Global Robotic Process Automation Product and Market Report 2019-2020 Featuring Jacada, NICE, UiPath and Verint. OnviSource

The 2019 - 2020 Robotic Process Automation Product and Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of this market, including comprehensive coverage of the competitive landscape, vendors and offerings.



The detailed product comparisons and analyses presented in the Report are intended to assist companies in identifying and selecting the right RPA solutions to meet their current and future needs. The Report features 4 vendors who offer solutions that address service, contact center, back-office, and other enterprise uses: Jacada, NICE, UiPath and Verint. OnviSource is covered at a high level.

RPA is helping organizations improve productivity, reduce costs, mitigate risk, improve operational efficiency, oversee internal processes, and improve regulatory compliance. These automated tools can also help to reduce systems and IT development costs and extend the life of applications throughout the enterprise.



A new staffing paradigm



Organizations are using RPA in a hybrid staffing model, where the technology works side by side or as a virtual assistant to humans. RPA solutions can assist by looking up information in a knowledge base, auto-completing forms with data obtained from internal or external sources, and much more. RPA can also fully automate processes that do not require human cognitive capabilities, freeing workers to perform more interesting and rewarding tasks.



These automated capabilities are changing the responsibilities of employees and the dynamics of contact centers and back-office functions, for the better. Human employees, however, feel threatened by the rapid emergence of the automated workforce. Companies are encouraged to build Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and training programs to improve and extend the usefulness of their organizations' human capital in this age of artificial intelligence.



High demand in a rapidly expanding market



The RPA market is experiencing hockey-stick growth, expanding by over 100% during the past year. The publisher expects this remarkable rate of adoption to continue for the next few years, as many opportunities remain for organizations to benefit from this automation. RPA vendors are facing extraordinary demand for their products and support services. RPA is still a relatively new IT sector, and the RPA vendors are experiencing growing pains in this rapidly expanding market. One of the biggest opportunities is in the area of training. Customers are looking to their vendors for guidance, professional services and best practices to succeed with their RPA initiatives.



Report includes:

Definition of RPA, including attended and unattended automation and a high-level overview of the underlying technical components

Examination of the top contact center and enterprise uses of RPA

Market trends and challenges that are driving interest, investments and innovation in this sector

RPA vendor innovation and near-term roadmap, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months

Insightful discussion of the impact of RPA on the agent's role and contact center staffing

Examination of how attended automation is being leveraged to reduce agent and customer effort and improve service quality and the customer experience

Review of how unattended RPA works in the background to automate some or all steps of a process or workflow

RPA competitive landscape, including the technology sectors that are developing RPA solutions and an overview of the RPA vendors and product offerings covered in the Report

RPA vendor market activity and 5-year projections

Detailed functional and technical side-by-side comparative analysis of the functional and technical capabilities of the 4 featured RPA solutions

Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, professional services, training, maintenance and support

RPA benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis

Review of RPA vendor pricing structures

Results of the publisher's comprehensive customer satisfaction survey, which ranks vendors based on customer satisfaction across 8 product components, 8 effectiveness categories and 10 vendor categories

Detailed company reports for the 5 RPA vendors covered in this Report, analyzing product functionality and near-term product roadmap deliverables

Comprehensive RPA Vendor Directory

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Report Participation Criteria



3. Introduction



4. Robotic Process Automation Defined

4.1 RPA Building Blocks

4.2 Attended and Unattended Automation

4.3 RPA vs. IVA

4.4 Technical Components of RPA Solutions



5. RPA Uses



6. RPA Market Trends



7. RPA Market Challenges



8. RPA Market Innovation

8.1 New Product Features

8.2 Future Enhancements



9. Are AI and Automation the End of the Road for Agents?



10. Help Wanted: Attended Automation for Agents and Customers



11. Unattended Automation: A Silent Partner



12. RPA Competitive Landscape

12.1 Company Snapshots

12.2 RPA Product Information

12.3 RPA Packaged/Verticalized Solutions



13. RPA Market Activity Analysis



14. RPA Market Projections



15. High-Level Technical Analysis

15.1 Security and Compliance



16. RPA High-Level Functional Analysis

16.1 Administration/Design and Development Environment

16.2 Business Intelligence, Reporting and Dashboards



17. RPA Implementation Analysis



18. RPA Benefits and Return on Investment



19. RPA Pricing Structure



20. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

20.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

20.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer

20.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Capabilities

20.2.1 Product Capabilities Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer

20.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness Categories

20.3.1 Product Effectiveness Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer

20.4 Customer Background and Insights

20.4.1 Customer Background

20.4.2 Top RPA Uses

20.4.3 RPA Top Benefits

20.4.4 Biggest Impact in the Contact Center

20.4.5 Top Challenges of RPA

20.4.6 Additional Comments



21. Company Reports

21.1 Jacada

21.2 NICE

21.3 OnviSource

21.4 UiPath

21.5 Verint Systems



Appendix: RPA Vendor Directory



