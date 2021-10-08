Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Markets, 2021-2026 - Repercussions of Sub Optimal Accuracy in RA Testing Drive the Need for Multiple Tests

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market to Reach $766.7 Million by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests estimated at US$579.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$766.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period.

Serology Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$561.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monitoring Ra Treatment Efficiency Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.6% share of the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests market.



Though the disease can attack at any age its prevalence generally begins in people between 30 to 60 years of age. Females are more two to three times more prone to RA than men. The US had the lowest rate of RA prevalence in the recent past in comparison to the other eight major markets like Australia, the US, Japan, France Italy, Germany, Spain and the UK.

The US had an RA prevalence rate of 67% in comparison with the standard 73% rate in the other eight markets. The UK demonstrated the highest prevalence of RA at 84%. Alterations in the population of the U.S are expected to bring an unprecedented increase in the growth of incidence cases of RA in the U.S. till 2027.

Physicians in the U.S. are expected to focus heavily on diagnostic processes for RA. Rheumatoid arthritis is better managed when detected early as the inflammation reduction process can be begun early. The clinical demonstration of RA is swelling and redness of joints, pain, swelling and stiffness. Diagnosing the disease involves a physical examination, an array of imaging tests, blood tests and medical history analysis of patients and patient`s families.

The diagnosis of RA can be influenced by the challenge of separating the disease from other autoimmune disorders showing similar symptoms. A combination of diagnostic processes including a thorough symptomatic evaluation of the patient, X-ray analysis, blood tests and scans and physical examinations are recommended for the optimal management of this disease.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $113.5 Million by 2026

The Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$113.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$120.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Global demographic trends spell opportunities for the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) diagnostic tests market. It is acknowledged that prevalence of RA increases with age, and therefore rising aging population widens the demand for diagnosis tests as well as treatments for RA. Over the course of the next two decades, the proportion of 65+ individuals in the total population is expected to double in countries such as the US, UK and Australia.



With advancing age, the incidence of various health ailments increases, necessitating the need for laboratory tests for diagnosing the specific diseases such as RA. Impact of autoimmune diseases such as RA on quality of life and associated high cost of treatments are prompting governments and healthcare providers to encourage preventive care, especially with focus on aging population.

The growing aging population is therefore offering continuous opportunities for the autoimmune disease diagnostics market, as with advancing age the incidence of various autoimmune conditions such as RA increases, which results in rise in testing volumes translating to higher demand for testing techniques for RA.

As RA is mostly common among the old people, and the geriatric population has been increasing recently, the opportunities in the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis test market are expected to be on the rise in the future.



