Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring AbbVie, Amgen and Beckman Coulter Among Others

Apr 26, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Research Report by Indication (Ankylosing Spondylitis, Gout, and Osteoarthritis), Distribution Channel, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market size was estimated at USD 27.64 billion in 2021, USD 29.37 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.40% to reach USD 40.13 billion by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Rheumatology Therapeutics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing incidence of rheumatoid arthritis globally coupled with increasing geriatric population
5.1.1.2. Availability of favorable reimbursement policies
5.1.1.3. Increasing launch of novel therapeutic agents
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Probable impact on lining of stomach, kidney damage, and heart issues
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Developments and improvements in diagnostics and healthcare infrastructure
5.1.3.2. Widespread awareness on arthritis and its prevention among patients
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High cost of these therapeutics
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict
6. Rheumatology Therapeutics Market, by Indication
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Ankylosing Spondylitis
6.3. Gout
6.4. Osteoarthritis
6.5. Psoriatic Arthritis
6.6. Rheumatoid Arthritis
7. Rheumatology Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Offline Mode
7.3. Online Stores
8. Americas Rheumatology Therapeutics Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Rheumatology Therapeutics Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Rheumatology Therapeutics Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. AbbVie, Inc.
12.2. Amgen, Inc.
12.3. Antibodies Incorporated
12.4. AstraZeneca PLC
12.5. Bayer AG
12.6. Beckman Coulter, Inc.
12.7. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
12.8. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
12.9. Celgene Corporation
12.10. Eli Lilly and Company
12.11. Euro Diagnostica AB
12.12. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
12.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
12.14. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
12.15. Merck & Co., Inc.
12.16. Novartis International AG
12.17. Pfizer, Inc.
12.18. Qiagen NV
12.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
12.20. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
12.21. Sanofi SA
12.22. Siemens Healthcare AG
12.23. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
12.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.25. UCB S.A.
12.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohxyb6
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article