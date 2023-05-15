Global Reusable Water Bottle Market to 2027: Rising Consumer Adoption of Reusable Water Bottles Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Reusable Water Bottle Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reusable water bottle market was valued at USD $ 8.9 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach USD $ 11.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 3.79%.

Companies Mentioned

Contigo

CamelBak Products LLC

HYDAWAY

Sigg Switzerland AG

Aquasana Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bulletin Bottle

Klean Kanteen

Reusable water bottles are the kind of containers used repeatedly to transport or hold liquid refreshments, including water. These bottles come in a variety of forms, dimensions, and hues.

They are constructed of silicone, steel, glass, silicone rubber, and polymer. The market will rise because of an increase in the usage of reusable bottles by travellers and athletes due to their robustness and durability.



Market Drivers



The main factor driving the growth of the worldwide reusable water bottle market is the rise in consumer adoption of reusable water bottles because of increased environmental awareness. Throughout this projection period, the government's strict actions restricting the use and disposal of plastic bottles are also anticipated to fuel market growth.

Also, the creation of new, reasonably priced reusable bottles and an increase in promotional activities using social media platforms to raise awareness of the environmental and health benefits of reusable water bottles will spur market expansion in the near future.



Market Restraints



However, easy availability of bottled water and probability of bacteria and fungi due to irregular washing of reusable bottles are the restraining factors which expected to hinder the global reusable water bottle market growth.



Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Metal

Glass

Silicone

Polymer

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Independent Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Primary Usage

Sports

Travel

Everyday

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

