Global Road Marking Materials Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030 - Emphasis on Road Network Expansion to Boost Demand

Global Road Marking Materials Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Road Marking Materials estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Paint-based Markings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Performance-Based Markings segment is estimated at 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The road surface markings market is influenced by various factors and market trajectories. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to funding shortages, impacting road construction projects. Recent market activity indicates dynamic changes in the sector, with a breakdown of market share among key players in the performance-based markings segment in 2020 and projections for 2027, reflecting the competitive landscape of the road surface markings market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

In the US, there is a demand for significant infrastructure investments from the new administration. Temporary relief has been provided through the extension of the FAST Act, but there is a growing focus on long-term solutions and sustainability reforms.

Road surface markings play a crucial role in guiding pedestrians and drivers for smooth traffic flow. There are different types of road marking materials, including paint-based and performance-based markings. Globally, China's infrastructure overhaul is driving market opportunities.



The Road Marking Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Need for Proper Road Safety Measures Drive the Demand for Road Markings

Global Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Registered by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries

Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries

Road Marking Industry Leaps Forward with Inflow of Innovative Technologies

Laser Markings Technology

Tactile Black Markings across the Middle Line of the Road to Ensure Traffic Safety

Opportunities & Challenges with New Liquid Traffic Marking Paints

Primary Factors Impeding Adoption of Innovative Solutions

Thermoplastic Coatings Ride High on Diverse Applications & Compelling Advantages

Growing Use of High-Quality Materials to Improve Mobility and Road Safety

Regulations Cripple Momentum in Solvent-Based Road Markings Segment

With Cycling Growing in Popularity Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Need for Separate Cycling Lanes to Spur Opportunity for Road Marking Materials

Growing Emphasis on Lane Departure Warning Widens the Role of Road Markings

Autonomous Vehicles Elevate the Importance of Road Marking

Anti-Skid Markings Act as Warning to Road Users

Road Maintenance and Replacement of Old Markings Create Demand

Aging Drivers Drive Need for Proper Maintenance and Improved Road Markings

Comparison of Older and Younger Drivers in Terms of Risk, and Fragility Relative to Adult Drivers

Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence the Market

Emphasis on Road Network Expansion to Boost Demand

Urbanization and Ensuing Need for Public Infrastructure to Drive Demand for Road Marking Materials

Airport Marking Provides an Essential Visual Aid to the Air Traffic

Impact of COVID-19 on Airlines and Airports

Parking Lot Marking Gains Traction in Malls, Commercial Buildings & Large Residential Complexes

Growing Emphasis on Workplace Safety in Factory Environments Bodes Well for Factory Markings

Steady Rise in Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries Augments Demand for Low-Cost Safety Solutions such as Factory Markings

