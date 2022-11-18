Global Restorative Dentistry (Posterior, Anterior) Market Report 2022-2027: Breakdown of Restorative Materials, Prosthetics, Implants, & Restorative Equipment

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Restorative Dentistry Market By Type (Posterior v/s Anterior), By Restoration Type (Direct v/s Indirect), By Product (Restorative Materials, Prosthetics, Implants, Restorative Equipment, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global restorative dentistry market stood at USD15,560.27 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period

This can be ascribed to the growing awareness about dental hygiene and a rise in dental practices as well as dentists. Moreover, development of advanced technology such as Computer Aided Design and Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) software solutions and an increase in consumerism and disposable income of patients are likely to drive the worldwide restorative dentistry market in the next five years.

Furthermore, the market's expansion is being aided by an increase in group and corporate dental practices around the globe. One of the primary reasons expected to drive the worldwide restorative dentistry market in the next five years will be the rise in number of tooth repair procedures and a boost in medical tourism in Asia-Pacific and Latin American countries.

Rising Demand for Implants



The demand for dental implants is predicted to surge as the number of people suffering from tooth problems worldwide rises. Increased prevalence of unhealthy habits, such as regular eating of junk food and lack of exercise, may result in periodontal illnesses, which can lead to tooth decay and dental caries.

The loss of aesthetic touch and poor nutrition are both caused by changes in facial shape caused by missing teeth. As a result, the demand for restorative dentistry has increased. Patients prefer dental implants because of improved outcomes, such as the natural appearance of their teeth. Restorative dentistry is in high demand among both the elderly and the general public.



Increased Prevalence of Plaque and Periodontal Diseases leads to Tooth Decay Across the Globe



Plaque and periodontal disease can majorly contribute to tooth loss. Plaque grows on the surface of a tooth, converting the free sugars (all sugars added to foods by the cook or consumer, plus sugars found naturally in honey, syrups, and fruit juices) in foods and drinks into acids that gradually damage the tooth. Caries, discomfort, and even tooth loss and infection can result from a high intake of free sugars, insufficient fluoride exposure, and a lack of plaque clearance by brushing the teeth.



The tissues that surround and support the tooth are affected by periodontal disease. Gums that bleed or swell (gingivitis), discomfort, and poor breath are all symptoms of the condition. The gum can pull away from the tooth and supporting bone in more severe cases. Therefore, these can have a major impact on global restorative dentistry market.



Growing Dental Tourism Around the World



The number of medical travelers has increased dramatically in the previous decade as a result of the significant financial benefits. The main reason that medical tourists travel to Hungary, India, and other nations is due of dynamic pricing discrepancies in dental procedures and implants.



In recent years, the significant gap in treatment costs around the globe has spurred the expansion of the dental tourism industry. To obtain the best of both worlds, tourists frequently combine dental treatments with vacations. In some cases, a patient's complete cost of care, including treatment, travel, and lodging, is less than the total cost of care in their home country. This can be a significant factor driving the global restorative dentistry market.



Increasing Dental Expenditure



Dental illnesses are among the most common and persistent in the world and dental expenditures make up the third largest share of total health spending in the European Union. In many nations, out-of-pocket payments account for a significant number of dental expenditures.

Future increase in dental expenditures could mean a significant increase in unmet dental requirements among less affluent people, in addition to increased financial hardship. As a result, dental spending is particularly crucial to the United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO) goals of universal health coverage. This can again drive the global restorative dentistry market considerably.



Market Segmentation



Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2021, with United States being the largest market. United States restorative dentistry market stood at USD4141.99 million in 2021 on account of huge dental expenditure and high awareness amongst patients toward their dental hygiene as well as their appearance.

