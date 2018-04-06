Global Rotorcraft Seating Market 2018-2022 with BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, Stelia Aerospace, United Technologies & Zodiac Aerospace Dominating

The global rotorcraft seating market to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Rotorcraft Seating Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for high-end helicopters. The growth of the tourism industry and the increase in number of high-net-worth individuals have led to the increased demand for high-end helicopters. Such helicopters are owned either by corporations or private individuals. They are characterized by custom artworks and comfortable seating. The internal-engineering specifications associated with high-end helicopters contribute to the growth of the global rotorcraft seating market to a certain extent.

One trend in the market is advancements in seat materials. Of late, rotorcraft operators and OEMs are investing in developing innovative materials that can replace heavy seats with lightweight cushion. Octaspring, the latest innovation in the foam industry, combines the comfort of foam wand the functions of spring.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is reduction in demand for helicopters due to tumbling oil prices. In the oil and gas industry, helicopters are used to transport oil workers to offshore rigs. The collapse in oil prices has negatively impacted such companies. This has limited the use of helicopters by oil and gas companies.



Key vendors

BAE Systems

Rockwell Collins

STELIA Aerospace

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Utility - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Emergency medical services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Law and enforcement services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Advancements in seat materials

Collaborations of automotive seat companies and helicopter or aircraft OEMs

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hxjlq7/global_rotorcraft?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rotorcraft-seating-market-2018-2022-with-bae-systems-rockwell-collins-stelia-aerospace-united-technologies--zodiac-aerospace-dominating-300625589.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

