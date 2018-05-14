Global Retail POS Software Market Report 2017

Readers of this research will get a forecast for POS Software in total and then by key segments. Breakouts are included for Food/Drug/Mass Merchants/Warehouse Clubs, For Department/Specialty Softgoods, Specialty Hardgoods, and then Hospitality which is inclusive of Fast Food/QSR/Quick Casual, Bars/Restaurants, Lodging, Casinos, Cruises, Theaters, Theme Parks, Museums, Stadiums and other formats.

Next we provide rankings for POS Software. Then we discuss market trends, drivers and market barriers.

The Market View Map then positions vendors against each other in a 3-dimensional quadrant view. The upper right quadrant shows someone who is a leader in market strength and also in growth, innovation, and unified commerce coverage. What is unique about the approach is we also add a further dimension of market share scale so you can not only see who is in what quadrant, but how strong they are as well. This is ideal as executives review their market position and consider competitors and acquisition candidates.



Finally, we provide market profiles on the top 15 hardware providers by revenue. Each profile includes total revenues, revenues by hardware, software, SaaS, and services, revenues by region, and revenues by Line of Business Category. In addition, the profiles include merger and acquisition information as well as key clients.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Market Definition and Overview Trends, Drivers, and Barriers Worldwide Forecasts and Market Sizing North American Forecasts and Market Sizing Market View Vendor Positioning Maps Vendor Profiles Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Aptos

Diebold Nixdorf

Fujitsu

Gilbarco

GK Software

Global Payments

Intuit

Island Pacific

Lightspeed Retail

LS Retail

Manhattan Associates

NCR

OneView Commerce

Oracle

Panasonic

ParTech

PCMS Datafit

Revel Systems

SAP

SICOM

Square

Starmount Systems (Infor)

Tata Consulting Services

Toshiba

VendHQ

Wand

