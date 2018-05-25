Global Retail Analytics Market Analysis 2013-2018 Forecast to 2023 by Component, Deployment Mode, Application, and End-user Sector

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Retail Analytics Market By Component (Software Vs. Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs. On-Premise), By Application (Merchandising Analytics & Others), By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% by 2023, primarily owing to rising focus in the retail sector to reduce CAPEX/OPEX and rapid adoption of SMACT (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT) technologies.
Growth in the market is also expected to be driven by increasing number of retail chains resulting in strong competition and surging penetration of smartphones, e-commerce and internet connections across the globe. Moreover, increasing demand for pricing optimization and adoption of omni-channel business model would also stimulate global in the retail analytics market during forecast period.
The report discusses the following aspects of retail analytics market globally:
- Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Component (Software Vs. Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs. On-Premise), By Application (Merchandising Analytics & Others), By End User Sector, By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Companies Profiled
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Qlik
- Infor
- Tibco Software Inc.
- Tableau Software
- Sisense
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. User vs Non User Group Analysis
4.2. Retail Analytics Usage, By Mode of Operation Analysis
4.3. Retail Analytics Usage, By Application Analysis
4.4. Retail Analytics Usage, By Market Dynamics Analysis
4.5. Existing Solution Satisfaction Analysis
4.6. Existing Vendor Challenges Analysis
4.7. Buying Parameters Analysis
5. Global Retail Analytics Market Landscape
6. Global Retail Analytics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
7. Global Retail Analytics Market Attractiveness Index
7.1. By Component
7.2. By Deployment Mode
7.3. By Application
7.4. By End User Sector
7.5. By Region
8. North America Retail Analytics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. United States Retail Analytics Market Outlook
8.4. Canada Retail Analytics Market Outlook
8.5. Mexico Retail Analytics Market Outlook
9. Europe Retail Analytics Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. United Kingdom Retail Analytics Market Outlook
9.4. Germany Retail Analytics Market Outlook
9.5. France Retail Analytics Market Outlook
9.6. Italy Retail Analytics Market Outlook
9.7. Spain Retail Analytics Market Outlook
10. APAC Retail Analytics Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. China Retail Analytics Market Outlook
10.4. India Retail Analytics Market Outlook
10.5. Indonesia Retail Analytics Market Outlook
10.6. South Korea Retail Analytics Market Outlook
10.7. Singapore Retail Analytics Market Outlook
11. MEA Retail Analytics Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. UAE Retail Analytics Market Outlook
11.4. Saudi Arabia Retail Analytics Market Outlook
11.5. South Africa Retail Analytics Market Outlook
11.6. Qatar Retail Analytics Market Outlook
12. South America Retail Analytics Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3. Brazil Retail Analytics Market Outlook
12.4. Argentina Retail Analytics Market Outlook
12.5. Colombia Retail Analytics Market Outlook
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles
16. Strategic Recommendations
