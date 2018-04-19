Global Robotic Air Purifier Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Partnering Robotics, ECOVACS, iRobot, Dyson & Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Robotic Air Purifier Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robotic air purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 15.29% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Robotic Air Purifier Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is inclusion of smart sensors and artificial intelligence. AI is a technology that is incorporated in smartphones, home devices, advanced robots, and connected vehicles. Advances in AI have allowed digital devices to work on complex tasks through self-learning.
According to the report, one driver in the market is integration of robotic air filters with robotic vacuum cleaners. The rising pollution and worsening air quality in developing countries such as India and China provide ample opportunities to robotic air purifier vendors to increase their availability. The vendors are focused on tapping the market by developing appropriate solutions to purify indoor air. They are focusing on making the environment breathable and clean with robotic vacuum cleaners or autonomous standalone robotic air purifier solutions.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of robotic air purifiers. The extended benefits of robotic air purifiers either standalone or integrated with robotic vacuum cleaners cannot be overlooked. However, the high price of these technologically advanced air purifiers compared with the traditional and automatic air purifiers restricts their adoption among consumers.
Key vendors
- Partnering Robotics
- ECOVACS
- iRobot
- Dyson
- Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Inclusion of smart sensors and artificial intelligence
- EU initiatives promoting research and development in robotic air purifier
- Collaboration to attain technological advantages
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Partnering Robotics
- ECOVACS
- iRobot
- Dyson
- Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l2glx9/global_robotic?w=5
