Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market 2016-2024: Development of Cold Chain Logistics - The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Van Refrigeration System and Bodies

Truck Refrigeration System and Bodies

Trailer Refrigeration System and Bodies

The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Chereau SAS ( France )

) Ingersoll-Rand plc ( Ireland )

) FRIGOBLOCK Grosskopf GmbH ( Germany )

) Thermo King Corporation ( USA )

) GAH Refrigeration Ltd. (UK)

Great Dane ( USA )

) Hubbard Products Ltd. (UK)

Lamberet SAS ( France )

) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Morgan Corporation ( USA )

) Sainte Marie Constructions Isothermes S.M.C.I ( France )

) Schmitz Cargobull AG ( Germany )

) United Technologies Corporation ( USA )

) Carrier Transicold ( USA )

) Wabash National Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Development of Cold Chain Logistics: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Strengthening Global Recovery: A Positive Sign for the Market

Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for the Market

Development of Cross Continent and Cross Country Highway Network Bodes Well for Road Freight Transportation

Rise of the Bio-Pharma Industry as a Lucrative Emerging End- User of Cold Chain Transport to Benefit Market Growth

The Food Industry: The Largest End-Use Market and a Primary Growth Driver for Refrigerated Transport Technologies

Growing Global Population & Pressure on Food Supply and Security to Drive Growth in the Food Cold Chain Sector

Expanding Base of Affluent Middle Class Population & the Resulting Higher Per Capita Spending on Convenience Frozen Foods to Spur Growth in the Food Industry

Development in Agricultural Products e-Commerce Cold Chain & the Resulting Improvement in Efficiency & Quality of City Cold Chain Distribution to Benefit Market Growth

Continuous Technology Innovations to Battle Cost & Energy Efficiency Challenges to Benefit Growth in the Market

Multi-Temperature Systems Reduce Multi-Trip Transportation

Cryogenic-Powered Refrigeration Equipment Grow In Popularity

Key Issues & Challenges

High Capital Investments & Rising Costs

Environmental Concerns

Lack of Transport Infrastructure Support in Emerging Markets

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment

A Definition

Transport Refrigeration Technologies

Ice Systems

Eutectic Systems

Mechanical Systems

Vapor Compression Refrigeration Systems

Cryogenic Refrigeration Systems

Secondary Loop Systems

Semi-Hermetic/Hermetic Vapor Compression Systems

Cascade Systems

Alternative Foam Blowing Agents

Methyl Formate and Methylal

Low-GWP Fluorinated Compounds

Insulating Foam

Refrigerants used in Road Transportation Systems

Artificial Refrigerants

Cryogenic Substances

Refrigerated transport Dewar

Overview of Alternative Refrigerants

R-744

HCs

Propane/Isobutane

HFOs

Artificial Refrigerants in Refrigerated Transportation

Refrigerated Transport Containers

Insulated Containers

Atmosphere Controlled Containers

Intermodal Refrigerated Containers

Multi-Temperature Containers



3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Carrier Transicold Showcases XtendFRESH System

Renault and Delanchy Launch All-Electric Refrigerated Truck

Thermo King Launches SLXi Hybrid for Semi-Trailer Applications

eNow Unveils All-Electric System for Transport Refrigeration Unit

Carrier Transicold Launches 35X Direct-Drive Unit

Carrier Introduces Engineless Transport Refrigeration Technology

Carrier Transicold to Offer R-452A New-Generation Refrigerant

Carrier Adds Novel Features to Cab Command Truck Refrigeration Units

Terberg Releases Refrigerated Urban Safety Vehicle

Thermo King Introduces B-100 30 for Small Trucks and Vans

Wabash to Initiate Refrigerated Van Trailer Production Program

Thermo King Launches ThermoTrackTM Reefer Telematics Solution

Thermo King Unveils SLXi platform

Carrier Introduces Telematics System for Transport Refrigeration Units

Mitsubishi Launches TEJ100AM

Thermo King Introduces V-200s Series of Refrigeration Units

Wabash to Introduce New Composites Technology for Truck & Trailer Body Lines



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Marigold Expands its Fleet with Carrier's ICELAND

Thermo King Collaborates with Frigoblock

HNA Group Acquires AHG

Biocoop Becomes First Customer of Carrier's Refrigeration Trailer Unit

Cold Consortium Collaborates with Hubbard Products

Castell Howell Collaborates with Carrier Transicold

Trudell Holdings Acquires Major Stake in Northeast Great Dane

Schmitz Cargobull Inaugurates New Plant in Turkey

Carrier Acquires ComfortPro Production Line from Westport Fuel Systems

Knight Transportation Merges with Swift Transportation

Hubbard Collaborates Daikin

Schmitz Cargobull Acquires 33% Stake in GRW Holdings

P&O Ferrymasters Awards Contract for Schmitz Cargobull Semi- Trailers

Carrier Transicold Signs Agreement with IMPCO

STG Transport Selects Carrier's Engineless Refrigeration Units

Total Foodservice Selects Green Refrigeration Units of Hubbard

Seatrade Group Selects Carrier's PrimeLINE Refrigeration Units

KJM Capital Acquires Interide Transport & Blue Sky Logistics

Miura Private Equity Completes Acquisition of Chereau

Carrier to Acquire TRS Transportkoeling

MHI to Split its Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Business as a Separate Company

Gist Chooses Vector 1550 System of Carrier Transicold for Refrigerated Trailer Fleet Renewal

Carrier Transicold UK Delivers its First Order to James Hall & Co.

Barloworld Transport Acquires 51% Stake in Aspen Logistic Services



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 82)

The United States (32)

(32) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (32)

(32) France (9)

(9)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (13)

(13)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

(Excluding Japan) (10) Middle East (2)

(2) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qhprpv/global_road?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-road-transport-refrigeration-equipment-market-2016-2024-development-of-cold-chain-logistics---the-cornerstone-for-growth-in-the-market-300620902.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

