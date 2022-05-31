Global Rodenticides Market (2022 to 2027) - Impact of Climate Change on Rodent Proliferation is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rodenticides Market by Type (Non-anticoagulants, Anticoagulants (FGAR, SGAR)), End use (Agricultural fields, Warehouses, Residential, Commercial), Mode of application (Pellet, Spray, and Powder), Rodent type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rodenticides market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of 31.2% of the global rodenticides market in 2020

The North America region has the presence of more than 400 species of rodents. Many rodents have adapted to and taken advantage of human environments, and are considered pests in urban settings, agriculture, and forestry. Climatic changes, such as mild winter and warm spring, have led to high reproduction and survival of some rodent species. These conditions have caused the outbreak of house mice in the US.

According to the reports by major service providers, Rentokil Initial Plc (UK) and Anticimex (Sweden), North America occupies nearly 50% of the global pest control market. This is attributed to the increase in the number of services available in the US and a high rate of urbanization in the US and Canada.

The occurrence of commensal species of rats and mice in urban settings has increased due to many interstitial spaces in buildings, burrowing under foundations, sewer systems, and predator-free environments. The high growth of the housing industry and a steady increase in the improvement of the economic growth are the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the overall pest control market, and thereby drive the rodenticides market growth.



The mode of application as pellet is projected to dominate the rodenticides market during the forecast period

Pellets include granules that are coated with active ingredients and are used for controlling the rodent population in multiple environment settings. These are used to control rodent infestations such as house mice and black/grey rats. The common active ingredients used in pellets include bromadiolone, brodifacoum, and difenacoum.

Pellets are used with baits for attracting rodents. Rodenticide pellets are available in various forms, such as grains and wax blocks, which makes it easier to coat with any of the baits.

The waterproof quality and resistance to various environmental conditions make wax blocks suitable for outdoor usage. Rodents generally nibble on hard objects, so this formulation is suitable for all commensal rodents. Major market players, such as BASF SE (Germany) and Bayer AG (Germany), offer most of their rodenticide products in the form of pellets. It is one of the most preferred forms, as it can be easily packaged and transported from one place to another.



Anticoagulants are gaining rapid popularity in the global rodenticides market

Anticoagulant rodenticides are lethal doses that kill rodents in a single dose or multiple doses. These rodenticides halt the synthesis of clotting factors, which results in hemorrhage in animals. Anticoagulants act relatively slowly as compared to the most acute rodenticides. As anticoagulant baits are slow in action, they provide the advantage of the need to administer the antidote to save other pets or humans in case of accidental ingestion.

Depending on the intensity of the dosage and number of doses, they are further categorized into first-generation anticoagulants and second-generation anticoagulants. Anticoagulants are the replacement for non-anticoagulant rodenticides as they are found to be more efficient. The main use of anticoagulants worldwide has been for the control of commensal rodents, primarily Norway rats, ship rats, and house mice.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Rodenticides Market

4.2 Rodenticides Market, by Mode of Application

4.3 Rodenticides Market, by Type

4.4 Rodenticides Market, by End-Use

4.5 Rodenticides Market, by Rodent Type

4.6 Europe: Rodenticides Market, by End-Use and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization Across Regions

5.1.2 Increase in the Global Trade of Rodenticides

5.1.2.1 Export Scenario of Rodenticides

5.1.2.2 Import Scenario of Rodenticides

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Concerns About Vector-Based Disease Outbreaks and Public Health Initiatives

5.2.1.2 Impact of Climate Change on Rodent Proliferation

5.2.1.3 Displacement of Rodents due to Urbanization

5.2.1.4 Increase in Damage due to Rodent Attacks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Ban on the Use of Rodenticides in Developed Countries

5.2.2.2 Increase in the Use of Mechanical Methods for Rodent Control

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Government Initiatives and Support of Public Corporations for Rodent Control

5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Asia-Pacific and South America

5.2.3.3 Increase in Demand for Rodent Pest Control Services from the Hospitality and Tourism Sectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increase in Resistance to Conventional Rodenticides

5.2.4.2 High Toxicity of Rodenticides

5.3 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.4 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.5 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.5.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process

5.5.2 Buying Criteria

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Patent Analysis

6.3 Regulatory Framework

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 US

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.4 Asia-Pacific

6.3.5 Regulatory Framework

6.3.6 South America

6.3.7 Regulatory Framework

6.3.8 Rest of the World

6.3.9 Regulatory Framework

6.4 Market Ecosystem

6.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers in the Rodenticides Market

6.5.1 The 1080 Trap

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.6.1 Automatic Resetting Traps

6.6.2 Drone Farming

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8 Trade Analysis

6.9 Case Study Analysis

6.9.1 Use Case 1: Rentokil Used IoT Solutions to Increase Its Customer Base and Improve Customer Retention

7 Rodenticides Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides

7.2.1 Bromethalin

7.2.1.1 Development of Resistance in Rodents to Anticoagulant Rodenticides Leading to Increased Use of Bromethalin

7.2.2 Cholecalciferol

7.2.2.1 Minimal Risk of Secondary Poisoning Creating Opportunities for Cholecalciferol

7.2.3 Strychnine

7.2.3.1 Use of Strychnine in the Us and Europe Declining to a Significant Extent with the Production of Second-Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides

7.2.4 Zinc Phosphide

7.2.4.1 Zinc Phosphide is the Most Preferred Active Ingredient for Rodenticide Fumigation in Warehouses

7.3 Anticoagulant Rodenticides

7.3.1 First-Generation Anticoagulants

7.3.1.1 Warfarin

7.3.1.1.1 First Anticoagulant Rodenticide Discovered and Registered in the US

7.3.1.2 Chlorophacinone

7.3.1.2.1 Chlorophacinone is Widely Used in Warehouses and Farm Fields for Effective Rodent Control

7.3.1.3 Diphacinone

7.3.1.3.1 Re-Registration in the Us Providing Growth Opportunities for Diphacinone Manufacturers

7.3.1.4 Coumatetralyl

7.3.1.4.1 Products Based on Coumatetralyl Strictly Regulated due to Their High Toxicity Level

7.3.2 Second-Generation Anticoagulants

7.3.2.1 Increased Resistance to First-Generation Anticoagulants Encouraging the Use of Brodifacoum for Rodent Control

7.3.2.2 Bromadiolone

7.3.2.2.1 Bromadiolone Rodent Bait Used for Effective Control of Rodent Populations

7.3.2.3 Difenacoum

7.3.2.3.1 Difenacoum is a Preferred Rodenticide for Effective Control Against House Mice

7.3.2.4 Difethialone

7.3.2.4.1 Use of Difethialone Not Permitted for Consumer Applications

7.3.2.5 Flocoumafen

7.3.2.5.1 Flocoumafen Poses High Risks for the Primary and Secondary Poisoning of Birds and Non-Target Mammals

8 Rodenticides Market, by Mode of Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pellets

8.2.1 Urban Areas Witnessing Increased Usage of Pellets

8.3 Sprays

8.3.1 Sprays are Permitted for Use Only by Professional Pest Applicators

8.4 Powder

8.4.1 Powder-Based Rodenticides Offer Long Shelf Life and are Used in Indoor Locations

9 Rodenticides Market, by End-Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Agricultural Fields

9.2.1 Damage Caused by Rodents on Cultivated Crops Driving the Demand for Rodenticides

9.3 Warehouses

9.3.1 Food Products Stored in Warehouses are Highly Susceptible to Rodent Attacks

9.4 Urban Centers

9.4.1 Residential

9.4.1.1 Rising Awareness About Sanitation and Hygiene Among People Driving the Demand for Rodenticides

9.4.2 Commercial

9.4.2.1 Food Industry and Offices Being Treated with Rodenticides

10 Rodenticides Market, by Rodent Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Rats

10.2.1 Extensive Crop Damage Caused by the Norway and Roof Rats

10.3 Mice

10.3.1 House Mice Contaminating Stored Grains and Making Them Unsuitable for Human Consumption

10.4 Chipmunks

10.4.1 Chipmunks Pose Potential Health Risks by Carrying Ticks and Fleas

10.5 Hamsters

10.5.1 Hamsters Cause Increased Damage to Field Crops in the EU Region

10.6 Other Rodents

10.6.1 Voles Cause Extensive Damage to Fruit Orchards and Nurseries

11 Rodenticides Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2O21

12.3 Key Player Strategies

12.4 Revenue Share Analysis of Key Players

12.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

12.5.1 Basf Se

12.5.2 Syngenta Ag

12.5.3 Upl

12.5.4 Bayer Ag

12.5.5 Rentokil Initial plc

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

12.6.1 Stars

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive Players

12.6.4 Participants

12.7 Product Footprint

12.8 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)

12.8.1 Progressive Companies

12.8.2 Starting Blocks

12.8.3 Responsive Companies

12.8.4 Dynamic Companies

12.9 Competitive Scenario

12.9.1 New Product Launches

12.9.2 Deals

12.9.3 Others (Expansions)

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Basf Se

13.1.2 Bayer Ag

13.1.3 Syngenta Ag

13.1.4 Upl Limited

13.1.5 Neogen Corporation

13.1.6 Anticimex

13.1.7 Ecolab Inc.

13.1.8 Rentokil Initial plc

13.1.9 Senestech, Inc.

13.1.10 Rollins, Inc.

13.1.11 Liphatech, Inc.

13.1.12 Jt Eaton & C0., Inc.

13.1.13 Pelgar

13.1.14 Bell Laboratories Inc.

13.1.15 Abell Pest Control

13.2 Start-Ups/SMEs/Other Players

13.2.1 Fort Products Limited

13.2.2 Impex Europa S.L.

13.2.3 Truly Nolen, Inc.

13.2.4 Futura Germany

13.2.5 Bioguard Pest Solutions

13.2.6 Southern Suburbs Pest Control

13.2.7 Ardent, LLC.

13.2.8 Dr. Pestcontrol

13.2.9 Native Pest Management

13.2.10 Pecopp

14 Rodenticides Market, Customization Data

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vw5l36

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets