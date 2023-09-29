Global RFID Market Poised for Exceptional Growth, Forecasted to Reach $39.30 Billion by 2030 with an 11.2% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Sep, 2023, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RFID Market Forecast to 2030 - Global Analysis by Type, Frequency Band, End User, Product, Offering, and Application" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market is experiencing remarkable growth, with projections showing an increase from US$ 16.83 billion in 2022 to US$ 39.30 billion by 2030. This impressive expansion reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period.

RFID Transforms Airport Operations

RFID technology is playing a pivotal role in enhancing baggage handling processes at airports by automating various manual tasks, including baggage check-in, loading onto and unloading from airplanes. This automation translates into reduced wait times for passengers, significantly improving the overall travel experience. A notable example is Delhi Airport's introduction of RFID-enabled tags in June 2022, allowing passengers to receive real-time information about their luggage. Travelers can now track when and on which baggage belt their check-in luggage will arrive at the terminal. These benefits are driving the adoption of RFID technologies within the airline industry.

North America Leads RFID Innovation

North America is a hub for RFID market players such as SML Group, Impinj, Inc., and HID Global Corporation (part of ASSA ABLOY). These companies are continuously expanding their product offerings and innovating solutions for their customers. For instance, HID Global Corporation acquired Vizinex in May 2022, strengthening its portfolio of high-performance passive RFID tags. Such investments by key market players are fueling the growth of the RFID market in North America.

Europe Witnesses Geographic Expansion

European companies are extending their geographical footprint. Identiv, Inc. inaugurated a new manufacturing plant in Europe in February 2023, enhancing its global presence with a competitively priced specialty UHF product portfolio. The company has also established a strategic partnership with Trace-ID to provide top-notch specialty and industrial UHF RFID to European manufacturers. The expansion efforts of domestic and global RFID market players across Europe are propelling the market's growth in the region.

RFID Drives Cashless Payments in the Middle East & Africa

In the Middle East & Africa, companies are embracing RFID technologies for cashless payments. Fun City, a division of the Landmark Group, implemented the Parafait RFID cashless solution across its Middle Eastern locations in October 2022. Over 4,000 Lumin RFID readers were deployed at Fun City, enabling visitors to tap their game cards and engage in various activities. These technological advancements are driving the adoption of RFID technologies and fueling market growth in the Middle East & Africa.

Retail Efficiency Boosted in South & Central America

South & Central American retailers are optimizing their operations with RFID technologies. In November 2018, Anjos Baby, a Brazilian children's clothing manufacturer, reported significant improvements in inventory management after deploying RFID technology from iTag RFID Smart Labels. The adoption of RFID led to 100% order delivery accuracy to retail clients, a 90% reduction in operating times in the inventory area, and a 60% decrease in clothing processing times during billing. These efficiency gains are driving RFID market growth in South & Central America.

Key Market Players

Prominent companies in the RFID market include Zebra Technologies Corp., Assa Abloy AB, Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp, Siemens AG, MIWA Lock Co, Impinj Inc., dormakaba Holding AG, Bar Code India Ltd, and APK Identification. This market study also considered several other global and regional market players, emerging firms, market disruptors, and niche players during its analysis.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Uses of RFID Technology in Healthcare and Retail Industries
  • Rising Deployment of RFID Technology

Restraints

  • Availability of RFID Alternatives

Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for Traceability and Real-Time Monitoring

Future Trends

  • Increasing Uses of IoT Devices

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

161

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$16.83 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$39.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.2 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klsssb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

North America Takes Center Stage in Microbial Culture Market Growth, Supported by Industry Giants

Global Solvometallurgy Industry Research Report 2023-2024 & 2034: Key Technologies and Processes,?Analysis of Metals and Minerals Processed and Extracted,?Commercial Analysis, Competitive Landscape

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.