Global Rice Market Report 2021-2027 with Analysis of KRBL Limited, EBRO Foods, LT Food, Kohinoor Foods & Grmrice

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rice Market & Volume by Consumption, Production, Imports, Exports, Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Rice Market will be a USD 274 Billion opportunity by the end of the year 2027.



Rice is mostly consumed in the Asian regions from Japan in the east to Pakistan in the west and is the 2nd most vital crop cereal after maize or corn.



It is expected that the rice market's growth will surge during the forecast period since it's also been cultivated among the non-consuming region such as North America. Across the globe, Rice species and its varieties have a name given by its origin name say Oryza sativa also called Asian rice and Oryza glaberrima or African rice, Japonica rice, Indica rice varieties.



Besides, rice is a staple diet in various developed and developing countries. Thus it is considered a strategic commodity and remains subject to a wide range of government controls and interventions. On this contrary, Rice also plays a pivotal role as a wage commodity for the workers in the non-agriculture sectors and cash crop.



Despite current pandemic, COVID - 19 has not much impacted the rice market globally than other industries as its demand has been increasing. The driving factors that boost the global rice market are support from Government and other Associations in developing nations, advancement in technology, and demand for higher quality rice from gulf countries during festive seasons.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Rice Market



6. Global Rice Volume

6.1 By Production

6.2 By Consumption

6.3 By Import (Top 10 Countries)

6.4 By Export (Top 10 Countries)



7. Share Analysis

7.1 Market Share

7.1.1 By Consuming Country

7.2 Volume Share

7.2.1 By Producing Country

7.2.2 By Importing Country

7.2.3 By Exporting Country



8. Consuming Country - Market & Volume Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 India

8.3 Bangladesh

8.4 Indonesia

8.5 Vietnam

8.6 Philippines

8.7 Thailand

8.8 Myanmar

8.9 Japan

8.10 Brazil

8.11 Others



9. Producing Country - Volume Analysis

9.1 China

9.2 India

9.3 Bangladesh

9.4 Indonesia

9.5 Viet Nam

9.6 Thailand

9.7 Myanmar

9.8 Philippines

9.9 Japan

9.10 Pakistan

9.11 Other



10. Exporting Country - Volume Analysis

10.1 India

10.2 Thailand

10.3 Vietnam

10.4 Pakistan

10.5 United States

10.6 China

10.7 Myanmar

10.8 Cambodia

10.9 Uruguay

10.10 Paraguay



11. Importing Country - Volume Analysis

11.1 Philippines

11.2 EU-27

11.3 China

11.4 Nigeria

11.5 Cote D'ivoire

11.6 Saudi Arabia

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Iran

11.9 Iraq

11.10 Senegal



12. Company Analysis

12.1 KRBL Limited

12.2 EBRO Foods Inc.

12.3 LT Food Limited

12.4 Kohinoor Foods Ltd

12.5 Grmrice



