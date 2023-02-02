Global RNA Vaccine Advances Research Report 2022: Overcoming RNA Vaccine Manufacturing Bottlenecks to Meet Increased Demand

Feb 02, 2023, 11:00 ET
RNA therapeutics and vaccines have been around for a long time, but the COVID-19 pandemic enabled their mass-market commercialization.
Industry players saw mRNA vaccines developed for COVID-19 as effective for reducing the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in populations. Moderna emerged as the first player to develop and commercialize an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, followed by others such as Pfizer and BioNTech. mRNA is the first form of RNA vaccine to complete clinical trials and commercialization. The publisher's analysis shows industry participants are developing mRNA vaccines for influenza, HIV, and cancer.
RNA vaccine development is research intensive, with newer RNA modifications giving rise to more unique forms like self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) and circular RNA vaccines. RNA design and optimization are essential to obtain RNA forms that suit vaccine development and provide the expected outcomes.
saRNA vaccines are considered the next-generation RNA vaccines with improved properties and more advantages over mRNA vaccines. Meanwhile, circular RNA vaccines are emerging due to enhanced properties such as stability and higher protein expressions. It is a new RNA vaccine with high potential in the early stages of R&D and clinical trials.
Apart from research on RNA forms, RNA vaccine delivery systems and route of administration are also deciding factors in their success. To achieve maximum potential, researchers should deliver RNA vaccines through effective delivery systems that retain their potency.
Increased global demands for COVID-19 vaccines led to the manufacturing of mRNA vaccines in a short time to cater to large populations. Vaccine developers adopted digital technologies, expanded manufacturing units and capabilities, and increased collaborations with contract development and manufacturing companies to achieve such humongous targets.
Expanding RNA vaccine manufacturing will increase the vaccine capacity and reduce large-scale manufacturing costs. This will ensure that the vaccine is affordable and allow vaccine developers to provide them to developing countries at a subsidy.
This report includes the following:
- Reasons for RNA vaccines emerging as a promising category of therapeutics
- Technological developments
- Digital biomanufacturing-driven changes in RNA vaccine development
- Newer modes of delivery
- Progress of clinical trials since the approval of the first RNA vaccine
- Global adoption rate
- Prospects for RNA vaccine developers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Vaccine Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- A Growing Shift Toward Developing RNA Vaccines
- RNA Vaccines Overcome Limitations of Conventional Vaccines
- Global Trends in RNA Vaccine Development
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Innovations and R&D Scenario
- Types of RNA Vaccines and Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
- Design and Modifications Improve Synthetic RNA Vaccine Production
- Industry Players with RNA Vaccine Modification Platforms
- Advanced Platforms Improve RNA Vaccine Designs and Processes to Produce High-quality Vaccines
- Industry Players with AI-based RNA Design Platforms
- The Lack of Well-developed Manufacturing Processes Slow RNA Vaccines Production Rates
- Overcoming RNA Vaccine Manufacturing Bottlenecks to Meet Increased Demand
- New Initiatives in RNA Vaccine Development and Manufacturing Platforms
- Digitalization Will Transform RNA Vaccine Manufacturing
- Developments in RNA Vaccine Delivery Systems
- Industry Players Developing RNA Vaccine Delivery Platforms
- New Formulations Increase the Shelf-life and Maximize the Delivery Potential of the RNA Vaccine
- Newer Developments in RNA Vaccine Administration Routes
- Needle-free Vaccine Delivery Administration Routes for mRNA Vaccines
4. RNA Vaccines Development Landscape: Prophylactic and Therapeutic Vaccines
- RNA Vaccines Clinical Pipelines
- Increased RNA Vaccine Programs Globally
- Prophylactic RNA Vaccines
- Therapeutic RNA Vaccines
- mRNA Vaccines
- Ongoing Developments by mRNA Vaccine Developers
- saRNA Vaccines
- Ongoing Developments by saRNA Vaccine Developers
- Circular RNA Vaccines
- Priority Disease Areas for RNA Vaccine Developers
- Disease Focus Areas and Players Developing RNA Vaccines
- RNA Vaccine Development and Manufacturing Industry Players
- Future Opportunities for RNA Vaccines
5. Stakeholder Ecosystem
- A Dynamic Global Ecosystem Showcasing the Growth Potential of RNA Vaccines
- Development of Innovative Vaccine Manufacturing Units and Capacity Expansion
- Collaborations Among RNA Vaccine Developers
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Global Infrastructure Development for RNA Vaccine Manufacturing and Delivery
- Growth Opportunity 2: RNA Modifications and Design Improvements
- Growth Opportunity 3: Improving Delivery Systems and Formulations
7. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
- Active RNA Vaccine Pipelines
- Overcoming Delivery Challenges in RNA Vaccines
8. Next Steps
