Global Robotic Drilling Markets, 2017-2018 & 2025 - Technological Innovations To Continually Create More Opportunities

Robotic drilling market is expected to grow US$ 946.6 million by 2025 from US$ 619.4 million in 2017

The demand for robotic drilling is largely influenced by the increase in global oil demands and surge in need for safer and high-quality drilling system. On the basis of component, hardware accounted for the largest share of the robotic drilling market in 2017 in terms of revenue.

The oil & gas sector is characterized by a high amount of uncertainty owing to the fluctuating demands for oil & gas products worldwide, environmental impacts, and legislation laid down by several authorities on these operations. Hence, the oil drilling business is also sometimes referred to as a highly risky business in financial terms as well as for the human capital involved. Digital Transformation Initiative removed the bottlenecks associated with operational costs, human lives risks, and productivity concerns. The US is an early and major adopter of this service and is still in its growing phase with the implementation of several tools, and techniques pertaining to robotic drilling.

The presence of some of the world's largest business firms coupled with huge competition in the region has driven the demands from the end-user industry for adoptions of robotic drilling services. Additionally, US is also considered to be the hub of innovations and therefore, the technological disruptions take place in this part of the world first before spreading to the other regions. Robotic drilling market is becoming prevalent across other developed and developing economies including Europe and MEA. Also, countries in APAC are experiencing a high growth in the industrial sector thus, propelling the growth of robotic drilling market.

On the basis of application, onshore is the leading segment in global robotic drilling market. Several advantages of onshore drilling systems are, it enhances performance and safety, reduces downtime, provides higher reliability in a harsh environment, and also provisions comprehensive operating life of wells, coupled with lesser operating and maintenance costs. All these features of the onshore drilling systems are leading towards the growth of robotic drilling in the onshore application. The implementation of advanced technologies also boosts the onshore robotic drilling system market as several companies are inclined towards the development of novel technologies.

The overall robotic drilling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the robotic drilling market.

