Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Markets, 2021-2026 - Increasing Desalination Plants, Growing Water Scarcity & Growing Demand for Treatment In Developing Countries

The RO membrane market was valued at USD 10.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.91 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.06%.



The increasing need for treated water and efficient elimination of pathogens from wastewater treatment plants is boosting the demand for the RO membrane and components market. Stringent government regulations have led to the use of RO membrane technology.

The bargaining power of buyers is high as customers are always looking for system suppliers who can offer complete solutions for diverse water requirements. In addition, customers prefer vendors who deliver value-added services. This, in turn, has motivated companies in the industry to focus their efforts on continuously working toward offering a varied range of products and service offerings.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Middle East & Africa: With the rising demand for clean water and low desalination costs, the demand to replace older amenities with energy-efficient processes is also increasing. This is contributing to the demand for membrane technology in the region.

North America: Increasing environmental concerns towards managing wastewater on account of growing water pollution would boost the adoption of RO membranes in the region.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key global RO membrane and component market vendors are DuPont, Nitto Denko Corporation, Koch Separation Solutions, Toray Industries, and SUEZ.

Customers are looking for vendors who deliver value-added services. This has motivated companies in the market to focus their efforts on continuously working toward offering a varied range of products and service offerings.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

There are various challenges in wastewater management in developing countries, which can be overcome by appropriate planning and policy implementation. This provides great opportunities to the RO membrane industry.

In desalination applications, the demand for RO membrane systems is expected to witness an exponential growth rate. The GCC region holds the largest desalination market globally, generating about 4 million cubic meters of water each day.

Key Vendors

DuPont

Nitto Denko Corporation

Koch Separation Solutions

Toray Industries

SUEZ

Other Prominent Vendors

LG Chem

LANXESS

Toyobo

Theway Membranes

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Membranium

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

Permionics

Pall Corporation

Alfa Laval

Applied Membranes

AXEON Water Technologies

Hunan Keensen Technology

Osmotech Membranes

Vontron Membrane Technology

Watts

Ion Exchange

Membracon

Parker Hannifin

Merck

