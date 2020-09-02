Global RNA-interference (RNAi) Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2025: Focus on Key Players Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead, Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Qiagen NV

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA-interference (RNAi) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RNA-interference (RNAi) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing number of applications in molecular diagnostics, particularly in cancer and improving synthetic delivery carriers and chemical modifications to RNA.



Cancer diagnosis and treatment is currently undergoing a shift with the incorporation of RNAi techniques in personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics. The availability of high throughput techniques for the identification of altered cellular molecules and metabolites allows the use of RNAi techniques in various cancer diagnosis and targeting approaches. For diagnostic purposes, small interfering RNAs (siRNA) or microRNAs (miRNA) can be utilized. The commercial availability of siRNAs to silence virtually any gene in the human genome is dramatically accelerating the pace of molecular diagnosis and biomedical research. Thus, increasing the application of RNAi in molecular diagnosis and its viability as a therapeutic technique is expected to drive the growth of the RNAi market during the forecast period.



However, in recent years, there has been a decline in FDA drug approval rates. Getting FDA approval for a new drug has become extremely challenging. It approved less than half the number of new drugs in 2016 (19 so far) when compared to 2015 (45 total) and 2014 (41 total). Hence, despite the large investments, there has been a decline in the number of innovative drugs manufactured. FDA explains manufacturing standards and other complying issues as the major reasons for this declining trend. This can impede the growth of the RNAi therapeutics, especially since the miRNAs and siRNAs fall into the relatively new field of genetic medicine, wherein they may require more intensified clinical trials. The highly extensive clinical trials effectively result in low approval rates of drugs. This would mean that the stringent guidelines will be a major restraint for the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends



Oncology is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Therapeutics Type



According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. The number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades.



Recent advancements, such as the development of small interfering RNA (siRNA) tolerant to nucleases and the development of non-viral vectors, such as cationic liposomes and nanoparticles, can overcome this obstacle and facilitate the clinical use of RNAi-based therapeutics in the treatment of cancer.



Substantial pipeline for cancer therapies by companies and institutes such as Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Santaris Pharma), University of Texas, OncoGenex, Isarna Therapeutics, Astrazeneca (Ionis Pharmaceuticals), and INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. are expected to drive the market. In addition, many companies have invested in R&D for nanocarriers to deliver oligonucleotides for cancer treatment, which is expected to contribute to the oncology verticle.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



The U.S. has a number of RNAi therapeutics that are in developmental pipelines. A number of biotechnology companies have made considerably high investments for RNAi therapeutic development. Big pharmaceutical developers have entered into collaboration agreements or licensing deals with a number of smaller firms in an attempt to capitalize on the expected growth in revenue that this market can have over the forecast period. For instance, AstraZeneca's agreement with Ionis pharmaceuticals is one of the big deals that are investing heavily into RNA-interference technology



