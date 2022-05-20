Global Robot-assisted Surgical Devices (RASD): Increase in Demand for Patient-specific Surgeries Driving the Market

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robot-assisted Surgical Devices (RASD) Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An aging population and accompanying retirements will cause a significant physician shortfall of 55,000 to 150,000 by 2030, creating a gap in the healthcare system. Expanding the role of autonomous robots can mitigate the shortage.



The healthcare sector is forecast to expand rapidly with the decentralization of institutions bringing about more offerings with robotic surgeries. Influenced by the growing incidence of lifestyle diseases and demand for affordable healthcare, effective surgery with robotic devices with a favorable decline in treatment costs looks promising.



Robotic technology adoption has improved surgeons' capabilities with better ergonomics, motion scaling, and tremor filtration, meeting their demand. The need for experience before robotic surgery remains debatable. However, the transition from a laparoscopic surgeon to a robotic surgeon is associated with a shorter learning period. Hence, several medical academic and research institutes in the United States and Europe now offer robotic surgery training programs to ensure more surgeons have expertise and skills with a shorter learning curve.



Hospital spending on capital equipment recorded an upswing early in 2021, signaling a stronger outlook for surgical procedures guided by robotic systems for the coming years. Hospital finances seem to be significantly healthier than they were after the economic downturn following the COVID-19 pandemic onset. The publisher projects leasing to grow as a percentage of sales over time, with deferred revenue increasing in the future as customers access capital through alternative financing arrangements.



The publisher overviews the global robot-assisted surgical devices (RASD) market and revenue forecast from 2022 to 2026, covering a detailed market segment analysis, including various promising and emerging business models. We offer forecast by product (RASD systems, instruments and accessories, RASD services) and region [(North America (NA), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC)].



The study analyzes emerging opportunities and technology trends in surgical robot devices and procedures, with an exclusive focus on technologies enabling different market segments. The publisher also details innovations in different segments, initiatives to improve the overall adoption of surgical robotics technologies, and trends that drive and hinder the market growth.



The trends shaping the industry are:

Increase in Demand for Patient-specific Surgeries: Well-informed patients are demanding surgeons for personalized therapies, implants, procedures, and experience.

Demand for Better Procedural Efficiencies: Patients demand maximum comfort while requiring minimum physical supervision. The need of the hour is reducing surgery times, better efficiencies, and optimized outcomes.

Changing Reimbursement Trends: The shift toward payments based on quality plus cost over procedure-based reimbursement is likely to change the way medical technologies are evaluated and purchased.

Changing Dynamics between Participants: Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and leasing models are forecast to shape the industry.

Shift to Emerging Economies: Large orthopedic participants are focusing on Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies that are forecast to register growth rates 2 to 3 times higher than developed markets.

Demand for Lesser Hospital Time: The focus shifts to technologies that involve lesser hospital time for patients and lead to quicker recoveries.

Changing Paradigms in Surgical Care with Robotics

Evolving Roles of Robotics in Surgery

Recent Advances in Robotic Surgery

AI Enhances HRI

AI for Autonomous Robotic Surgery

Transition from Multi-port to Single-site Surgery

Robotic Surgery Becomes the Standard of Care

Future Use Cases

Adoption Criteria for Robot-assisted Surgery

Comparative Matrix

Opportunities and Development Scenario by Specialty

New Entrants and Changing Ecosystem

RASD Portability

Connectivity and Telesurgery

Business Models

Digital Surgery-as-a-Service

Increasing Focus on Microsurgery

Future RASD Market Direction

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI for Robotic Surgery to Predict Surgical Outcomes and Minimize Variability

Growth Opportunity 2 - Telesurgery enabled with Digital Connectivity to Eliminate Latency

Growth Opportunity 3 - Improved Dexterity to Enable Quick Patient Recovery

Growth Opportunity 4 - New Pricing Models to Improve Adoption

Growth Opportunity 5 - Simulation and Training for Enhanced Surgical Outcomes



