Global Robotic Software Platforms Market Report 2022: Open Source Robotics Solutions Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Robotic Software Platforms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Robotic Software Platforms Market to Reach US$11.3 Billion by the Year 2026

Robotic software represents a system that is enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and used for guiding different tasks or functions performed by robots. The software enables functions for increasing safety, motion, intelligence and productivity of operations. It gives robots the ability to feel, see, learn and also maintain security.

Rapid adoption of robotics by the industrial sector creates strong demand growth scenario for robotic software. With a stupendous increase in use of robots across various sectors, demand for robot software would also increase significantly. Rapid developments in the areas of IoT, AI and other software technologies led to a major spurt in the global market for robot software in the recent years.

Sensor miniaturization would also drive increased adoption of robotic technologies across various industries going forward. Mobile robot platforms in particular employ complex sensors. Miniaturization of sensors would lead to reduction in costs of both sensors and mobile robotic platforms, which would lead to even higher adoption across new applications such as delivery, logistics and surveillance among others.

The global market for Robotic Software Platforms estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

The Robotic Software Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.56% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period.

Significant opportunities for growth, for developers of robot software, are expected in the Asia-Pacific market going forward. Major economies that would contribute to such growth are China, South Korea, India and Singapore where adoption of robotic technologies across industries is increasing tremendously.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robotics & Software Development Trends

Transformation in Robotics Technology

Automation Trends to Drive Growth

Rising Spending on Robotic Automation

Widespread Use of Robots

Human-Robot Collaboration in Manufacturing

Cloud Robotics: An Overview

Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake Volumes

Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population

Predictions for the Next Decade of Mobile Robotics

Research & Innovation in Mobile Robotics

Robotics Growth Trajectory to Continue

Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Advancements in Industrial Robotics

World Industrial Robotic Arms Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027

World Industrial Robotic Arms Market Revenues (in %) by Application: 2021 & 2027

Trends Shaping Industrial Robotics

Robotic Software Market Growth

Industry 5.0 to Support Growth

Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains

Robotics Technology: Challenges & Issues

Robotics Implementation Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

AIBrain Inc.

Brain Corporation

CloudMinds Technology Inc.

Cyberbotics Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corporation

FANUC Corporation

Furhat Robotics

IBM Corporation

iRobot Corporation

KUKA AG

Liquid Robotics, Inc.

Neurala, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3hb18n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets