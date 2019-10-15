Global Robotic Process Automation Product and Market Report 2019-2020 Featuring Jacada, NICE, UiPath and Verint. OnviSource
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 - 2020 Robotic Process Automation Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 - 2020 Robotic Process Automation Product and Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of this market, including comprehensive coverage of the competitive landscape, vendors and offerings.
The detailed product comparisons and analyses presented in the Report are intended to assist companies in identifying and selecting the right RPA solutions to meet their current and future needs. The Report features 4 vendors who offer solutions that address service, contact center, back-office, and other enterprise uses: Jacada, NICE, UiPath and Verint. OnviSource is covered at a high level.
RPA is helping organizations improve productivity, reduce costs, mitigate risk, improve operational efficiency, oversee internal processes, and improve regulatory compliance. These automated tools can also help to reduce systems and IT development costs and extend the life of applications throughout the enterprise.
A new staffing paradigm
Organizations are using RPA in a hybrid staffing model, where the technology works side by side or as a virtual assistant to humans. RPA solutions can assist by looking up information in a knowledge base, auto-completing forms with data obtained from internal or external sources, and much more. RPA can also fully automate processes that do not require human cognitive capabilities, freeing workers to perform more interesting and rewarding tasks.
These automated capabilities are changing the responsibilities of employees and the dynamics of contact centers and back-office functions, for the better. Human employees, however, feel threatened by the rapid emergence of the automated workforce. Companies are encouraged to build Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and training programs to improve and extend the usefulness of their organizations' human capital in this age of artificial intelligence.
High demand in a rapidly expanding market
The RPA market is experiencing hockey-stick growth, expanding by over 100% during the past year. The publisher expects this remarkable rate of adoption to continue for the next few years, as many opportunities remain for organizations to benefit from this automation. RPA vendors are facing extraordinary demand for their products and support services. RPA is still a relatively new IT sector, and the RPA vendors are experiencing growing pains in this rapidly expanding market. One of the biggest opportunities is in the area of training. Customers are looking to their vendors for guidance, professional services and best practices to succeed with their RPA initiatives.
Report includes:
- Definition of RPA, including attended and unattended automation and a high-level overview of the underlying technical components
- Examination of the top contact center and enterprise uses of RPA
- Market trends and challenges that are driving interest, investments and innovation in this sector
- RPA vendor innovation and near-term roadmap, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months
- Insightful discussion of the impact of RPA on the agent's role and contact center staffing
- Examination of how attended automation is being leveraged to reduce agent and customer effort and improve service quality and the customer experience
- Review of how unattended RPA works in the background to automate some or all steps of a process or workflow
- RPA competitive landscape, including the technology sectors that are developing RPA solutions and an overview of the RPA vendors and product offerings covered in the Report
- RPA vendor market activity and 5-year projections
- Detailed functional and technical side-by-side comparative analysis of the functional and technical capabilities of the 4 featured RPA solutions
- Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, professional services, training, maintenance and support
- RPA benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis
- Review of RPA vendor pricing structures
- Results of the publisher's comprehensive customer satisfaction survey, which ranks vendors based on customer satisfaction across 8 product components, 8 effectiveness categories and 10 vendor categories
- Detailed company reports for the 5 RPA vendors covered in this Report, analyzing product functionality and near-term product roadmap deliverables
- Comprehensive RPA Vendor Directory
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Report Participation Criteria
3. Introduction
4. Robotic Process Automation Defined
4.1 RPA Building Blocks
4.2 Attended and Unattended Automation
4.3 RPA vs. IVA
4.4 Technical Components of RPA Solutions
5. RPA Uses
6. RPA Market Trends
7. RPA Market Challenges
8. RPA Market Innovation
8.1 New Product Features
8.2 Future Enhancements
9. Are AI and Automation the End of the Road for Agents?
10. Help Wanted: Attended Automation for Agents and Customers
11. Unattended Automation: A Silent Partner
12. RPA Competitive Landscape
12.1 Company Snapshots
12.2 RPA Product Information
12.3 RPA Packaged/Verticalized Solutions
13. RPA Market Activity Analysis
14. RPA Market Projections
15. High-Level Technical Analysis
15.1 Security and Compliance
16. RPA High-Level Functional Analysis
16.1 Administration/Design and Development Environment
16.2 Business Intelligence, Reporting and Dashboards
17. RPA Implementation Analysis
18. RPA Benefits and Return on Investment
19. RPA Pricing Structure
20. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis
20.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories
20.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
20.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Capabilities
20.2.1 Product Capabilities Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
20.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness Categories
20.3.1 Product Effectiveness Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
20.4 Customer Background and Insights
20.4.1 Customer Background
20.4.2 Top RPA Uses
20.4.3 RPA Top Benefits
20.4.4 Biggest Impact in the Contact Center
20.4.5 Top Challenges of RPA
20.4.6 Additional Comments
21. Company Reports
21.1 Jacada
21.2 NICE
21.3 OnviSource
21.4 UiPath
21.5 Verint Systems
Appendix: RPA Vendor Directory
