3.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

7.2.4.1 Company Overview

7.2.4.2 Financial performance

7.2.4.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.4.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2.5 Institut Straumann AG

7.2.5.1 Company overview

7.2.5.2 Financial performance

7.2.5.3 Product benchmarking

7.2.5.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

7.2.6.1 Company Overview

7.2.6.2 Financial performance

7.2.6.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.6.6 Strategic initiatives

7.2.7 Septodont Holding

7.2.7.1 Company Overview

7.2.7.2 Financial Performance

7.2.7.3 Product benchmarking

7.2.7.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2.8 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

7.2.8.1 Company Overview

7.2.8.2 Financial performance

7.2.8.3 Product benchmarking

7.2.8.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2.9 COLTENE Holding AG

7.2.9.1 Company overview

7.2.9.2 Financial performance

7.2.9.3 Product benchmarking

7.2.9.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2.10 GC Corporation

7.2.10.1 Company overview

7.2.10.2 Financial performance

7.2.10.3 Product benchmarking

7.2.10.4 Strategic initiatives

