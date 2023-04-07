Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2023: One-Stop Source for Providing Real-Deal Information on Hundreds of Transactions

Apr 07, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN , April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2023 report is your one-stop source for providing real-deal information on hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, upfront and milestone payments.
This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate, announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. The report provides details of partnering deals disclosing royalty rates from 2010 to 2023.
The report provides an overview of how and why companies enter partnering deals where a royalty is payable upon commercialization of the compound or technology.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all partnering deals announced since 2010 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to online copy of the deal including actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of royalty rate trends in pharma and biotech since 2010. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sectors since 2010, including a summary of the recent literature on the subject.
Chapter 3 provides a more detailed insight into the structure of a royalty rate clause and how it fits with the other financial terms of the partnering deal. The chapter includes numerous case studies for actual deals where royalty rates have been disclosed.
Chapter 4 provides an insight into companies active in disclosing royalty rates as well as those deals attracting the highest royalty rates, and why.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive and detailed access to deals which disclose a royalty rate since 2010 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the royalty rate.
In addition the report includes a comprehensive appendix listing of all deals where a royalty rate has been disclosed announced since 2010. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.
The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends in royalty rates in pharma and biotech deal making since 2010.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sector.
Key benefits
Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2023 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of royalty rate partnering deal trends since 2010
- Analysis of the structure of royalty clauses with real life case studies
- Comprehensive listing of all partnering deals since 2010 where a royalty rate is disclosed, together with deal terms, value and press release
- Comprehensive access to actual partnering deal contracts entered into by the world's life science companies where a royalty rate is disclosed
- Insight into the royalty terms included in a licensing agreement, together with real world clause examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report scope
Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the royalty rate trends and structure of deals entered into by leading life science companies worldwide.
Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2023 includes:
- Trends in royalty rates in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of the structure of royalty clauses with real life case studies
- Comprehensive listing of licensing deals which disclose royalty rates since 2010
- Access to licensing contract documents which disclose royalty rates
- The leading licensing deals by royalty rate value since 2010
- Most active royalty rate disclosures since 2010
In Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2023 available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Therapeutic area
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record and where available, contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available contract documents for licensing deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise royalty rates granted?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Medicines
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Ablynx
- Abraxis BioScience
- Acceleron Pharma
- Acerus
- Actavis (acquired by Watson)
- Active Biomaterials
- Acura Pharmaceuticals
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals
- Adaptimmune
- Adeona Pharmaceuticals
- Adlai Nortye
- Aduro BioTech
- Advanced Dosage Forms
- Advaxis
- Advirna
- Aegerion Pharmaceutical
- AEterna Zentaris
- Afritex Medical Products
- Agenus Bio
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- AIT Therapeutics
- Akcea Therapeutics
- Akebia Therapeutics
- Alchemia
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals
- Alector
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alexza Pharmaceuticals
- Alfasigma
- Alfa Wassermann
- Allergan
- Allergan (name changed from Actavis)
- Almirall
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Alternavida
- Altman Enterprises
- AltrazealTrading
- Amarantus BioSciences
- American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
- Amgen
- Amherst Pharmaceuticals
- Amorfix Life Sciences
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- Amylin Pharmaceuticals
- Amyris
- AnaBios
- AnGes MG
- AnnaMed
- Antibe Therapeutics
- Antigen Express
- Apricus Biosciences
- Aquestive Therapeutics
- Aradigm
- Aratana Therapeutics
- Arch Pharmalabs
- Ardelyx
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Assembly Biosciences
- Astellas Pharma
- Astellas Pharma Europe
- Asterias Biotherapeutics
- AstraZeneca
- Athenex
- Atossa Genetics
- Audeo Oncology
- Aurigene Discovery Technologies
- Authentic Brands Group
- AVEO Oncology
- Avita Medical
- Avivagen
- Axovant Sciences
- Aytu BioScience
- Azaya Therapeutics
- Azure Biotech
- Baker Brothers Investments
- BASF
- Baxter International
- Bayer Healthcare
- Bayer Innovation
- Baylor Research Institute
- Belgian Volition
- Bellerophon Therapeutics
- Benitec Biopharma
- Besins Healthcare
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- BIND Biosciences
- BioCorRx
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- Bioeq IP
- Biogen
- BioGene Technology
- BioInvent
- BiolineRX
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- BioNovion
- BioNTech
- Biopharmex
- BiopharmX
- BioPorto
- Bioprocess Capital Ventures
- BioProspect
- Biostem US
- Biotech Investment
- Biotechnology Value Fund
- BioTime Acquisition
- Bioton
- Biovail
- BioZone Laboratories
- BioZone Pharmaceuticals
- Bluebird Bio
- BMV Medica
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Braeburn Pharmaceuticals
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
- Breathtec BioMedical
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Caleco Pharma
- Calico
- Can-Fite BioPharma
- Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals
- CanniMed Therapeutics
- Canntab Therapeutics
- Cannus Partners
- Cantex Pharmaceuticals
- Cardigant Medical
- Cardium Therapeutics
- CareFusion
- Cary Pharmaceuticals
- Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals
- Catalent
- CB2 Therapeutics
- Celdara Medical
- Celgene
- Cell Cure Neurosciences
- Cel Sci
- Celyad
- Cereal Ingredients
- Cerus
- cGreen
- Chi-Med
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- Chimerix
- Chong Kun Dang
- Chongqing Jingdong Pharmaceutical
- Cimtech
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Cipla
- Circassia
- Clal Biotech
- Clalit Health Services
- Clemson University
- Cleveland BioLabs
- Clinigen
- CMIC
- CNS Pharmaceuticals
- Cocrystal Pharma
- Coeptis Pharmaceuticals
- Cohen-McNiece Foundation
- Coherus Biosciences
- Colby Pharmaceuticals
- Columbia Laboratories
- Columbia University
- Common Sense
- Concile
- ContraFect
- Coronado Biosciences
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Crucell
- CTT Pharmaceutical
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- Cures Within Reach
- CureTech
- Curis
- Currax Pharmaceuticals
- CURx Pharmaceuticals
- Cutanea Life Sciences
- Cypress Bioscience
- Cytodyn
- Cytori Therapeutics
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Dance Biopharm
- DAS Therapeutics
- Defiante Farmaceutica
- Denali Therapeutics
- Derma Sciences
- Dermin
- Dianomi Therapeutics
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
- DNA Biomedical Solutions
- Dr. Falk Pharma
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative
- DS Healthcare
- Duke University
- Dyax
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals (US)
- Easton Pharmaceuticals
- Echo Therapeutics
- Ecology Coatings
- Eddingpharm
- Egalet
- Eisai
- Elencee
- Eli Lilly
- Elite Pharmaceuticals
- Emergent BioSolutions
- Emory University
- Endocyte
- Endo Pharmaceuticals
- Enochian Biosciences
- Entera Bio
- Entest BioMedical
- EnWave
- Epizyme
- Epocal
- Esperion Therapeutics
- Eternity Healthcare
- Eureka Genomics
- EUSA Pharma
- Evolva
- Exact Sciences
- Exelixis
- Eyevance
- Fairview Health System
- FasTrack Pharmaceuticals
- Fibrocell Science
- Fibrogen
- Forest Laboratories
- Fosun Pharmaceutical
- Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals
- FSD Pharma
- FusionVax
- Galapagos
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- Genentech
- Generex Biotechnology
- Genevant Sciences
- Genmab
- Gentium
- Genzyme
- Geron
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Glenmark Generics Inc USA
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Goldfinch Bio
- Government of Israel
- Gravocore
- Grifols
- GT Biopharma
- Hail First Pharma
- Hainan Sihuan Pharmaceutical
- Halo Labs
- Halozyme Therapeutics
- Hansen Medical
- Health Canada
- Health Discovery
- Heat Biologics
- Hefei Life Science
- Hefei Tianhui Incubation of Technologies
- HemoCleanse
- Hemogenyx
- HemPup
- HIBM Research Group
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Hoffmann La Roche
- Hollister Biosciences
- Hookipa Pharma
- Horizon Pharma Inc
- HyperGenomics
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Ice + Jam
- IDC-GP Pharm
- Idera Pharmaceuticals
- Idorsia
- iMetabolic Biopharma
- Immugenyx
- Immunomic
- Immunovative Therapies
- Impax Laboratories
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals
- iNAP
- Incuron
- Incyte
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals
- Inhibitor Therapeutics
- Innate Pharma
- Innocoll
- Innovation Pharmaceuticals
- Innovus Pharmaceuticals
- INO Therapeutics
- Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- IntelGenx
- IntelliCell BioSciences
- Intellikine
- Internet Marketing Consortium
- Intrexon
- Intuitive Surgical
- Invekra
- Inverness Medical Innovations
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Ipsen
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
- Israeli National Authority for Technological Innovation
- Jaguar Health
- Janssen Biotech
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- JFC Technologies
- Jiangsu Alphamab
- Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceuticals
- Jiangsu NHWA Pharmaceutical
- John Morley Foods
- Juniper Pharmaceuticals
- K2M
- Kadmon Pharmaceuticals
- KaloBios Pharmaceuticals
- KemPharm
- Kensey Nash
- Kieran Murphy
- Kinetic Concepts
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- Kitov
- Klaria
- Knighton Foods
- Knight Therapeutics
- Kodiak Sciences
- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
- KVK-Tech
- Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Laboratories Acbel
- Legend Biotech
- Level Brands
- LFB Biotechnologies
- Lifestyle Delivery Systems
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Lubrizol
- Lumenis
- Lundbeck
- MabCure
- Macrogenics
- Magenta Therapeutics
- MainPointe
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Marvanal
- Marv Enterprises
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mayne Pharma
- McComb Foundation
- McEwen Centre for Regenerative Medicine
- Meda
- Medica
- Medica Avante
- Medical Technologies Innovation Asia
- Medicines Patent Pool Foundation
- MediGene
- MedImmune
- Medison Pharma
- Medivation
- Medivir
- Medovex
- Melmed
- Memory Dx
- Merck and Co
- Merck KGaA
- Merck Serono
- Merus
- Micromet
- Mikah Pharma
- Millennium
- Mimi's Rock
- Ministry of Health
- Labor and Welfare
- Miraculins
- Moderna Therapeutics
- Moleculin Biotech
- Mologen
- Morgan Stanley
- MorphoSys
- MultiCell Immunotherapeutics
- Munich Leukemia Laboratory
- NantCell
- Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical
- NantWorks
- Napo Pharmaceuticals
- Natac Biotech
- Natco Pharmaceuticals
- National Green Biomed
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Neogenomics
- Nephrogenex
- Nephros
- Neurocrine Biosciences
- NeuroSigma
- NeuroVive Pharmaceutical
- NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Asia
- NewLeaf Brands
- Newsoara Biopharma
- New York University
- NexMed
- Nextleaf Solutions
- Nexvet
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals
- Nicox
- Nordic Bioscience
- Norgine
- Notable Labs
- Novadaq Technologies
- NovaDel Pharma
- Novan
- Novan Therapeutics
- Novartis
- Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics
- Novocure
- Novus Biologicals
- Nucorion
- Nurix
- Nutech Medical
- NutraOrigin
- NXTGEN
- Nymox Pharmaceutical
- Oberland Capital
- Oculus Innovative Sciences
- Ocumension Therapeutics
- Omeros
- Oncologie
- Oncolytics Biotech
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals
- Onegevity
- One Way Liver Genomics (OWL)
- Onyx Pharmaceuticals
- Opexa Therapeutics
- OptiBiotix
- OptiNose
- Oragenics
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals
- Orexigen Therapeutics
- Organovo
- Orgenesis
- Orion
- Orox Pharmaceuticals
- OrthoCyte
- Otsuka
- OvaMed
- Oxford BioMedica
- Oxis Biotech
- Oxygen Biotherapeutics
- OxySure Systems
- Pan-Provincial Vaccine Enterprise
- Parnell Pharmaceutical Holdings
- Par Pharmaceutical
- PDL BioPharma
- Penwest Pharmaceuticals
- Pernix Therapeutics
- Perugia University
- Pfizer
- Pharmacyclics
- PharmaMar
- PharmaNova
- Pharmastrip
- Phosphagenics
- Phusion Laboratoies
- Phyto Nutricare
- Pieris
- Pipex Pharmaceuticals
- Plandai Biotechnology
- Pluristem Therapeutics
- Portola Pharmaceuticals
- Poseida Therapeutics
- Pozen
- PreMD
- Premier Biomedical
- Professional Compounding Centers of America
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals
- Prometic Life Sciences
- ProQR Therapeutics
- Prosidion
- Protalix BioTherapeutics
- Proteonomix
- Prothena Biosciences
- ProtoKinetix
- Pulmatrix
- Puma Biotechnology
- QRxPharma
- Quick Med Technologies
- Quigley Corporation
- Reata Pharmaceuticals
- Recordati
- Recro Pharma
- RedHill Biopharma
- Reedy Creek Investments
- RegenaStem
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Relmada Therapeutics
- ReNeuron
- Resarci Therapeutics
- Retrophin
- rEVO Biologics
- Revolution Medicines
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals
- RNL Bio
- Roche
- Rockefeller University
- Roivant Sciences
- Royalty Pharma
- RST Biomedikal Sanayi
- Ruthigen
- RXi Pharmaceuticals
- S2 Therapeutics
- SACCO
- Sage Therapeutics
- Salix Pharmaceuticals
- Sam Amer
- Sandoz
- Sanofi
- Sanofi-Aventis
- Sanofi-Pasteur
- Santarus
- Santen Pharmaceutical
- SA Pathology
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Seattle Genetics
- Seelos Therapeutics
- Senetek
- Sermonix Pharmaceutical
- Sheba Medical Center
- Shenzhen BioScien Pharmaceuticals
- Shield Therapeutics
- Shionogi
- Shire Pharmaceuticals
- Shore Therapeutics
- Sigma-Tau
- Sinclair Pharmaceuticals
- Sinobiopharma
- Sinopharm
- Skinvera
- Skyline Diagnostics
- Solarvest BioEnergy
- Soliance
- Soligenix
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Spectranetics
- Spencer Pharmaceutical
- Spinal USA
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- STADA Arzneimittel
- Stealth Therapeutics
- Stellar Biotechnologies
- St Jude Medical
- Strongbridge Biopharma
- Sucampo AG
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals
- SuperNova Diagnostics
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
- Symbollon
- Synergy Strips
- Syntopix
- Tactical Relief
- Taiba
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Tango Therapeutics
- Target Group
- Tauriga Sciences
- TB Alliance
- Technion Research and Development Foundation
- Tetra Bio-Pharma
- TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Texas A&M University
- Therakine
- Theravance
- Theravance Biopharma
- The Regents of the University of California
- Thorne Research
- Threshold Pharmaceuticals
- TiGenix
- Tilray
- Titterington Veterinary Services
- Tiziana Life Sciences
- TONIX Pharmaceuticals
- Torii Pharmaceutical
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- Tramorgan
- Transgene
- Trellis Bioscience
- Trevena
- Trimedyne
- Trimeris
- TrovaGene
- TTFactor
- Turnstone Biologics
- Tyme Technologies
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals
- Uluru
- Unigene Laboratories
- UniQure
- Universal Cells
- University Health Network
- University of Alberta
- University of California
- University of Central Florida Research Foundation
- University of Colorado
- University of Florida Research Foundation
- University of Geneva
- University of Missouri
- University of Notre of Dame
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Western Sydney
- University of Zurich
- UOP
- Uppsalagruppen Medical
- Upstream Peripheral Technologies
- UroGen Pharma
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- ValiPharma
- Valor Biotherapeutics
- Vanderbilt University
- Vasomune Therapeutics
- Vaxent
- VBL Therapeutics (dba)
- Veloxis Pharmaceuticals
- Veracyte
- Verenium
- VeroScience
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Vida Concepts
- ViiV Healthcare
- Virbac
- Viropharma
- VistaGen Therapeutics
- Vividion Therapeutics
- VolitionRX
- Voyager Therapeutics
- Vyera Pharmaceuticals
- Vyrix Pharmaceuticals
- Watson Pharmaceuticals
- WAVE Life Sciences
- Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation
- World Class Extractions
- WPD Pharmaceuticals
- Xbrane Bioscience
- Xencor
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals
- Xynomic Pharmaceuticals
- Yale University
- Yeda Research and Development Company
- Yeugnam University
- ZAI Laboratory
- Zalicus
- Zenitech
- Zenith Epigenetics
- Ziopharm Oncology
- ZS Pharma
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4j3g2b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article