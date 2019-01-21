Global Rheumatic Disorders Drugs Market 2017-2024: US Market Accounted for Approximately 43% of the Global Market in 2017

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The rheumatic disorders market is expected to see good growth over the forecast period, increasing from $58.97 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.46%.

The US market accounted for approximately 43% of the global market in the baseline year 2017, and this is projected to remain stable over the forecast period.

Global Rheumatic Disorders Drugs Market to 2024 covers all rheumatic disorders, but there is a particular focus on five key diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, systemic lupus erythematosus and psoriatic arthritis, as these conditions have the largest pipelines within the therapy area.

The majority of rheumatic disorders are treated using largely genericized pain management drugs, and there are no cures for any of the key indications, leaving a large unmet need for better disease-modifying drugs to be developed.



The incidence of many indications within the rheumatic disorders therapy area continues to rise and as the global population ages prevalence will increase which is a key driver of market growth. By way of example, the total population living with OA across the seven major markets is expected to increase from 125.76 million in 2017 to 138.44 million in 2024. Market growth will also be driven by the entry of new products to the market, with two drug classes in particular driving strong market growth.



The rheumatic disorders market is dominated by a number of blockbuster drugs, which target tumor necrosis alpha (TNF-a), a key pro-inflammatory cytokine. However, due to several recent and upcoming patent expiries, this drug class will suffer from biosimilar erosion over the forecast period, resulting in revenue decline and reduced market dominance.



The therapy market is dominated by top pharmaceutical companies with 18 of the top 20 pharma companies having at least one marketed or pipeline rheumatic disorders product. By 2024, the 10 companies generating the most revenue in the rheumatic disorders therapy area are all top 20 pharmaceutical companies.



Forecast projections to 2024 on a global level, with forecasts provided for the US, plus aggregate revenue forecasts of the top five EU markets (the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) and Japan. Additionally, revenue forecasts for the major drug classes are provided within the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Therapy Area Overview

2.1.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

2.1.2 Osteoarthritis

2.1.3 Osteoporosis

2.1.4 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

2.1.5 Psoriatic Arthritis

2.2 Etiology

2.3 Pathophysiology

2.3.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

2.3.2 Osteoarthritis

2.3.3 Osteoporosis

2.3.4 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

2.3.5 Psoriatic Arthritis

2.4 Epidemiology Patterns and Forecasts - Prevalence and Patient Segmentation

2.4.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

2.4.2 Osteoarthritis

2.4.3 Osteoporosis

2.4.4 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

2.4.5 Psoriatic arthritis

2.5 Treatment

2.5.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

2.5.2 Osteoarthritis

2.5.3 Osteoporosis

2.5.4 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

2.5.5 Psoriatic Arthritis



3 Key Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 Humira (adalimumab) - AbbVie

3.3 Enbrel (etanercept) - Amgen

3.4 Simponi (golimumab) - Johnson & Johnson

3.5 Remicade (infliximab) - Johnson & Johnson

3.6 Rituxan (rituximab) - Roche

3.7 Stelara (ustekinumab) - Johnson & Johnson

3.8 Cosentyx (secukinumab) - Novartis

3.9 Prolia (denosumab) - Amgen

3.10 Orencia (abatacept) - Bristol-Myers Squibb

3.11 Actemra (tocilizumab) - Roche

3.12 Benlysta (belimumab) - GlaxoSmithKline

3.13 Forteo (teriparatide) - Eli Lilly



4 Pipeline Landscape Assessment

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline Development Landscape

4.3 Molecule Types in the Pipeline

4.4 Molecular Targets in the Pipeline

4.5 Clinical Trials Landscape

4.5.1 Clinical Trial Failure Rates

4.5.2 Clinical Trial Duration

4.5.3 Clinical Trial Size

4.5.4 Cumulative Clinical Program Size

4.6 Assessment of Key Pipeline Products

4.6.1 Upadacitinib tartrate - AbbVie

4.6.2 Filgotinib - Gilead Sciences

4.6.3 Lenabasum - Corbus Pharmaceuticals

4.6.4 Evenity (romosozumab) - Amgen / UCB / Astellas

4.6.5 Avacopan - ChemoCentryx

4.6.6 Pegadricase - Selecta Biosciences

4.6.7 Anifrolumab - AstraZeneca



5 Multi-scenario Market Forecast to 2024

5.1 Overall Market Size

5.2 Generic Penetration

5.3 Revenue Forecast by Molecular Target

5.3.1 Products Acting on Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha

5.3.2 Products Acting on Interleukins and Interleukin Receptors

5.3.3 Products Acting on Protein Kinases

5.3.4 Products Acting on Cell Surface Antigens

5.3.5 Products Acting on Hormones and Hormone Receptors



6 Company Analysis and Positioning

6.1 Revenue and Market Share Analysis by Company

6.1.1 AbbVie

6.1.2 Amgen

6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.4 Novartis

6.1.5 Pfizer

6.1.6 Roche

6.1.7 Eli Lilly

6.1.8 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.2 Company Landscape

6.3 Marketed and Pipeline Portfolio Analysis



7 Strategic Consolidations

7.1 Licensing Deals

7.1.1 Deals by Region, Year and Value

7.1.2 Deals by Indication and Value

7.1.3 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

7.1.4 Deals by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Value

7.1.5 Licensing Deals with Disclosed Values

7.2 Co-development Deals

7.2.1 Deals by Region, Year and Value

7.2.2 Deals by Indication and Value

7.2.3 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

7.2.4 Deals by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Value

7.2.5 Co-development Deals with Disclosed Values



8 Appendix

8.1 References

8.2 Figures of All Clinical Stage Pipeline Products

8.3 Abbreviations

8.4 Disease List

8.5 Methodology



