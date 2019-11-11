Global Restorative Dentistry Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027: Market is Expected to Reach US$ 28,228.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Restorative Dentistry Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Restorative Dentistry market is expected to reach US$ 28,228.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the restorative dentistry market is primarily attributed to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of tooth loss, a growing number of dental practices, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and technological developments in the restorative dentistry. However, limited reimbursement available for dental procedures and high costs of restorative materials is likely to hamper the market growth.



In 2018, the restorative material segment held the largest market share of 39.7% of the restorative dentistry market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a first preference by dentists, the demand for the restorative materials are likely to grow in the coming future.



Global restorative dentistry market, based on the end user, was segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and dental schools & research institutes. In 2018, the Hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share of 45.1% of the restorative dentistry market, by the end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the rising geriatric population as well as the increasing number of private dental hospital and clinics chain across the globe. Additionally, increasing consolidation among hospitals is also a major factor propelling the growth of the segment in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Restorative Dentistry Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Restorative Dentistry Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis



5. Global Restorative Dentistry Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Tooth Decay

5.1.3 Technological Developments In Restorative Dentistry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Costs of Restorative Dental Materials & Dental Implants

5.2.2 Limited Reimbursements

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Medical Tourism In Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Mini-Dental Implants

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Restorative Dentistry Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Restorative Dentistry Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Restorative De Market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning

6.4 Performance of Key Players

6.4.1 3m

6.4.2 Danaher

6.5 Expert Opinions



7. Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Product Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

7.3 Restorative Materials Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Restorative Materials Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Direct Restorative Materials Market

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Direct Restorative Materials Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3.3 Amalgam

7.3.3.4 Composites

7.3.3.5 Glass Ionomers

7.3.3.6 Others Direct Restorative Materials

7.3.4 Indirect Restorative Materials Market

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Indirect Restorative Materials Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4.3 Metal-Ceramic Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4.4 Ceramic Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4.5 Other Indirect Restorative Materials Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.5 Biomaterials Market

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Biomaterials Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.5.3 Mta Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.5.4 Biodentine Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.6 Etching and Bonding Agents/Adhesives Market

7.3.7 Dental Impression Materials Market

7.4 Restorative Equipment Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Restorative Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Cad/Cam Systems Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.4 Handpieces Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.5 Rotary Instruments Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.6 Light Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.7 Casting Devices Materials Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.8 Mixing Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.9 Furnaces Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.10 Articulating Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Implants Market

7.6 Prosthetics Market



8. Global Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 End User Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

8.3 Hospitals & Clinics Market

8.4 Dental Laboratories Market

8.5 Dental Schools & Research Institutes Market



9. Restorative Dentistry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Restorative Dentistry Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Comparative Company Analysis

10.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

10.4 Organic Developments

10.4.1 Overview

10.5 Inorganic Developments

10.5.1 Overview



11. Restorative Dentistry Market -Key Company Profiles



Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Voco Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jw1acn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

