Global Road Marking Materials Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030 - Emphasis on Road Network Expansion to Boost Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Marking Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Road Marking Materials Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Road Marking Materials estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Paint-based Markings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Performance-Based Markings segment is estimated at 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The road surface markings market is influenced by various factors and market trajectories. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to funding shortages, impacting road construction projects. Recent market activity indicates dynamic changes in the sector, with a breakdown of market share among key players in the performance-based markings segment in 2020 and projections for 2027, reflecting the competitive landscape of the road surface markings market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

 In the US, there is a demand for significant infrastructure investments from the new administration. Temporary relief has been provided through the extension of the FAST Act, but there is a growing focus on long-term solutions and sustainability reforms.

Road surface markings play a crucial role in guiding pedestrians and drivers for smooth traffic flow. There are different types of road marking materials, including paint-based and performance-based markings. Globally, China's infrastructure overhaul is driving market opportunities.

The Road Marking Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Need for Proper Road Safety Measures Drive the Demand for Road Markings
  • Global Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Registered by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
  • Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
  • Road Marking Industry Leaps Forward with Inflow of Innovative Technologies
  • Laser Markings Technology
  • Tactile Black Markings across the Middle Line of the Road to Ensure Traffic Safety
  • Opportunities & Challenges with New Liquid Traffic Marking Paints
  • Primary Factors Impeding Adoption of Innovative Solutions
  • Thermoplastic Coatings Ride High on Diverse Applications & Compelling Advantages
  • Growing Use of High-Quality Materials to Improve Mobility and Road Safety
  • Regulations Cripple Momentum in Solvent-Based Road Markings Segment
  • With Cycling Growing in Popularity Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Need for Separate Cycling Lanes to Spur Opportunity for Road Marking Materials
  • Growing Emphasis on Lane Departure Warning Widens the Role of Road Markings
  • Autonomous Vehicles Elevate the Importance of Road Marking
  • Anti-Skid Markings Act as Warning to Road Users
  • Road Maintenance and Replacement of Old Markings Create Demand
  • Aging Drivers Drive Need for Proper Maintenance and Improved Road Markings
  • Comparison of Older and Younger Drivers in Terms of Risk, and Fragility Relative to Adult Drivers
  • Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence the Market
  • Emphasis on Road Network Expansion to Boost Demand
  • Urbanization and Ensuing Need for Public Infrastructure to Drive Demand for Road Marking Materials
  • Airport Marking Provides an Essential Visual Aid to the Air Traffic
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Airlines and Airports
  • Parking Lot Marking Gains Traction in Malls, Commercial Buildings & Large Residential Complexes
  • Growing Emphasis on Workplace Safety in Factory Environments Bodes Well for Factory Markings
  • Steady Rise in Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries Augments Demand for Low-Cost Safety Solutions such as Factory Markings

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 71 Featured)

  • Dow Inc.
  • Euragglo S.R.L.
  • SWARCO AG
  • Hitex International Group
  • Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited
  • Crown Technologies LLC
  • Geveko Markings
  • Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt., Ltd.
  • LANINO TRAFFIC MARKINGS
  • Alliance Design and Development Group, Inc.
  • Aurora Projects Pty Limited
  • Intergroup

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
