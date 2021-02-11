Global Rich Communications Services Market Outlook Report 2021: Market for Social Presence Solutions will Reach $3.2 Billion

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rich Communications Services Market Outlook and Forecasts: RCS Market by Applications, User Types, and Deployment Models 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the RCS market including drivers, technical issues, forecasts and future outlook. It is a must-read for any organization focused on monetizing voice over LTE and 5G, data and messaging services, and integrating third-party value-added apps and content with carriers for next-generation consumer and enterprise solutions.

The report analyzes RCS technologies and capabilities for use in applications by legacy carriers as well as OTT players, enterprise, and other third parties. The report also evaluates vendor strategies and initiatives including plans for new RCS based solutions.

The report also assesses the RCS market outlook for communication service providers as well as opportunities for enterprise organizations to leverage RCS capabilities such as the combination of rich calls, messaging, and videos as well as branded communications. The report includes analysis and forecasts by technology, application, user type, deployment model, and industry vertical globally and regionally for 2021 to 2026.

Rich Communication Services (RCS) originally marketed by GSMA marks the transition of messaging and voice capabilities from Circuit Switched technology to an all-IP world. RCS and VoLTE share the same IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) investment and leverage the same IMS capabilities. For consumers, it has the potential to combine voice and SMS with instant messaging or chat, live video sharing and file transfer across all devices and networks.

RCS will facilitate many consumer-related applications and solutions. From the communication service provider's perspective, RCS is an opportunity to better compete against OTT-based service offerings. From the third-party application and content provider perspective, RCS provides a means of leveraging telecom APIs to better integrate with communication apps.

With the introduction of RCS, an enterprise can leverage various API interfaces to fully integrate with their operations, providing differentiation not found today. Integration can occur between mobile network operators (network infrastructure and databases) and enterprise assets such as CRM and employee data. Businesses can enhance their communications infrastructure by providing a single interface from which users can initiate voice, video, and messaging sessions.

RCS provides access to these features directly from a device's address book, whether the device is a smartphone, wearable, tablet, or PC. In addition to traditional contact information (name, number, email address, social media identity) the enhanced RCS address book positively identifies users and identifies whether each contact's device can join a chat, initiate a video call, or send a file.

There will be significant value via open API integration for various value-added enterprise RCS applications. One of the highest ROI solutions we see is what we refer to as a Corporate Enterprise Dashboard (CED). The CED provides a key application for the carriers most-valued customers (businesses) to provide improved internal communications. In addition, RCS represents an opportunity for businesses to provide improved CRM via mixed media and branded customer contact, which is very important in the world of unwanted robocalls.

An alternative IP-based real-time communications solution, Web Real-time Communications (WebRTC) provides a framework, protocols, and API that facilitates real-time interactive voice, video, and data via a Web browser. The solutions, services, and applications supported by WebRTC are in direct competition with the CSP led initiative known as RCS. Therefore, WebRTC can be very disruptive to communication service provider business models, representing both an opportunity and a threat.

Select Report Findings:

RCS will compete well against WebRTC and other RTC solutions

Presence and context-related capabilities will have highest CAGR

Social presence info will emerge as the fastest-growing RCS solution

The global market for social presence solutions will reach $3.2B by 2026

by 2026 The overall RCS market value in North America will surpass $6B by 2026

will surpass by 2026 The Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative will facilitate substantial innovation

OTT service providers will benefit significantly through content integration

Enterprise customers will benefit greatly through branded customer contact

Report Benefits:

Forecasting for the RCS market globally and regionally for 2021 - 2026

Understand the evolution process and market dynamics of the RCS ecosystem

Identify leading RCS applications and use cases for consumer and enterprise users

Identify how MNOs and third-parties can leverage opportunities within RCS ecosystem

Recommendations for vendors, service providers and other stakeholders in the RCS ecosystem

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Rich Communication Services (RCS)

2.1.1 RCS Infrastructure

2.1.1.1 IP Multimedia Subsystem

2.1.1.2 Home Subscriber Server (HSS)

2.1.1.3 Call Session Control Function (CSCF)

2.1.1.4 Media and Application Servers

2.1.1.5 Gateway Functions

2.1.2 RCS Protocols

2.1.2.1 Session Initiation Protocol

2.1.2.2 SIP Session Components

2.1.2.2.1 SIP User Agents

2.1.2.2.2 SIP Register Servers

2.1.2.2.3 SIP Proxy Servers

2.1.2.2.4 SIP Redirect Servers.

2.1.2.3 Implications of SIP for IMS

2.1.2.4 SDP and MSRP

2.1.3 P2P vs. A2P Messaging

2.2 RCS Development and Implementation

2.2.1 3GPP Release

2.2.2 Joyn

2.2.3 RCS Universal Profile

2.2.4 GSMA and CCMI

2.2.5 Google vs. Apple

3.0 RCS Market Drivers

3.1 RCS Market Structure

3.2 RCS Business Models

3.3 RCS Market Dynamics

3.4 RCS Limitations

3.5 RCS Market Demand Analysis

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.0 RCS Capabilities and Applications

4.1 RCS Technology Analysis

4.1.1 VoIP Calling

4.1.2 Chat

4.1.3 File Transfer/Content Sharing

4.1.4 Rich Media / Advanced Messaging

4.1.5 IP Video Call

4.1.6 Presence Based Capability Exchange

4.1.7 Social Presence Information

4.2 Supporting Technologies

4.2.1 Artificial Intelligence

4.2.2 Internet of Things

4.2.3 Cloud Computing

4.2.4 LTE and 5G Networks

4.2.5 Telecom APIs

4.3 RCS as a Value-added Service Enabler

4.3.1 Value-added Services

4.3.2 Role of RCS in VAS

4.4 RCS Feature/Functionality Analysis

4.4.1 Subscriber Identity Management

4.4.2 Cloud Storage and Access

4.4.3 Presence Capabilities

4.4.4 RCS VoIP

4.4.4.1 VoLTE

4.4.4.2 Vo5G

4.4.5 Rich Calls and Messaging

4.4.6 Rich Media Integration

4.4.7 Mobile Commerce

4.5 RCS Consumer Use Cases

4.6 RCS Enterprise Use Cases

4.6.1 Enterprise Internal Communication

4.6.2 Customer Relationship Management

4.6.2.1 RCS Business Calling

4.6.2.2 RCS Business Messaging

4.6.3 Enterprise Vertical-specific Use Cases

4.6.3.1 Telecom and IT

4.6.3.2 Banking and NBFI

4.6.3.3 Retail and E-Commerce

4.6.3.4 Healthcare

4.6.3.5 Media and Entertainment

4.6.3.6 Tourism and Logistics

4.6.3.7 Government and Utilities

4.7 RCS End-user Analysis

4.8 RCS Global Adoption and Implementation

4.9 RCS vs. OTT Messaging

4.10 RCS vs. WebRTC

5.0 Company Analysis

5.1 AT&T

5.2 Celcom

5.3 China Mobile

5.4 Synchronoss Technologies

5.5 Deutsche Telekom

5.6 Dialogic

5.7 Ericsson

5.8 Ribbon Communications

5.9 Google

5.10 Huawei

5.11 Interop Technologies

5.12 KDDI

5.13 Mavenir Systems

5.14 Microsoft

5.15 Neusoft Corporation

5.16 Nokia Network

5.17 Oracle

5.18 Orange Business

5.19 Samsung

5.20 SK Telecom

5.21 Sprint

5.22 Telefonica

5.23 T-Mobile USA

5.24 Verizon Wireless

5.25 Vodafone

5.26 D2 Technologies

5.27 Other Companies

5.27.1 Freedom Mobile

5.27.2 Infinite Convergence

5.27.3 LG Uplus

5.27.4 Myriad Group

5.27.5 O2

5.27.6 Rogers Communications

5.27.7 SAP America

5.27.8 Slovak Telekom

5.27.9 Summit Technology

5.27.10 TELIT Communications

5.27.11 Telstra Corporation

5.27.12 Sinch

6.0 RCS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

6.1 Global RCS Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.1 Total RCS Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.2 RCS Market by Technology 2021 - 2026

6.1.3 RCS Market by Application 2021 - 2026

6.1.4 RCS Market by Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026

6.1.5 RCS Market by User Type 2021 - 2026

6.1.5.1 RCS Market by Enterprise Type 2021 - 2026

6.1.6 RCS Market by Deployment 2021 - 2026

6.1.6.1 RCS Market by Cloud Deployment 2021 - 2026

6.2 Regional RCS Market 2021 - 2026

7.0 Future of RCS for CSPs, OTT Providers, and Enterprise

8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

9.0 Appendix: RCS Supporting Infrastructure

