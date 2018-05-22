Global Retail Analytics Market 2017-2018 & 2023

The market for the analytics in retail has been growing at a big rate considering the demand for companies to provide apt products to their customers. The global market was USD 3.1 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 9.50 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 20.50% during the forecasted period. The rising need to develop competitive products and reduce operational and production costs are major factors influencing the growth of this market.



The use of analytics in the retail market helps the companies and the sellers target specific customers based on their interests and providing appropriate products and advertisements depending on their needs. Use of analytics to check the demand for a product and the popularity has been growing trend amongst the product selling companies these days. In this highly competitive market, companies need to maximize engagement with their customers and understand and target their specific needs. Thus analytics helps companies' prove customers with products that they are more likely to demand and buy.



Growth by Region:



North America led the market with a share of more than 50% in 2017. The CAGR for the America region is expected to be slightly more than 20% which is higher than the overall CAGR of the market. In India, the growth of ecommerce industry size and the use of smart phones to buy these goods have made the market a huge part in the global scenario. Adoption and increase of Information Technology field in regions like Japan, China and India has driven this market to new heights in this region.



Drivers Vs. Constraints:



The need for appropriate costumer targeting and reducing costs is giving this market huge demand. Companies want to target customers based on their products and provide customers with the products which they would be more interested in. The large companies thus have a larger selling rate compared to seller ones as due to analytics they can provide more appropriate products to their customers and hence no customers can go empty handed.



However, on the other hand, one of the major constraints is the requirement of huge investment. Analytics are expensive to set up as they need expensive software's and skilled professionals to go through the data. Also data is not available easily and data collection requires more investment costs.



Industry Structure and Updates:



Retail Analytics market is growing at a massive rate with many companies doing research on the technology and various startups also emerging in the field. Competition on the basis of efficiency and costs are the basis of difference amongst these. New professional degrees in analytics have been introduced to train people specifically for these fields.



Global Retail Analytics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends



By Function

Consumer Management

Supply Chain Management

Merchandising

In-store operations

Strategy & planning

By Mode of Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Solution

Data management software

Analytical tools

Mobile applications

Reporting and visualization tools

By Services

Managed service

Professional service

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Others

Company Market Share Analysis



Company Profiles

Brickstream Corp

1010Data

Teradata

Tableau Software, Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

SAS Institute

Angoss Software

Bedrock Analytics Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc

TARGIT A/S

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Microsoft Corporation

Zoho Corporation

Fuzzy Logix

ZAP Business Intelligence

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

IBM

HCL

Microstrategy Incorporated

Information Builders

Others

Industry Structure

Industry M&As, Consolidations

Investment Opportunities

Global Retail Analytics Market - Road Ahead



