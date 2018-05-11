Global Retinal Drugs (Anti-VEGF Agents, Corticosteroids & Others) Market 2018-2022

The global retinal drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Retinal Drugs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is development of innovative therapies. Researchers are focusing on the development of advanced technologies such as gene therapy, eye drops, radiation, and stem cells for the treatment of retinal diseases. Additionally, companies are also focusing on developing combination therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in the prevalence of retinal diseases. It has been observed that the prevalence of retinal diseases such as RVO, mCNV, diabetic retinopathy, wet AMD, and DME is high in both the developing and developed countries. One of the leading causes of visual disability in the industrialized countries is AMD.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with retinal disease therapy. The high cost of retinal drugs is limiting their widespread adoption, and in turn, inhibiting their market growth. EYLEA costs approximately $1,850 per intravitreal dose, LUCENTIS 0.5 mg costs approximately $2,000 per dose, and conbercept costs approximately $1,150 per dose.



Key vendors

Allergan

Bayer

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

