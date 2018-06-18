Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market 2017-2027: Rising Adoption of ROS in Research and Innovation Activities

The Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand from the healthcare industry, rising installations of commercial and industrial robots and rising adoption of ROS in research and innovation activities.

Scope of the Report



On the basis type, the market is divided into industrial robots and commercial robots.

Industrial Robots are further classified into linear, articulated, Cartesian, SCARA and other industrial robots.

Commercial Robots are further classified into portable and stationary.

Depending on application, the market is fragmented into industrial application and commercial application.

Industrial Applications are further classified into metal and energy, electronics, rubber & plastics, automotive, information technology, food & packaging, logistics and warehousing and other industrial applications.

Commercial Applications are further divided into agriculture and farming, domestic services, entertainment, retail, healthcare, hospitality and other commercial applications.

Retail segment is further categorized into small retail stores and big retail stores.

Healthcare segment is further divided into pharmaceuticals and hospitals.

Hospitality segment is further divided into hotels and restaurants.

YasakawaMotoman

Stanley Innovation

Rethink Robotics

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

KUKA AG

iRobot Corporation

Husarion, Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Cyberbotics Ltd.

Clearpath Robotics

ABB Group

