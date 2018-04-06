Global Rotorcraft Seating Market 2018-2022 with BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, Stelia Aerospace, United Technologies & Zodiac Aerospace Dominating

The "Global Rotorcraft Seating Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rotorcraft seating market to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Rotorcraft Seating Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for high-end helicopters. The growth of the tourism industry and the increase in number of high-net-worth individuals have led to the increased demand for high-end helicopters. Such helicopters are owned either by corporations or private individuals. They are characterized by custom artworks and comfortable seating. The internal-engineering specifications associated with high-end helicopters contribute to the growth of the global rotorcraft seating market to a certain extent.

One trend in the market is advancements in seat materials. Of late, rotorcraft operators and OEMs are investing in developing innovative materials that can replace heavy seats with lightweight cushion. Octaspring, the latest innovation in the foam industry, combines the comfort of foam wand the functions of spring.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is reduction in demand for helicopters due to tumbling oil prices. In the oil and gas industry, helicopters are used to transport oil workers to offshore rigs. The collapse in oil prices has negatively impacted such companies. This has limited the use of helicopters by oil and gas companies.

Key vendors

  • BAE Systems
  • Rockwell Collins
  • STELIA Aerospace
  • UNITED TECHNOLOGIES
  • ZODIAC AEROSPACE

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

  • Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Utility - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Emergency medical services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Law and enforcement services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advancements in seat materials
  • Collaborations of automotive seat companies and helicopter or aircraft OEMs

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hxjlq7/global_rotorcraft?w=5

