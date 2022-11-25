Global Rocket and Missiles Market Report to 2031 - Featuring BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Kongsberg Gruppen Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rocket and Missiles Market By Speed, By Product, By Guidance, By Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report the rocket and missiles market was valued at $54.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $82.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Rockets and missiles are heavy weapon systems meant to destroy the missiles or rockets of any adversary or terrorist group, including planes, tanks, artilleries, ships, helicopters, armored vehicles, and any other adversary. In addition, rockets and missiles are designed to deliver an explosive warhead with great accuracy at high speed.



For the purpose of analysis, the rocket and missile market scope covers segmentation based on speed, product, guidance mechanism, platform, and region. The report provides information about different rocket and missiles depending on their speed, which include subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic. Various product covered in the study include cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, rockets, and torpedoes.

In addition, the study emphasizes on different guidance mechanisms, including guided and unguided. Furthermore, ground, airborne, and naval are the key platforms covered in the study. Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of rockets and missiles across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. Value chain analysis for this industry, which includes R&D, components manufacturers, assembly, programming & testing, marketing & sales, customers, and post-sales services, is explained. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



The key players profiled in this report include BAE Systems Plc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Thales Group, and the Boeing Company.



