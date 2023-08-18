Global RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Market Review 2022 and Forecast 2023-2030: Modality, Clinical Trials Phase, Therapeutic Areas, and Regional Business Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNA therapy clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market in emerging countries is due to escalating biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the increasing burden of infectious and rare diseases, the growing success rate of RNA-based covid-19 vaccines, regulatory approval, and demand for personalized medicines drive the market growth.



Besides, RNA therapy acts as a promising therapeutic approach for the treatment or prevention of diseases leading to a rise in several RNA clinical trials. Additionally, long-term research activities on various types of RNAs, and the ability of RNA to treat various human diseases and disorders have led to strong demand for the market. Also, the potential benefit of RNA therapy wherein RNA itself serves as either a drug or a target provides acts as an innovative approach for developing new drugs for rare or difficult-to-treat diseases.



Globally, infectious diseases and rare diseases remain the leading cause of death, which has gained the increased attention of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop new drugs. This led to the rise in the innovation of RNA-based therapy creating immense requirements for RNA therapy clinical trials. Additionally, rare diseases remain the top targeted therapeutic area by RNA therapies.



Furthermore, according to the US Food & Drug Administration, in December 2022, over 7,000 rare diseases affected more than 30 million people in the U.S. whereas according to European Commission as of February 2023, up to 36 million European population live with a rare disease. There are 6000+ distinct rare diseases in the EU. Likewise, the increasing understanding of RNA functions and their roles in disease prevention has promoted various RNAs application.



The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the growth of the RNA therapy clinical trials market. The sudden focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on the development of the vaccine, research, and development activities had certainly disrupted the RNA clinical trials across the globe. However, the increasing interest of researchers to develop an RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine has supported the market with positive growth. Additionally, it has also sparked an interest in RNA use against other infectious diseases and oncology indications. These factors drive the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the key participants engage in strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and launches, to expand their global footprints and product portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, IQVIA Company announced the collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC for Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The studies will support both remote and on-site studies through a mix of virtual oversight, telehealth technologies, and digital patient engagement strategies.



Market Report Highlights

The messenger RNA segment held the largest revenue share of 35.7% in 2022 owing to increased researchers' study in gene expression, technology advancement has contributed to the segment growth

The Phase II segment dominated the RNA therapy clinical trials market with a revenue share of 41.3% in 2022. The effectiveness of RNA therapy and the safety of RNA clinical trials will drive segment growth

In 2022, the rare diseases segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 21.8%. The key factors contributing to the growth include the growing burden of various types of rare diseases. Also, R&D expenditures made by market players drive the market growth

North America held the largest revenue share of 36.6% in 2022. The presence of well-established market players, the increasing burden of rare diseases, growing research activities on RNA, rising number of clinical trials drive the regional growth

held the largest revenue share of 36.6% in 2022. The presence of well-established market players, the increasing burden of rare diseases, growing research activities on RNA, rising number of clinical trials drive the regional growth Additionally, constant innovation and an emerging number of clinical studies and trials drive the market growth in the region. For instance, in December 2022 , Moderna & Merck mentioned the phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial of mRNA-4157/V940 a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine with KEYTRUDA combination. It is an mRNA cancer vaccine for melanoma stage III/IV patient treatment

, Moderna & Merck mentioned the phase KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial of mRNA-4157/V940 a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine with KEYTRUDA combination. It is an mRNA cancer vaccine for melanoma stage III/IV patient treatment Key players dominating the market include IQVIA; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; ICON Plc; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; PPD Inc.; Syneos Health; Medpace Holdings, Inc.; Novotech; PAREXEL International Corp.; and Veristat, LLC

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Information Procurement

1.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3. Market Scope & Segment Definition

1.4. Market Model

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Market Driver Analysis

3.6. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7. Business Environment Analysis

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Modality Business Analysis

4.1. RNA therapy clinical trials Market: Modality Movement Analysis

4.2. RNA interference

4.3. Antisense therapy

4.4. Messenger RNA

4.5. Oligonucleotide, non-antisense, non-RNAi

Chapter 5. Clinical Trials Phase Business Analysis

5.1. RNA therapy clinical trials Market: Clinical Trials Phase Movement Analysis

5.2. Phase I

5.3. Phase II

5.4. Phase III

5.5. Phase IV

Chapter 6. Therapeutic Areas Business Analysis

6.1. RNA therapy clinical trials Market: Therapeutic Areas Movement Analysis

6.2. Rare Diseases

6.3. Anti-infective

6.4. Anticancer

6.5. Neurological

6.6. Alimentary/Metabolic

6.7. Musculoskeletal

6.8. Cardiovascular Respiratory

6.9. Sensory

6.10. Others

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. RNA therapy clinical trials Market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. MEA

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Participant's Overview

Companies Mentioned

IQVIA

ICON PLC

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

PAREXEL International Corp.

Syneos Health

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

PPD Inc.

Novotech

Veristat, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/og6r8w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets