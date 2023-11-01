Global RF Test Equipment Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - OEMs Focus on Leveraging the Strong Demand for Consumer Electronics With Safe & Reliable Product Offerings

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RF Test Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global RF Test Equipment Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for RF Test Equipment estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the RF Test Equipment market. It covers various types of equipment, including RF Test Equipment, Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network Analyzers, and more. Various end-uses, such as Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Others, are also covered.

Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Spectrum Analyzers segment is estimated at 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $950.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The RF Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$950.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

The data includes annual sales figures in US$ thousand for the years 2014 through 2030, segmented by geographic regions like the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, there are historical reviews for the period 2014 through 2021 and a 16-year perspective for 2014, 2023, and 2030, showing the percentage breakdown of sales for different regions.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Complete with insights from 187 competitors, our report carries critical analysis of competitive scenarios that will help your business stay robust and responsive to the ever-evolving market trends.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Indispensable Role of RF in Wireless Communications & Networking Provides the Foundation for the Growth of RF Compliance Testing

Growing Investments Pumped Into Building Wireless Infrastructure for Communications & Networking Opens New Opportunities for RF Products and Solutions & Their Performance Testing: Global Wireless Infrastructure Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Competition

RF Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Application of Wireless Technologies in Automobiles Spurs Demand for RF Testing in the Automotive End-Use Sector

RF Testing Becomes the Basis for Developing Safe, Reliable, High Performance Automotive V2X Solutions: Global Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Expanding 5G Ecosystem Deepens the Need for 5G Radio Frequency Testing & Compliance

Rapid Penetration of 5G Is Poised to Unveil a Plethora of Opportunities for RF Testing of 5G Enabled Products & Services Designed for Myriad Applications: Global 5G Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Year 2030

Professional Audio System OEMs Take to RF Testing. Here's Why

A Strong Market for Audio Systems Focused on Performance Leads OEMs to Focus on RF Testing of Audio Systems: Global Market for Professional Audio Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Strong Outlook for Consumer Electronics Drives Demand for RF Test Equipment

OEMs Focus on Leveraging the Strong Demand for Consumer Electronics With Safe & Reliable Product Offerings Steps Up the Importance of RF Testing in the Production Stage: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

As Drones Grow in Demand, a Parallel Opportunity Opens for RF Testing of Drones

Growing Ubiquity of Drones Translates Into Increased Opportunity & Need for Drone RF Testing: Global Market for UAV Drones (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027

Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities for the Growth of RF Test Equipment

The Much Awaited Recovery of the Commercial Aviation Sector From the Pandemic to Spur Opportunities for All in the Aerospace Supply Chain Including Component Suppliers & Their Partners: Global Aviation Sector Service Revenues (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018 through 2024

As the New Era of Smart Weapons Dawns, So Does an Exciting Period of Opportunity for RF Testing

Putting Smart Weapons to Test, Including the RF Test, is the Only Way to Ensure Their Performance & Safety: Global Market for Smart Weapons (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

: Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for RF Testing of Military Weapons and Communication Products: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Growing IoT Connected Devices Drives the Need for RF Testing of IoT Devices

Growing IOT Ecosystems Throws the Spotlight on RF Testing of IOT Devices: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry

Opportunities Abound for Testing of RFID Equipment

Growing Use of RFID Technology Strengthens the Business Case for RF Testing of RFID Tags & Readers: Global Market for RFID Technology (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

RF Test Equipment Manufacturers Look to Integrating AI into Their Offerings. Here's Why

