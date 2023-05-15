Global Rice Bran Derivatives Market Size/Share Cap Expected to Reach USD 13.91 Billion By 2032, at 6.7% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Rice Bran Derivatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Rice Bran Oil, Rice Bran Meal, Rice bran wax, Rice bran protein, Rice bran fiber, Others); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global rice bran derivatives market size/share was valued at USD 7.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.91 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period."

What is Rice Bran Derivatives? How Big is Rice Bran Derivatives Market Size & Share?

Overview

Rice bran derivatives refer to various products derived from protein-rich fractions of rice bran. Rice brain derivatives are majorly used in the food and beverage industry due to their nutritional benefits and useful properties. Also, their demand is increasing in various industries as they comprise several valuable components. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, and essential fatty acids, making them a popular choice for cooking oil and in the food industry for various applications.

Although rice bran oil is one of the key derivatives of rice bran, rice bran derivatives also include rice bran protein, rice bran phospholipids, rice bran wax, and rice bran fiber. Overall, rice bran derivatives are utilized in industries such as food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutritional supplements. Rising use of rice bran derivatives as a healthier alternative for conventional oils and fats in beverage applications is primarily driving the rice bran derivatives market size growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Wilmar International Ltd.

Riceland Foods Inc.

BCL Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Agrotech International Ltd

A.P. Refinery Pvt. Ltd.

RiceBran Technologies

Kaisuri Co. Ltd

Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

Maharashtra Solvent Extraction (P) Ltd

Golden Grain Group Limited

Key Growth Driving Factors

Health benefits of rice bran oil: This oil offers various health benefits, which is driving the rice bran derivatives market demand. Thus, rising concerns over the risk of brain stroke, heart disease, and diabetes caused by trans-fat consumption are expected to fuel the market growth.

This oil offers various health benefits, which is driving the rice bran derivatives market demand. Thus, rising concerns over the risk of brain stroke, heart disease, and diabetes caused by trans-fat consumption are expected to fuel the market growth. A nutritional powerhouse: Rice bran oil is often considered a healthier option compared to other vegetable oils due to its nutritional composition. It contains a good amount of antioxidants, including tocopherols and tocotrienols, which help protect the body against oxidative stress and free radicals, which is propelling the market growth.

Rice bran oil is often considered a healthier option compared to other vegetable oils due to its nutritional composition. It contains a good amount of antioxidants, including tocopherols and tocotrienols, which help protect the body against oxidative stress and free radicals, which is propelling the market growth. Increased health consciousness: Consumers are becoming more health conscious, which has led to an increase in the demand for natural and healthy food ingredients such as rice bran derivatives. This is one of the key factors supporting the industry expansion.

Consumers are becoming more health conscious, which has led to an increase in the demand for natural and healthy food ingredients such as rice bran derivatives. This is one of the key factors supporting the industry expansion. Rice bran wax: Rice bran wax is an eco-friendly and biodegradable substitute for synthetic waxes and is extensively utilized in personal care and cosmetic items. The escalating requirement for sustainable and natural personal care products is anticipated to propel the demand for rice bran wax. These factors are enhancing the rice bran derivatives market growth.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Technological advancements : Advancements in processing technology enhance the quality and productivity of rice bran derivatives manufacturing. For instance, In May 2022 , RiceBran Technologies, based in Minnesota , announced its plans to expand its facilities in order to meet the increasing demand for grain-based components such as rice and other ancient grains. As part of the expansion, the company aims to quadruple the capacity of its pearling mill.

: Advancements in processing technology enhance the quality and productivity of rice bran derivatives manufacturing. For instance, In , RiceBran Technologies, based in , announced its plans to expand its facilities in order to meet the increasing demand for grain-based components such as rice and other ancient grains. As part of the expansion, the company aims to quadruple the capacity of its pearling mill. Expanding applications of rice bran products: Development of new derivatives of the grain and improved processing techniques have led to an increase the use of rice bran products which is anticipated to fuel the rice bran derivatives market growth. For instance, rice bran wax is used in cosmetics, while rice bran protein can be found in animal feed and sports nutrition items.

Segmental Analysis

Rice bran oil segment is anticipated to show the highest growth share in 2022

Based on product rice bran derivatives market, rice bran oil category is predicted to register the largest growth. This can be attributed to the rising demand for fat-free foods coupled with increasing health awareness among consumers, which is accelerating the demand for rice bran oil. This type of oil is obtained from the outer layer of the rice kernel and is well-known for its high smoke point, gentle flavor, and health benefits. Also, it contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that are associated with better cardiovascular health, reduced cholesterol levels, and enhanced skin and hair health.

The food & beverage segment is projected to generate the highest market share in 2022

On the basis of application, the food & beverage category witnessed the major rice bran derivatives market share. Their usage in this industry has increased due to their functional properties and nutritional benefits. For instance, the protein-rich pinch of rice bran is a high-quality source of protein. It is frequently found in meals like sports protein bars, dietary supplements, and other foods since it includes all the essential amino acids. A U.S.-based company, RiceBran Ingredients, delivers various protein ingredients called Proryza, obtained from rice bran which can be utilized in beverage applications.

Rice Bran Derivatives Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 13.91 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 7.77 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.7% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Wilmar International Ltd., Riceland Foods, Inc., BCL Industries & Infrastructure Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Agrotech International Ltd, A.P. Refinery Pvt. Ltd., RiceBran Technologies, Kaisuri Co., Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Ltd., Maharashtra Solvent Extraction (P) Ltd, Golden Grain Group Limited Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: The region is anticipated to experience significant growth in the rice bran derivatives market in 2022 owing to the increased demand for rice bran derivatives in the food and beverage industry as a result of the rising awareness of their nutritional benefits as well as functional properties in the food and beverage industry. Bran oil, protein, and honey are some of the rice bran derivatives majorly utilized in different applications like confectionery, dairy, bakery, and sports nutrition products. In North America, the United States is a leading consumer of rice bran derivatives, with rising demand for rice bran oil as a healthier substitute for traditional cooking oils.

Asia Pacific: The region shows a high demand for rice bran-based products owing to the wide availability of raw materials. Rice bran is majorly produced in Japan, India, and China. The main factors driving the market's demand are the rise in the number of health-conscious consumers and the advantages that rice bran offers in terms of health. In addition, favorable government initiatives are enhancing the growth of the market in rice bran derivatives market.

Browse the Detail Report "Rice Bran Derivatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Rice Bran Oil, Rice Bran Meal, Rice bran wax, Rice bran protein, Rice bran fiber, Others); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/rice-bran-derivatives-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , A Japanese company announced the introduction of a defatted rice bran-based meat substitute. This ground-breaking innovation offers Japanese farmers a brand-new way to make money.

, A Japanese company announced the introduction of a defatted rice bran-based meat substitute. This ground-breaking innovation offers Japanese farmers a brand-new way to make money. In December 2022 , RiceBran Technologies, a producer of nutritious and useful substances made from rice and other grains, announced the start of a project to increase the capacity of its SRB facility in Mermentau, Louisiana .

Key Questions Answered in The Report

Who are the key players in this market?

What's their company profile, product information, and contact information?

What was the market status?

What will be market share, supply, and consumption?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What are the market dynamics of the market?

What are the challenges and opportunities?

What are some of the other regions that are rising at promising CAGR?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Rice Bran Derivatives Market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Rice Bran Oil

Rice Bran Meal

Rice bran wax

Rice bran protein

Rice bran fiber

Others

By Application Outlook

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Biofuel

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Others

By end-use Outlook

Industrial

Retail

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

