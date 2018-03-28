Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market 2016-2024: Development of Cold Chain Logistics - The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

DUBLIN, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Van Refrigeration System and Bodies
- Truck Refrigeration System and Bodies
- Trailer Refrigeration System and Bodies
The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Chereau SAS (France)
- Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland)
- FRIGOBLOCK Grosskopf GmbH (Germany)
- Thermo King Corporation (USA)
- GAH Refrigeration Ltd. (UK)
- Great Dane (USA)
- Hubbard Products Ltd. (UK)
- Lamberet SAS (France)
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Morgan Corporation (USA)
- Sainte Marie Constructions Isothermes S.M.C.I (France)
- Schmitz Cargobull AG (Germany)
- United Technologies Corporation (USA)
- Carrier Transicold (USA)
- Wabash National Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Development of Cold Chain Logistics: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
Strengthening Global Recovery: A Positive Sign for the Market
Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for the Market
Development of Cross Continent and Cross Country Highway Network Bodes Well for Road Freight Transportation
Rise of the Bio-Pharma Industry as a Lucrative Emerging End- User of Cold Chain Transport to Benefit Market Growth
The Food Industry: The Largest End-Use Market and a Primary Growth Driver for Refrigerated Transport Technologies
Growing Global Population & Pressure on Food Supply and Security to Drive Growth in the Food Cold Chain Sector
Expanding Base of Affluent Middle Class Population & the Resulting Higher Per Capita Spending on Convenience Frozen Foods to Spur Growth in the Food Industry
Development in Agricultural Products e-Commerce Cold Chain & the Resulting Improvement in Efficiency & Quality of City Cold Chain Distribution to Benefit Market Growth
Continuous Technology Innovations to Battle Cost & Energy Efficiency Challenges to Benefit Growth in the Market
Multi-Temperature Systems Reduce Multi-Trip Transportation
Cryogenic-Powered Refrigeration Equipment Grow In Popularity
Key Issues & Challenges
High Capital Investments & Rising Costs
Environmental Concerns
Lack of Transport Infrastructure Support in Emerging Markets
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment
A Definition
Transport Refrigeration Technologies
Ice Systems
Eutectic Systems
Mechanical Systems
Vapor Compression Refrigeration Systems
Cryogenic Refrigeration Systems
Secondary Loop Systems
Semi-Hermetic/Hermetic Vapor Compression Systems
Cascade Systems
Alternative Foam Blowing Agents
Methyl Formate and Methylal
Low-GWP Fluorinated Compounds
Insulating Foam
Refrigerants used in Road Transportation Systems
Artificial Refrigerants
Cryogenic Substances
Refrigerated transport Dewar
Overview of Alternative Refrigerants
R-744
HCs
Propane/Isobutane
HFOs
Artificial Refrigerants in Refrigerated Transportation
Refrigerated Transport Containers
Insulated Containers
Atmosphere Controlled Containers
Intermodal Refrigerated Containers
Multi-Temperature Containers
3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Carrier Transicold Showcases XtendFRESH System
Renault and Delanchy Launch All-Electric Refrigerated Truck
Thermo King Launches SLXi Hybrid for Semi-Trailer Applications
eNow Unveils All-Electric System for Transport Refrigeration Unit
Carrier Transicold Launches 35X Direct-Drive Unit
Carrier Introduces Engineless Transport Refrigeration Technology
Carrier Transicold to Offer R-452A New-Generation Refrigerant
Carrier Adds Novel Features to Cab Command Truck Refrigeration Units
Terberg Releases Refrigerated Urban Safety Vehicle
Thermo King Introduces B-100 30 for Small Trucks and Vans
Wabash to Initiate Refrigerated Van Trailer Production Program
Thermo King Launches ThermoTrackTM Reefer Telematics Solution
Thermo King Unveils SLXi platform
Carrier Introduces Telematics System for Transport Refrigeration Units
Mitsubishi Launches TEJ100AM
Thermo King Introduces V-200s Series of Refrigeration Units
Wabash to Introduce New Composites Technology for Truck & Trailer Body Lines
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Marigold Expands its Fleet with Carrier's ICELAND
Thermo King Collaborates with Frigoblock
HNA Group Acquires AHG
Biocoop Becomes First Customer of Carrier's Refrigeration Trailer Unit
Cold Consortium Collaborates with Hubbard Products
Castell Howell Collaborates with Carrier Transicold
Trudell Holdings Acquires Major Stake in Northeast Great Dane
Schmitz Cargobull Inaugurates New Plant in Turkey
Carrier Acquires ComfortPro Production Line from Westport Fuel Systems
Knight Transportation Merges with Swift Transportation
Hubbard Collaborates Daikin
Schmitz Cargobull Acquires 33% Stake in GRW Holdings
P&O Ferrymasters Awards Contract for Schmitz Cargobull Semi- Trailers
Carrier Transicold Signs Agreement with IMPCO
STG Transport Selects Carrier's Engineless Refrigeration Units
Total Foodservice Selects Green Refrigeration Units of Hubbard
Seatrade Group Selects Carrier's PrimeLINE Refrigeration Units
KJM Capital Acquires Interide Transport & Blue Sky Logistics
Miura Private Equity Completes Acquisition of Chereau
Carrier to Acquire TRS Transportkoeling
MHI to Split its Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Business as a Separate Company
Gist Chooses Vector 1550 System of Carrier Transicold for Refrigerated Trailer Fleet Renewal
Carrier Transicold UK Delivers its First Order to James Hall & Co.
Barloworld Transport Acquires 51% Stake in Aspen Logistic Services
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 82)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (32)
- France (9)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (13)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Middle East (2)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qhprpv/global_road?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-road-transport-refrigeration-equipment-market-2016-2024-development-of-cold-chain-logistics---the-cornerstone-for-growth-in-the-market-300620902.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article