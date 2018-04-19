Global Robotic Air Purifier Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Partnering Robotics, ECOVACS, iRobot, Dyson & Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions

The global robotic air purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 15.29% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Robotic Air Purifier Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is inclusion of smart sensors and artificial intelligence. AI is a technology that is incorporated in smartphones, home devices, advanced robots, and connected vehicles. Advances in AI have allowed digital devices to work on complex tasks through self-learning.

According to the report, one driver in the market is integration of robotic air filters with robotic vacuum cleaners. The rising pollution and worsening air quality in developing countries such as India and China provide ample opportunities to robotic air purifier vendors to increase their availability. The vendors are focused on tapping the market by developing appropriate solutions to purify indoor air. They are focusing on making the environment breathable and clean with robotic vacuum cleaners or autonomous standalone robotic air purifier solutions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of robotic air purifiers. The extended benefits of robotic air purifiers either standalone or integrated with robotic vacuum cleaners cannot be overlooked. However, the high price of these technologically advanced air purifiers compared with the traditional and automatic air purifiers restricts their adoption among consumers.

Key vendors

Partnering Robotics

ECOVACS

iRobot

Dyson

Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Inclusion of smart sensors and artificial intelligence

EU initiatives promoting research and development in robotic air purifier

Collaboration to attain technological advantages

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Partnering Robotics

ECOVACS

iRobot

Dyson

Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions

PART 15: APPENDIX



