Global Rocket Propulsion Market 2018-2023 - Key Companies Profiled are SpaceX , Aerojet Rocketdyne, Orbital ATK, Antrix and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The "Rocket Propulsion Market by Type (Rocket Motor, Rocket Engine), Orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO, Beyond GEO), Launch Vehicle Type (Manned, Unmanned), End User (Military & Government, Commercial), Propulsion Type, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rocket propulsion market is projected to grow from USD 4.23 billion in 2018 to USD 6.36 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period.





Increasing use of space launch services for satellites and testing probes applications is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the rocket propulsion market. Furthermore, the introduction of space tourism is anticipated to fuel the demand for rocket propulsion.







North America is estimated to lead the rocket propulsion market in 2018, owing to the increasing demand for space launch services for various payloads, such as satellites, human spacecraft, missions to ISS, and testing probes which is anticipated to drive the growth of the rocket propulsion market in North America.





The region is investing significantly in the development of space tourism and exploration and space probe missions, which is adding to the growth of rocket propulsion market. However, the rocket propulsion market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023, owing to increasing investments in the space launch industry.

Based on type, the rocket engine segment of the rocket propulsion market is anticipated to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the rocket engine segment can be attributed to the increasing the number of launch service providers around the world, reduction in pricing for launches, and the growing demand for reusable launch vehicles.







Based on orbit type, the LEO segment of the rocket propulsion market is anticipated to lead the market from 2018 to 2023. Most of the space launch services are targeted for LEO, which include small satellites, human spacecraft and cargo to ISS, and spacecraft for space tourism.







Based on propulsion type, hybrid propulsion is anticipated to lead the rocket propulsion market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for the delivery of heavy payloads to LEO, MEO, and GEO orbits.







Based on launch vehicle type, the unmanned segment is anticipated to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of small satellites for commercial and military applications, and significant increase in investments by large space organizations for the enhancement of launch vehicles are factors contributing to the growth of this segment.







Based on component, the propellant segment is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for efficient and higher thrust generating propellants for launch vehicles. Constant innovations in propellant compositions are expected to drive the growth of this segment.







Based on end user, the military & government segment is estimated to lead the rocket propulsion market in 2018. Increasing defense expenditures by the developed and emerging countries and the need to support military operations and cyber operations with the use of various types of satellites, such as remote sensing satellites, communication and surveillance satellites, and others are expected to lead to the growth of the rocket propulsion market during the forecast period.







High investments for the development of new technologies act as a key challenge to the growth of the rocket propulsion market. Key companies profiled in the report include SpaceX (US), Aerojet Rocketdyne (US), Orbital ATK (US), Antrix (India), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan).

15 Company Profiles





SpaceX

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Antrix

Orbital ATK

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Safran S.A.

Blue Origin

NPO Energomash

Virgin Galactic

IHI

JSC Kuznetsov

Yuzhmash

Rocket Lab

