Global Rheology Modifiers Market 2018-2022 - Increase in Collaborations with Bio-Based Companies

The Global Rheology Modifiers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% from 2018-2022.

Rheology modifiers, known as flow-control agents, improve or modify the viscosity of liquids to acquire the desired rheological properties. In the personal care sector, rheology modifiers find its application in body washes, facial cleansers, shampoos, gels, and lotions. They aid in regulating flow properties, stabilize formulations, enhance textures, and provide suspension.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Rheology Modifiers market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the increasing demand from the personal care sector. One trend in the market is the increasing demand for bio-based modifiers. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the following of stringent regulations and practices.

Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

Ashland

BASF

Clariant

DowDuPont

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 2017-2022



Paints and coatings



Personal care



Adhesives and sealants



Home care, institutional, and industrial products



Others



Organic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in collaborations with bio-based companies

Increase in the demand for bio-based rheology modifiers

Growing preference for vertical integration

