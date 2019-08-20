Global Rice Milk Market Forecasts, 2019-2024 - Growing Vegan & Lactose-free Population Triggers Massive Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rice Milk Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rice milk market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.17% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$2,619.954 million by 2024, increasing from US$1,012.838 million in 2018.

Rice milk market is particularly targeted towards the lactose-free population. It is one of the best alternatives of dairy milk and contains most carbohydrates compared to almond and soy milk which is considered as one of the key drivers for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing dairy alternative food demand and raising awareness of the benefits of rice milk are expected to drive the global rice milk market.

However, the availability of competitive products like almond and coconut milk and low market penetration of the product may result in restraint for the rice milk market in the coming years.



The North American region holds a significant market share owing to the presence of a high percentage of lactose intolerant population in the region coupled with the emerging trend of the preferences for vegan food.



The major players profiled in the Rice milk market are Danone (Alpro), Vitasoy Australia Products Pty Ltd, Fine Japan Co. Ltd, The Bridge bio, Pacific Foods and SunOpta, Campbell, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, and Pureharvest Pty Ltd among others.



Drivers



Growing vegan and lactose-free population

Expanding non-dairy milk industry

Restraints

High cost involved

Lack of product awareness

Availability of substitutes

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Key Findings



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Rice Milk Market by Source

5.1. Organic

5.2. Conventional



6. Rice Milk Market by Form

6.1. Powder Rice Milk

6.2. Fluid Rice Milk



7. Rice Milk Market by Application

7.1. Beverages

7.2. Bakery & Confectionery

7.3. Others



8. Rice Milk Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East & Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Other

8.5. Asia-Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. South Korea

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investments and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Danone (Alpro)

10.2. Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd.

10.3. Fine Japan Co. Ltd.

10.4. The Bridge Bio

10.5. Pacific Foods

10.6. Sunopta Inc.

10.7. Campbell

10.8. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

10.9. Pureharvest Pty. Ltd.



