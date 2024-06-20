Global Rock Superstars Green Day Joins Monster Energy's Gear Program with Exclusive Signed Merchandise Straight from The Saviors Tour

Green Day Fans Have a Chance to Earn Priceless Memorabilia Thanks to Monster

CORONA, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy Gear Program is releasing its latest round of exclusive artist merch –– and this time it includes a surprise drop straight from punk rock superstars Green Day's The Saviors Tour.

On Friday, fans can get their hands on limited edition Green Day gear including two autographed Les Paul Gibson guitars personally signed by Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool as they kick off the first leg of their 56-stop world stadium tour.

Also up for grabs are fifty drumheads featuring laser-etched signatures of the trio and imagery from The Saviors Tour, which marks the 30th anniversary of Dookie and 20th anniversary of the American Idiot albums.

"Monster Energy is proud to fuel The Saviors Tour to ensure thousands of Green Day devotees around the world get to experience their legendary music live," Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh said. "And now, the biggest music and Monster fans among them can get a piece of priceless memorabilia from this iconic tour."

Fans can score themselves the guitars by redeeming 1000 points, while the drumheads are available for 750 points via the Monster Gear website on June 21 at 12:00am PST. So, make sure you "Savior" receipts!

The highly anticipated Gear Program launched with the release of exclusive merchandise from MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo, including his coveted Full-Face Helmet, and quickly followed with more fan favorites such as Ice Cube's Signature T-Shirt and Eli Tomac's Signed Number Plate.

How to Participate:

Participants can unlock their chance to snag these exclusive items by following a simple three-step process:

Purchase any Monster Energy product. Upload a photo of your receipt to Monstergear.monsterenergy.com. Earn points with each purchase, redeemable for special gear.

This campaign represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Monster Energy history and to wear gear that's as unique as its roster of world-class athletes and artists. Remember, the only way to get your hands on Monster merch is through the Gear Program – these items are not available in stores.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

About Green Day:

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation's attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone, taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album and was later adapted into a critically acclaimed Broadway production. Released in 2020, Green Day's thirteenth studio album Father Of All... debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. The following year, the band embarked on The Hella Mega Tour. 2024 saw the trio release their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Saviors, which includes hit singles, "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Dilemma." The album debuted at #1 on seven different Billboard. Saviors received widespread critical praise with The New Yorker summing it up best – "It's Green Day's world now." On May 30, Green Day kicked off their massive global stadium tour – The Saviors Tour – where they'll play Dookie and American Idiot in their entirety, along with other Saviors cuts and fan favorites. The tour will conclude on September 28 at Petco Park in San Diego.

