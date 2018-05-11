Global Retinal Drugs (Anti-VEGF Agents, Corticosteroids & Others) Market 2018-2022

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Retinal Drugs Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global retinal drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Retinal Drugs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of innovative therapies. Researchers are focusing on the development of advanced technologies such as gene therapy, eye drops, radiation, and stem cells for the treatment of retinal diseases. Additionally, companies are also focusing on developing combination therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in the prevalence of retinal diseases. It has been observed that the prevalence of retinal diseases such as RVO, mCNV, diabetic retinopathy, wet AMD, and DME is high in both the developing and developed countries. One of the leading causes of visual disability in the industrialized countries is AMD.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with retinal disease therapy. The high cost of retinal drugs is limiting their widespread adoption, and in turn, inhibiting their market growth. EYLEA costs approximately $1,850 per intravitreal dose, LUCENTIS 0.5 mg costs approximately $2,000 per dose, and conbercept costs approximately $1,150 per dose.
Key vendors
- Allergan
- Bayer
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Novartis
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INDICATION
- Comparison by indication
- MD drugs
- DED drugs
- Others
- Market opportunity by indication
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DRUG CLASS
- Anti-VEGF agents
- Corticosteroids
- Others
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of innovative therapies
- Rise in demand for sustained-release ocular formulations
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
