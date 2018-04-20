Global Rheology Modifiers Market 2018-2022 - Increase in Collaborations with Bio-Based Companies

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Rheology Modifiers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% from 2018-2022.
Rheology modifiers, known as flow-control agents, improve or modify the viscosity of liquids to acquire the desired rheological properties. In the personal care sector, rheology modifiers find its application in body washes, facial cleansers, shampoos, gels, and lotions. They aid in regulating flow properties, stabilize formulations, enhance textures, and provide suspension.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Rheology Modifiers market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the increasing demand from the personal care sector. One trend in the market is the increasing demand for bio-based modifiers. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the following of stringent regulations and practices.
Key vendors
- Akzo Nobel
- Arkema
- Ashland
- BASF
- Clariant
- DowDuPont
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 2017-2022
- Paints and coatings
- Personal care
- Adhesives and sealants
- Home care, institutional, and industrial products
- Others
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE 2017-2022
- Organic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in collaborations with bio-based companies
- Increase in the demand for bio-based rheology modifiers
- Growing preference for vertical integration
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
