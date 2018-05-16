Global Retro-Reflective Materials Market 2018-2023 by Technology, Product Type, Application & Region

The retro-reflective materials market is estimated at USD 5.58 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.49 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of the retro-reflective materials market can be attributed to the increasing use of retro-reflective materials in construction & infrastructure and automotive & transportation projects, owing to the property of offering safety by providing enhanced visibility in low light and nighttime conditions.

The retro-reflective materials market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, and region. Based on technology, the retro-reflective materials market has been classified into microprismatic, glass beads, and ceramic beads. The microprismatic segment of the retro-reflective materials market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Microprismatic technology is the most demanded technology for the manufacture of retro-reflective materials, owing to the enhanced retro-reflectivity offered by this technology. The growth of the microprismatic segment can be attributed to the high focus of manufacturers on the demand for products offering better retro-reflective property. This has led to the larger market share of the microprismatic technology in the global retro-reflective materials market.

Based on product type, the retro-reflective materials market has been classified into films, sheets & tapes, paints, inks & coatings, and others. The films, sheets & tapes segment is expected to lead the retro-reflective materials market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of the films, sheets, & tapes segment can be attributed to the wide range of applications these offer in all major industries, such as apparel, construction & infrastructure, and automotive & transportation.

Based on application, the retro-reflective materials market has been segmented into traffic control & work zone, conspicuity & fleet & vehicle registration, personal safety and others. The traffic control & work zone application segment is projected to lead the retro-reflective materials market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The growth of the traffic control & work zone segment can be attributed to the increasing use of retro-reflective materials in construction activities. Retro-reflective materials in the traffic control & work zone application are used on highways, roadways, and at work zone sites, such as warning signboards, traffic control sign boards, guidance signboards, and informational signboards. These are also used for work zone products, such as cones, barricades, drums, and delineators, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Retro-Reflective Materials Market

4.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Market, By Technology

4.3 Retro-Reflective Materials Market, By Product Type and Region

4.4 Retro-Reflective Materials Market, By Application

4.5 Retro-Reflective Materials Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Worker and Vehicle Safety

5.1.1.2 Increased Demand for Retro-Reflective Materials to Enhance Nighttime and Low Light Condition Visibility

5.1.1.3 Large Construction Spending in Developing Economies

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Low Retro-Reflectivity of Glass Beads

5.1.2.2 Less Awareness Regarding Safety Products in Developing Economies

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Use of Ceramic Beads Technology for Enhanced Retro-Reflectivity

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Limited Shelf Life of Retro-Reflective Products

5.1.4.2 High Manufacturing Cost of Ceramic Beads and Microprismatic Technologies

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.3 Per Capita GDP vs. Per Capita Retro-Reflective Materials Demand

6.4 Trends of the Automotive Industry

6.5 Trends and Forecast of the Construction Industry



7 Retro-Reflective Materials Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microprismatic Technology

7.3 Glass Beads Technology

7.4 Ceramic Beads Technology



8 Retro-Reflective Materials Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Films, Sheets & Tapes

8.3 Paints, Inks & Coatings

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Retro-Reflective Threads

8.4.2 Retro-Reflective Fabrics



9 Retro-Reflective Materials Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Traffic Control & Work Zone

9.3 Conspicuity & Fleet & Vehicle Registration

9.4 Personal Safety

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Marine

9.5.2 Photosensors

9.5.3 Machinery

9.5.4 Retro-Reflective Materials Market Size in Other Applications, By Region

9.5.5 APAC Retro-Reflective Materials Market Size in Other Applications, By Country

9.5.6 Europe Retro-Reflective Materials Market Size in Other Applications, By Country

9.5.7 North America Retro-Reflective Materials Market Size in Other Applications, By Country

9.5.8 Latin America Retro-Reflective Materials Market Size in Other Applications, By Country

9.5.9 MEA Retro-Reflective Materials Market Size in Other Applications, By Country



10 Retro-Reflective Materials Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2017

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Developments

11.3.2 Expansions

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.3.4 Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.2 Avery Dennison Corporation

12.3 Orafol Europe GmbH

12.4 Dominic Optical Inc.

12.5 Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co., Ltd.

12.6 Coats Group Plc

12.7 Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc.

12.8 Paiho Group

12.9 Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd.

12.1 Reflomax

12.11 Other Companies

12.11.1 JRC Reflex SAS

12.11.2 Aura Optical Systems, LP

12.11.3 American & Efird

12.11.4 Magnacolours

12.11.5 Halo Coatings

12.11.6 Reflectionight

12.11.7 Dongguan Yufon Textile Materials Co. Ltd

12.11.8 Yeshili Reflective Materials Co., Ltd.

12.11.9 Viz Reflectives

12.11.10 Unitika Sparklite Ltd.



