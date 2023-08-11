Global Retail Health Market Report 2023: Expansive Growth Opportunities - From In-store Clinics to Clinical Trials, Wellness, and Women's Health

11 Aug, 2023, 20:00 ET
This study sets out to delineate the contours of this dynamic phenomenon, defining retail health as the fusion of healthcare and wellness offerings emanating from retail giants, drugstores, and discount retailers.
In an evolving healthcare landscape, the concept of retail health has emerged as a transformative paradigm, bridging the gap between consumer-centric services and traditional healthcare provisions.
Beyond the confines of conventional pharmacy services, this report delves into a comprehensive overview of the US retail health market, dissecting its multifaceted impact on the established realm of healthcare providers.
A central focus lies in the role played by retail health providers in filling the void left by traditional healthcare avenues, offering an array of services that span from urgent care to chronic condition management, from preventive measures to the blossoming landscape of women's health, thus redefining the scope of accessible and consumer-oriented healthcare.
High cost is a barrier to healthcare and medication access, affecting uninsured and aged populations the most. People often skip their medication refills, follow-up visits, and treatment cycles, failing to afford the cost. A significant proportion of the population is in debt due to healthcare bills.
Despite such high costs, healthcare services have not been up to standard, and a majority of the population is dissatisfied with the traditional system. Patients from rural and remote locations struggle to access primary care. Numerous challenges related to cost and convenience lead patients to switch to retail health systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Retail Health Industry and Traditional Healthcare
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Getting the Definition Right
- Retail Care Models
- Types of Retail Health Offerings
- Retail Health's Expanded Healthcare Role in the Continuum of Care
- Gaps in Traditional Healthcare - Key Drivers for Retail Health
- Retail Health Drivers and Restraints
- Growing Consumer Preference for Retail Pharmacies
- Patient Care Journey - Traditional Compared to Retail Health
- Opportunity for Retail Health
- Competitive Landscape
- CVS Health - The Minute Clinic (Retail Health)
- CVS Health - Oak Street Health (Primary Care)
- CVS Health - Aetna Health (Payer)
- Kroger - The Little Clinic
- Walgreens - VillageMD
- Kaiser Permanente Target Clinic
- Walmart Health Center
- Amazon - One Medical
- Other Key Vendors
- Technology Enabling Vendors
- Key Value Propositions by Retailers
- Retail Health Impact on Healthcare Systems
- Imperatives for Traditional Healthcare Providers
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- In-store Health Clinics
- Co-located and Outside-store Health Clinics
- Behavioral/Mental Health and Wellness
- Clinical Trials and RWE Services
- Women's Health
